They kind of already have your attention anyway, or you'd have switched over.

That said, a lot of these superfluous and annoying words added into sentences, make the language more interesting and less dry, innit , fam blood, like,

I think some of it is copied from each other, some of it is probably coached, but then badly misused. See how some politicians speak really unnaturally, they say things repeatedly, to hammer home the point.



No they don't as we no longer have the build up, half time or post match chat on for that very reason.