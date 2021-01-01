How the merry hell do you survive something like that?! Was the driver a dwarf?!



When its not your time...There is a big underrun bar there right under the doors and then a large area of clear space before the wheels. The car was a Golf, so luckily it was low enough to go under. Likely the impact knocked her back in the seat and it collapsed, the underrun bar did its job and took a lot of the force and then the trailer floor missed her head. She had broken bones in her back and bruising to her face.