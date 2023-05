Is this normal these days?



My tenant who suffers with mobility issues was admitted to hospital in North Wales 4wks ago as she was in so much pain.



She's just been discharged this morning still in the same pain, they've still no idea what's wrong with her and she's been referred to somewhere in Liverpool.



They didn't do any x-rays or scans 🤷



Why would they take up a bed for 4wks, do nothing to try to resolve the issue then send her home with the same problems she had when they admitted her?