Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38840 on: June 4, 2023, 05:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June  4, 2023, 04:44:06 pm
Wait and see what happens if you piss his brother off!

Am I right Rob? :)

Believe it's the eldest of the two boys that goes all Red Rob when provoked...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38841 on: June 4, 2023, 05:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Lad on June  4, 2023, 05:28:53 pm
This. I'm getting tons of memes off people all linking Schofield with Rolf Harris, Saville etc and it's doing my nut in. Unless any evidence comes out to suggest otherwise he has done nothing wrong other than cheat on his wife which I'm not defending but he's not the first man to do that.
I think two things don't help him...the fact that it's a gay situation as there's still lots of neanderthal homophobes out there and the fact his brother was done for being a paedo.
I feel really sorry for the shit he's put himself in. It's trial by twitter these days and let's not forget Caroline Flack.


Not on board with the links to Harris/Saville - but I thought the uproar over Schofield was because he befriended the lad at 15 and later got him a job as a runner on TM (where he has apparently been a bit of a c*nt to people) and then when questioned if he was in a relationship with him had point blank lied to producers/Holly leaving them to be blindsided when the story was going to break and they had to do the whole coming out story.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38842 on: June 4, 2023, 06:48:12 pm »
Seriously, isn't there a Schofield thread for people who think this is any of their business?

This thread is for shite drivers and the like
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38843 on: June 4, 2023, 06:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June  4, 2023, 06:48:12 pm
Seriously, isn't there a Schofield thread for people who think this is any of their business?

This thread is for shite drivers and the like

I don't think there's a dedicated Phillip Schofield thread. Which is odd cos there was one for Rolf Harris.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38844 on: June 4, 2023, 07:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June  4, 2023, 06:48:12 pm
Seriously, isn't there a Schofield thread for people who think this is any of their business?

This thread is for shite drivers and the like

Middle lane drivers on motorways. They just sit there and point blank refuse to move. Absolute cünts. They lack the basic skills of being able to overtake and move back safely into the inside lane, so just stay put thinking all is well with the world. 😡
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38845 on: June 4, 2023, 07:28:08 pm »
Quote from: Lad on June  4, 2023, 07:19:09 pm
Middle lane drivers on motorways. They just sit there and point blank refuse to move. Absolute cünts. They lack the basic skills of being able to overtake and move back safely into the inside lane, so just stay put thinking all is well with the world. 😡

Fucking Schofield making the new we buy any car advert?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38846 on: June 4, 2023, 07:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on June  4, 2023, 06:50:50 pm
I don't think there's a dedicated Phillip Schofield thread. Which is odd cos there was one Rolf Harris.

Whens his birthday? Ill start one then.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38847 on: June 4, 2023, 07:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  4, 2023, 07:33:44 pm
Whens his birthday? Ill start one then.
Will it get bumped on his death day?   :-X
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38848 on: June 4, 2023, 07:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June  4, 2023, 04:44:06 pm
Wait and see what happens if you piss his brother off!

Am I right Rob? :)

;D

Don't think he's filled anyone in recently though
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38849 on: June 4, 2023, 07:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  4, 2023, 07:33:44 pm
Whens his birthday? Ill start one then.

;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38850 on: June 4, 2023, 08:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  3, 2023, 03:53:29 pm
We're pretty much on the same page here. So long as the young man wasn't groomed, and there's no current suggestion from him that he was, then it's no one's business but theirs and Scofield's wife.

The Wyman thing always felt really sordid, didn't it. I also never knew Edie Brickell was married to Paul Simon. I remember liking her What I Am song with The Bohemians back in the day.

I always though Schofield was a decent presenter but I also found him and Holly annoying whenever I caught them on This Morning due to their childish sniggering and giggling over juvenile stuff. Mrs Spion was also sick to death of seeing him presenting virtually every show on TV too.

