Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2130974 times)

Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38720 on: Today at 11:17:52 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:11:53 am
They kind of already have your attention anyway, or you'd have switched over.
That said, a lot of these superfluous and annoying words added into sentences, make the language more interesting and less dry, innit , fam blood, like,
I think some of it is copied from each other, some of it is probably coached, but then badly misused.  See how some politicians speak really unnaturally, they say things repeatedly, to hammer home the point.

No they don't as we no longer have the build up, half time or post match chat on for that very reason.

Online Jwils21

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38721 on: Today at 01:05:19 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:44:55 am
Fucking lyrical references ahould be banned from the fallout shelter... ;D

Someone once asked me to stop quoting Oasis lyrics so often. I said Maybe
Offline 24/007

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38722 on: Today at 02:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 01:05:19 pm
Someone once asked me to stop quoting Oasis lyrics so often. I said Maybe
Some people say that Oasis are just a pale copy of The Beatles. I say they should just let it be.....
