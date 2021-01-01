« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38760 on: Today at 10:55:33 am
Ghosting. Fuck off and have the courage to say, "No thanks, this isn't for me!" Fucking cowards. OWN YOUR SHIT!  :no :wanker
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38761 on: Today at 11:07:30 am
Literally everything with Schofield, does it matter?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38762 on: Today at 11:31:21 am
Quote from: 24/007 on Yesterday at 04:22:56 pm
Passengers afraid of drivers overtaking lorries.

"Well, look at this way, we're behind something very big going more slowly than we are and another very big thing is pulling in behind us - honestly, where would you rather be - between these two metallic monsters, or ahead in 3 seconds clear of them both?"

So you know Mrs P then? ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38763 on: Today at 12:42:27 pm
Quote from: 24/007 on Yesterday at 04:22:56 pm
Passengers afraid of drivers overtaking lorries.

"Well, look at this way, we're behind something very big going more slowly than we are and another very big thing is pulling in behind us - honestly, where would you rather be - between these two metallic monsters, or ahead in 3 seconds clear of them both?"

Show them this (driver survived the crash). Its why I never sit between HGV's on the motorway and why I leave a big gap when in traffic and keep an eye on my mirrors.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38764 on: Today at 12:48:05 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:42:27 pm
Show them this (driver survived the crash). Its why I never sit between HGV's on the motorway and why I leave a big gap when in traffic and keep an eye on my mirrors.


How the merry hell do you survive something like that?! Was the driver a dwarf?! :o
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38765 on: Today at 12:58:09 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 10:16:16 am
You don't have nightlight or eyestrain mode on do you?

No i don't, the pink tint covers 3 quarters of the screen, think i need a new laptop but don't have the money yet. :(
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38766 on: Today at 01:19:36 pm
Quote from: 24/007 on Today at 12:48:05 pm
How the merry hell do you survive something like that?! Was the driver a dwarf?! :o

When its not your time...

There is a big underrun bar there right under the doors and then a large area of clear space before the wheels. The car was a Golf, so luckily it was low enough to go under. Likely the impact knocked her back in the seat and it collapsed, the underrun bar did its job and took a lot of the force and then the trailer floor missed her head. She had broken bones in her back and bruising to her face.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38767 on: Today at 01:21:11 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:58:09 pm
No i don't, the pink tint covers 3 quarters of the screen, think i need a new laptop but don't have the money yet. :(

Have a Google, there's quite a few fixes for pink screens, see if anything helps?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38768 on: Today at 02:42:36 pm
Philip Schofield playing the victim card ::)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38769 on: Today at 02:49:09 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 02:42:36 pm
Philip Schofield playing the victim card ::)
Ironcally to the BBC Saville protectors and the Scum Rag.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38770 on: Today at 02:51:07 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:49:09 pm
Ironcally to the BBC Saville protectors and the Scum Rag.
Yep and then using Caroline Flack's name to gain sympathy. Absolute scumbag, I'll be glad of every misfortune that comes his way.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38771 on: Today at 02:51:37 pm
So what's the deal with him, didn't he just have an affair?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38772 on: Today at 02:55:31 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 02:51:37 pm
So what's the deal with him, didn't he just have an affair?

Trying not to pay much attention to it, whilst also loving the drama. Doesnt really feel like any of the recent developments was stuff that was already known. Is it just a case of suddenly the media/his bosses deciding its time for him to go and now its all being played out publicly?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38773 on: Today at 03:09:42 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 02:51:37 pm
So what's the deal with him, didn't he just have an affair?

The other party is/was 20 years old and worked at ITV, Schofield is 61 now. The word grooming is being thrown about
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38774 on: Today at 03:13:40 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:09:42 pm
The other party is/was 20 years old and worked at ITV, Schofield is 61 now. The word grooming is being thrown about
Schofield has been grooming known the other party since he was about 9?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38775 on: Today at 03:13:52 pm
Glorious sun in Manchester. Table booked to celebrate daughter's engagement and my car stuck at knutsford services not starting.