I was listening to Stone Temple Pilots, Alice In Chains, Janes Addicition and others on YouTube and the song came up, I remembered it being on the radio all the time while I was out delivering in my van for work back then, so I googled her to see what she was up to. She married Simon in May 1992, they've just celebrated 31 years married and they've got 3 kids together. They met on Saturday Night Live in Nov 1988 when she was 22, she says he was stood in front of the cameraman and she was performing What I am and he made her forget the song when she looked at him. She says they show the kids the tape and say "that's when we first laid eyes on each other"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JEWtkKz71xk&amp;t=44s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JEWtkKz71xk&amp;t=44s</a>
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38851 on: June 4, 2023, 08:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Lad on June  4, 2023, 07:19:09 pm
Middle lane drivers on motorways. They just sit there and point blank refuse to move. Absolute cünts. They lack the basic skills of being able to overtake and move back safely into the inside lane, so just stay put thinking all is well with the world. 😡

I saw one the other morning who might be the leader of that cult of lunatics. Was just after 6, motorway emptyish. He got on in front of me and immediately went into the second lane, of four. A few miles later there is roadworks where the first line is shut for a mile or so. So if he had stayed in his second lane he would have been okay. This prick actually moves over into the next (3rd) lane so he is now in the middle of three. Then moves back over to the second lane as soon as the roadworks end. Wierd.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38852 on: June 4, 2023, 08:54:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  4, 2023, 08:02:36 pm
I was listening to Stone Temple Pilots, Alice In Chains, Janes Addicition and others on YouTube and the song came up, I remembered it being on the radio all the time while I was out delivering in my van for work back then, so I googled her to see what she was up to. She married Simon in May 1992, they've just celebrated 31 years married and they've got 3 kids together. They met on Saturday Night Live in Nov 1988 when she was 22, she says he was stood in front of the cameraman and she was performing What I am and he made her forget the song when she looked at him. She says they show the kids the tape and say "that's when we first laid eyes on each other"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JEWtkKz71xk&amp;t=44s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JEWtkKz71xk&amp;t=44s</a>

Bought a couple of albums a few years back called American Epic Sessions and shes on there with Steve Martin of all people singing Coo Coo Bird  i think its called. Lovely little song and apparently  theyre a  bit of a double act
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38853 on: June 4, 2023, 09:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on June  4, 2023, 12:24:46 pm
This.

Shit like this.

I don't care if it's outside your own home. It's still a dick move.

People that can't park their vehicles responsibly and according to the rules, should have them taken away for a bit. Park on the pavement? Block the view around the corner? Don't see your car for two weeks.


Also, why is the council so slack in handing out parking tickets? They could probably double their budget if they fined everyone parking on double yellows!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38854 on: June 4, 2023, 09:38:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  4, 2023, 08:02:36 pm
I was listening to Stone Temple Pilots, Alice In Chains, Janes Addicition and others on YouTube and the song came up, I remembered it being on the radio all the time while I was out delivering in my van for work back then, so I googled her to see what she was up to. She married Simon in May 1992, they've just celebrated 31 years married and they've got 3 kids together. They met on Saturday Night Live in Nov 1988 when she was 22, she says he was stood in front of the cameraman and she was performing What I am and he made her forget the song when she looked at him. She says they show the kids the tape and say "that's when we first laid eyes on each other"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JEWtkKz71xk&amp;t=44s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JEWtkKz71xk&amp;t=44s</a>


Are they still happily married? The age gap seems very wrong, but if she was 22, then nothing illegal. And we are all very different. Hell, some people will marry a manc.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38855 on: Yesterday at 08:02:53 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June  4, 2023, 09:31:09 pm
People that can't park their vehicles responsibly and according to the rules, should have them taken away for a bit. Park on the pavement? Block the view around the corner? Don't see your car for two weeks.


Also, why is the council so slack in handing out parking tickets? They could probably double their budget if they fined everyone parking on double yellows!



Wardens aplenty always available for match day - but never see one dealing with this type of situation.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38856 on: Yesterday at 08:34:37 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June  4, 2023, 06:48:12 pm
Seriously, isn't there a Schofield thread for people who think this is any of their business?

This thread is for shite drivers and the like

If there was, it'd be locked.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38857 on: Yesterday at 10:53:17 am »
Torn a meniscus in my right knee :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38858 on: Yesterday at 02:34:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:53:17 am
Torn a meniscus in my right knee :no

Sounds painful mate. Hope its not too bad, does it need an operation?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38859 on: Yesterday at 02:54:32 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 02:34:00 pm
Sounds painful mate. Hope its not too bad, does it need an operation?

