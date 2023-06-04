This is my take on it also.



There is a video circulating of Schofield and the young lad in a restaurant where a youtuber interrupts them by letting off a confetti bomb, and Schofield's reaction to it was one of shock. Not for the confetti bomb.



Fucking hellMate, take a quiet moment to yourself, and recognise you're on the internet, suggesting that someone is up to something odd, because you saw a video of a YouTuber pranking him with a confetti bomb. And just because his reaction was one of shock and annoyance, you think that supports the notion that he was acting untoward? Are you sure you're not talking out of your arse here?Moreover, have you considered that Phil Scholfield has one of the most recognisable faces in the UK? Therefore if he was in a public coffee shop to begin with, completely undisguised, being served by staff who knew exactly who he was, then it's highly unlikely he was actively trying to conceal himself from Joe Public and dickhead YouTubers? No offence mate, but its precisely that type of hair brained dot joining that has spawned the likes of q-anon and flat-eartherismFor the record, I've no particular like for Scholfield. I'm completely indifferent to him and what he gets up to in his spare time. Nor am I suggesting he's beyond reproach or investigation. The thing that toasts my testicles is how we now seem to live in a society where everyone is guilty until proven innocent. Worse still is the fact that those doing most of the condemning seem to see nothing wrong with using hearsay and conjecture to dismantle someone's character before the full facts have had a chance to emergeBy all means feel free to dislike him. Heck, even I think he's a bit creepy. But until the man has been found guilty of breaking a law of the land then people seriously need to cool it with the judgment and conspiracy theories. Because if that's the road we're heading down then we're all fucked