America as you say has some of the most up to date technology on the planet living alongside the most backwards ideologists that refuse to step into the modern world.



It's like time left them behind but why?



Seems crazy to me 🤷



I think one reason is that people don't learn from the mistakes of the past. We don't tend to learn from the mistakes that those who went before us made. People seem to have to learn by their own mistakes.Growing up I remember my parents and other adults trying to giving me the benefit of their experience in the hope that I didn't have to make similar mistakes myself. I ignored everything. I simply had to learn things myself through my own, often extremely painful, experience. So, I don't think new generations necessarily learn that much from those who went before them, hence why new generations repeat the same mistakes time after time. By the time most of us find wisdom and perspective we're not far off popping our clogs.