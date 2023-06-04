We're pretty much on the same page here. So long as the young man wasn't groomed, and there's no current suggestion from him that he was, then it's no one's business but theirs and Scofield's wife.



The Wyman thing always felt really sordid, didn't it. I also never knew Edie Brickell was married to Paul Simon. I remember liking her What I Am song with The Bohemians back in the day.



I always though Schofield was a decent presenter but I also found him and Holly annoying whenever I caught them on This Morning due to their childish sniggering and giggling over juvenile stuff. Mrs Spion was also sick to death of seeing him presenting virtually every show on TV too.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JEWtkKz71xk&t=44s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JEWtkKz71xk&t=44s</a>

I was listening to Stone Temple Pilots, Alice In Chains, Janes Addicition and others on YouTube and the song came up, I remembered it being on the radio all the time while I was out delivering in my van for work back then, so I googled her to see what she was up to. She married Simon in May 1992, they've just celebrated 31 years married and they've got 3 kids together. They met on Saturday Night Live in Nov 1988 when she was 22, she says he was stood in front of the cameraman and she was performing What I am and he made her forget the song when she looked at him. She says they show the kids the tape and say "that's when we first laid eyes on each other"