The physio said we'll see how the treatment goes, but hopefully not. She can't really move the knee as I tense up whenever anyone tries to move it, so she can't get a clear idea, I'm always like that :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38860 on: Yesterday at 02:56:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:54:32 pm
The physio said we'll see how the treatment goes, but hopefully not. She can't really move the knee as I tense up whenever anyone tries to move it, so she can't get a clear idea, I'm always like that :butt

Have they done a full scan yet? Meniscus tears are often related to ACL tears. I managed to avoid damaging my meniscus when I did my ACL, which the surgeon said was very lucky.

Hopefully all goes well with a recovery and it's nothing more within the ligaments.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38861 on: Yesterday at 03:01:06 pm »
email doppelgänger now signing me up to every cunting betting service. How hard can it be to remember your own email?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38862 on: Yesterday at 03:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:56:37 pm
Have they done a full scan yet? Meniscus tears are often related to ACL tears. I managed to avoid damaging my meniscus when I did my ACL, which the surgeon said was very lucky.

Hopefully all goes well with a recovery and it's nothing more within the ligaments.

No, I only went today - did it about 5 weeks ago after getting out of a truck and just felt a twinge, which didn't go away as it normally does. It settled and then flared up and last week in Crete it was killing me of a night, did a lot of walking and 2 days at the water park. She's going to give it a few weeks and if not better refer me for a scan

Did my MCL about 8 years ago in the same knee, getting old sucks.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38863 on: Yesterday at 03:08:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:54:32 pm
The physio said we'll see how the treatment goes, but hopefully not. She can't really move the knee as I tense up whenever anyone tries to move it, so she can't get a clear idea, I'm always like that :butt

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38864 on: Yesterday at 03:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 03:01:06 pm
email doppelgänger now signing me up to every cunting betting service. How hard can it be to remember your own email?

Sounds more like someone doesn't like you.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38865 on: Yesterday at 03:38:50 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 03:18:20 pm
Sounds more like someone doesn't like you.

They're making deposits so bit of effort to annoy me!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38866 on: Yesterday at 05:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 03:38:50 pm
They're making deposits so bit of effort to annoy me!
some kind of sly scam, maybe?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38867 on: Yesterday at 05:18:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:15:26 pm
some kind of sly scam, maybe?

Moshi trying to raise funds to finish BMD using Claire as a front ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38868 on: Today at 01:13:40 pm »
my cruise holiday is a few weeks away but they've just had to change the ship... not too sure i like the look of the new one...

...and the captain, well...



Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38869 on: Today at 05:43:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:15:26 pm
some kind of sly scam, maybe?

LiveScoreBet got back to me and said they believe someone has used my email to get access to new sign up offers (wanna confirm the email is legitimate before letting them sign in then) and have now closed the account.

Bet365 888 demanded I emailed them from the email the person used, which I can't do because of the gmail and use of '.' thing.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38870 on: Today at 06:06:08 pm »
When ya post something on a forum and it becomes way more of an issue than it ever should of been,good grief.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38871 on: Today at 06:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 05:43:48 pm
LiveScoreBet got back to me and said they believe someone has used my email to get access to new sign up offers (wanna confirm the email is legitimate before letting them sign in then) and have now closed the account.

Bet365 888 demanded I emailed them from the email the person used, which I can't do because of the gmail and use of '.' thing.

that makes a lot of (non)sense.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38872 on: Today at 06:24:10 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 06:06:08 pm
When ya post something on a forum and it becomes way more of an issue than it ever should of been,good grief.

Just had a look through the thread you are referring too

Yep, good grief

Cancel culture and suchlike on here is nuts.

Glad I'm 53 and don't have to grow up with this bollocks. 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38873 on: Today at 06:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 06:06:08 pm
When ya post something on a forum and it becomes way more of an issue than it ever should of been,good grief.

I didn't have an issue at all with what you posted, my only comment was about the claim of comments being made about the Queen's age, which I am very confident never happened.
