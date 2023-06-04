Yeah, the people revelling in Scholfield's persecution can shove their selective outrage up their holes and bore the fuck off. Maybe if we didn't have so many judgemental, finger-wagging, tut-tutting c*nts in society then the media wouldn't pander as much. If you genuinely don't think that being 20 years of age qualifies you to pick and chose your partners then go out and campaign for the age of consent to be raised to whatever stupid number you think it should be set to. Otherwise climb down off your high horse, shut the fuck up, and stop pretending that an affair between 2 consenting adults is tantamount to pedophilia. Curtain twitching weirdo's
^
This is it. It's a feeding frenzy for hypocrites.
We just need Capon to knock up a sketch with their faces on vultures feeding off Schofield's carcass.
I fucking hate Schofield for the We Buy Any Car Ads, utter c*nt
I have no issues with a relationship between two consenting adults, maybe it's because he is gay there is the outrage? What was Mandy Smith when Wyman got to know her, 14? That didn't end his career, so that screams of hypocricsy, personally I think Wymans a fucking filthy paedo/sick bastard.
When they are both mature adults, then not interested, I only found out the other week that Edie Brickel (one for the kids there) has been married to Paul Simon for about 30 years, she's my age, he's older than my Dad, yet no-one cares about the age difference and I doubt anything negative was said when they met in the early 90's.
The one worry is, especially with the whole Saville, Rolf, Fred Talbot etc etc incidents, that there was grooming going on when the lad was 15. If nothing inappropriate happened, then I don't give a fuck about their relationship, but if he was groomed, then that changes things.