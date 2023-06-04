« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 966 967 968 969 970 [971]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2137092 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,861
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38800 on: Yesterday at 11:56:43 am »
^
This is it. It's a feeding frenzy for hypocrites.

We just need Capon to knock up a sketch with their faces on vultures feeding off Schofield's carcass.
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,320
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38801 on: Yesterday at 12:07:09 pm »
With a zombified Bungle chewing manically at his neck as Bob Carolges looks on aghast.

#sausages
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,510
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38802 on: Yesterday at 01:13:53 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:00:26 am
Do you remember when NME used to do the same?

Indie band U2 come along, sound lads, great music - year later pompous, Stadium filling bread heads. ;D

"Bread head?"

New one for me, that, sounds deliciously cutting...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,142
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38803 on: Yesterday at 01:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 08:53:54 am
Yeah, the people revelling in Scholfield's persecution can shove their selective outrage up their holes and bore the fuck off. Maybe if we didn't have so many judgemental, finger-wagging, tut-tutting c*nts in society then the media wouldn't pander as much. If you genuinely don't think that being 20 years of age qualifies you to pick and chose your partners then go out and campaign for the age of consent to be raised to whatever stupid number you think it should be set to. Otherwise climb down off your high horse, shut the fuck up, and stop pretending that an affair between 2 consenting adults is tantamount to pedophilia. Curtain twitching weirdo's

Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:56:43 am
^
This is it. It's a feeding frenzy for hypocrites.

We just need Capon to knock up a sketch with their faces on vultures feeding off Schofield's carcass.

I fucking hate Schofield for the We Buy Any Car Ads, utter c*nt ;)

I have no issues with a relationship between two consenting adults, maybe it's because he is gay there is the outrage? What was Mandy Smith when Wyman got to know her, 14? That didn't end his career, so that screams of hypocricsy, personally I think Wymans a fucking filthy paedo/sick bastard.

When they are both mature adults, then not interested, I only found out the other week that Edie Brickel (one for the kids there) has been married to Paul Simon for about 30 years, she's my age, he's older than my Dad, yet no-one cares about the age difference and I doubt anything negative was said when they met in the early 90's.

The one worry is, especially with the whole Saville, Rolf, Fred Talbot etc etc incidents, that there was grooming going on when the lad was 15. If nothing inappropriate happened, then I don't give a fuck about their relationship, but if he was groomed, then that changes things.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,889
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38804 on: Yesterday at 01:54:20 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 01:13:53 pm
"Bread head?"

New one for me, that, sounds deliciously cutting...

Its a blast from the late 60s oft used by hippies to describe anyone who actually expected payment for the grass or weed they supplied to them.

Also heard on the Marrakech Express when the ticket collector came around.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,538
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38805 on: Yesterday at 01:57:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:40:03 pm


The one worry is, especially with the whole Saville, Rolf, Fred Talbot etc etc incidents, that there was grooming going on when the lad was 15. If nothing inappropriate happened, then I don't give a fuck about their relationship, but if he was groomed, then that changes things.
This is my take on it also.

There is a video circulating of Schofield and the young lad in a restaurant where a youtuber interrupts them by letting off a confetti bomb, and Schofield's reaction to it was one of shock. Not for the confetti bomb. 
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,861
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38806 on: Yesterday at 03:53:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:40:03 pm
...
We're pretty much on the same page here. So long as the young man wasn't groomed, and there's no current suggestion from him that he was, then it's no one's business but theirs and Scofield's wife.

The Wyman thing always felt really sordid, didn't it. I also never knew Edie Brickell was married to Paul Simon. I remember liking her What I Am song with The Bohemians back in the day.

I always though Schofield was a decent presenter but I also found him and Holly annoying whenever I caught them on This Morning due to their childish sniggering and giggling over juvenile stuff. Mrs Spion was also sick to death of seeing him presenting virtually every show on TV too.
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,510
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38807 on: Yesterday at 03:54:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:40:03 pm


When they are both mature adults, then not interested, I only found out the other week that Edie Brickel (one for the kids there) has been married to Paul Simon for about 30 years,


... less the New Bohemians...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,711
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38808 on: Yesterday at 11:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:57:09 pm
This is my take on it also.

There is a video circulating of Schofield and the young lad in a restaurant where a youtuber interrupts them by letting off a confetti bomb, and Schofield's reaction to it was one of shock. Not for the confetti bomb.

I've saw that video.

Still haven't seen any evidence of the accusations Schofield groomed the lad or in has done anything wrong whatsoever.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,538
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38809 on: Today at 02:26:24 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:00:18 pm
I've saw that video.

Still haven't seen any evidence of the accusations Schofield groomed the lad or in has done anything wrong whatsoever.
Let's wait and see.

I have no personal gripe on Schofield, but there is an awful lot that we don't know about here.
The people I really feel sorry for at the moment are Mrs. Schofield and her 2 daughters.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,809
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38810 on: Today at 02:47:16 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:26:24 am
Let's wait and see.

