« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 968 969 970 971 972 [973]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2142522 times)

Offline 24/007

  • RIP Dan Kay, you wonderful wordsmith. YNWA.
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,217
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38880 on: Yesterday at 01:17:20 pm »
Plus slashed tyres reduce someone's motivation (and even ability) to move it.

Call the fuzz instead, citing an obstruction representing a clear danger to public safety.

Failing that, smash the windows and burn the fucker down.......!  :wave
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38881 on: Yesterday at 01:19:32 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 01:05:36 pm
i understand your anger but then someone good is resorting to criminal behaviour and why should that someone stoop so low

start easy - place a message on his windscreen
agree completely, but I'm assuming that's already been tried, as has letting the cops know.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38882 on: Yesterday at 01:21:23 pm »
can't stand Americans (nobody else does this AFAIK) who pronounce the capital of Russia as Moss-Cow.

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,243
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38883 on: Yesterday at 03:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:04:24 pm
How wide is the road? If the van parked 'properly' on the road, no wheels on the pavement, would traffic still be able to get past it? easily? Are there vehicles parked on the other side?

Its double yellow lines on it so the c*nt is parking on the pavement, shouldn't even be there.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,829
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38884 on: Yesterday at 03:41:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:26:46 pm
Its double yellow lines on it so the c*nt is parking on the pavement, shouldn't even be there.
Right. That clears it up. I don't know the road so wasn't sure of the situation
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,587
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38885 on: Yesterday at 04:25:38 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 01:05:36 pm
i understand your anger but then someone good is resorting to criminal behaviour and why should that someone stoop so low

start easy - place a message on his windscreen


Saying Dear Inconsiderate c*nt.
Move this fucking thing before someone puts a flame thrower to it.

Your's sincerely
Pissed off. 
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,243
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38886 on: Yesterday at 04:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:41:01 pm
Right. That clears it up. I don't know the road so wasn't sure of the situation

RB posted a pic of it, its on Ullet Road, right on double yellows.

Its worth a bell to Merseyside Police, its causing an obstruction and illegally parked, well deserves a £100 ticket.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,535
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38887 on: Yesterday at 04:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:25:38 pm
Saying Dear Inconsiderate c*nt.
Move this fucking thing before someone puts a flame thrower to it.

Your's sincerely
Pissed off. 

 :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,657
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38888 on: Yesterday at 05:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:25:38 pm
Saying Dear Inconsiderate c*nt.
Move this fucking thing before someone puts a flame thrower to it.

Your's sincerely
Pissed off. 

:)

I read this post before I saw the poster was actually you Terry

I would of put money on it being Rob to be honest
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,243
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38889 on: Yesterday at 09:38:49 pm »
Someone needs to do this to him



Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:22:58 pm
:)

I read this post before I saw the poster was actually you Terry

I would of put money on it being Rob to be honest

I'd have scratched it into his paintwork
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,260
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38890 on: Today at 08:54:27 am »
The arrogance of some Liverpool fans.  Or fans of big teams in general.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,657
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38891 on: Today at 10:00:52 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:54:27 am
The arrogance of some Liverpool fans.  Or fans of big teams in general.

The reaction from some of our fans to West Ham winning a long-awaited trophy was weird, to say the least.

TBF - There were loads of Reds who were chuffed for them too
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,243
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38892 on: Today at 10:07:01 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:00:52 am
The reaction from some of our fans to West Ham winning a long-awaited trophy was weird, to say the least.

TBF - There were loads of Reds who were chuffed for them too

Yeah was very strange, that AndyMuller was a beaut in that thread, made Andy@Allerton seem sane ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 968 969 970 971 972 [973]   Go Up
« previous next »
 