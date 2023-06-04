Have they done a full scan yet? Meniscus tears are often related to ACL tears. I managed to avoid damaging my meniscus when I did my ACL, which the surgeon said was very lucky.
Hopefully all goes well with a recovery and it's nothing more within the ligaments.
No, I only went today - did it about 5 weeks ago after getting out of a truck and just felt a twinge, which didn't go away as it normally does. It settled and then flared up and last week in Crete it was killing me of a night, did a lot of walking and 2 days at the water park. She's going to give it a few weeks and if not better refer me for a scan
Did my MCL about 8 years ago in the same knee, getting old sucks.