I have no personal gripe on Schofield, but there is an awful lot that we don't know about here.
The people I really feel sorry for at the moment are Mrs. Schofield and her 2 daughters.

Seems stuff coming out from behind the scenes that i've read [& no it's not come from the tabloids, or from lardy-arsed cockwomble, Eamonn Holmes] that Schofield is not a nice person, & a bit of a bully, feels like some have been waiting for the opportune moment to dish the dirt on him, that opportune moment is now.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,068
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38811 on: Today at 08:33:59 am »
you live by the sword of celebrity

you die by the sword of celebrity

he knew that - take it like a man schoie

oops! maybe that last part was too literal
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,116
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38812 on: Today at 09:11:49 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:47:16 am
Seems stuff coming out from behind the scenes that i've read [& no it's not come from the tabloids, or from lardy-arsed cockwomble, lardy-arsed cockwomble, Eamonn Holmes] that Schofield is not a nice person, & a bit of a bully, feels like some have been waiting for the opportune moment to dish the dirt on him, that opportune moment is now.

This is really shattering my illusion about what things were like in the Broom Cupboard.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,833
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38813 on: Today at 10:27:26 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:57:09 pm
This is my take on it also.

There is a video circulating of Schofield and the young lad in a restaurant where a youtuber interrupts them by letting off a confetti bomb, and Schofield's reaction to it was one of shock. Not for the confetti bomb. 

Fucking hell :lmao

Mate, take a quiet moment to yourself, and recognise you're on the internet, suggesting that someone is up to something odd, because you saw a video of a YouTuber pranking him with a confetti bomb. And just because his reaction was one of shock and annoyance, you think that supports the notion that he was acting untoward? Are you sure you're not talking out of your arse here?

Moreover, have you considered that Phil Scholfield has one of the most recognisable faces in the UK? Therefore if he was in a public coffee shop to begin with, completely undisguised, being served by staff who knew exactly who he was, then it's highly unlikely he was actively trying to conceal himself from Joe Public and dickhead YouTubers? No offence mate, but its precisely that type of hair brained dot joining that has spawned the likes of q-anon and flat-eartherism

For the record, I've no particular like for Scholfield. I'm completely indifferent to him and what he gets up to in his spare time. Nor am I suggesting he's beyond reproach or investigation. The thing that toasts my testicles is how we now seem to live in a society where everyone is guilty until proven innocent. Worse still is the fact that those doing most of the condemning seem to see nothing wrong with using hearsay and conjecture to dismantle someone's character before the full facts have had a chance to emerge

By all means feel free to dislike him. Heck, even I think he's a bit creepy. But until the man has been found guilty of breaking a law of the land then people seriously need to cool it with the judgment and conspiracy theories. Because if that's the road we're heading down then we're all fucked
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,538
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38814 on: Today at 12:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:27:26 am

More to come out about this I reckon.
Let's see how it pans out.

My last comment on it until it does, and it will.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,299
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38815 on: Today at 12:24:46 pm »
This.

Shit like this.

I don't care if it's outside your own home. It's still a dick move.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,711
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38816 on: Today at 12:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:24:46 pm
This.

Shit like this.

I don't care if it's outside your own home. It's still a dick move.

c*nts like that deserve their vehicle set on fire
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,861
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38817 on: Today at 12:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:24:46 pm
This.

Shit like this.

I don't care if it's outside your own home. It's still a dick move.
I used to be a carer looking after elderly and/or disabled people. The amount of times I had to push their wheelchairs along the road instead of the pavement because of parking like that was ridiculous.  :butt
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,299
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38818 on: Today at 12:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:30:46 pm
I used to be a carer looking after elderly and/or disabled people. The amount of times I had to push their wheelchairs along the road instead of the pavement because of parking like that was ridiculous.  :butt

This was on Ullet Road this morning mate. I was walking to church and had to go in the road. I'm glad i don't have a walking stick or a pram.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,967
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38819 on: Today at 12:46:26 pm »
Oh right
I will take my birdseed down Ullet and spread it on the van I reckon

Amount of vehicles with birdshit on them is hilarious (Sooo many cars - just look at Greenbank Drive, does every student have a car?)

Wouldnt harm a vehicle that's psychotic

But tempting birds sounds too fun to resist  :D it can indeed rain shit when you park under a tree
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,861
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38820 on: Today at 12:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:44:03 pm
This was on Ullet Road this morning mate. I was walking to church and had to go in the road. I'm glad i don't have a walking stick or a pram.
Ullet? I know that van then. I've seen it on the pavement there a number of times.
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,538
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38821 on: Today at 12:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:24:46 pm
This.

Shit like this.

I don't care if it's outside your own home. It's still a dick move.
No excuse for that, c*nt
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 966 967 968 969 970 [971]   Go Up
« previous next »
 