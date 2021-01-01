For over a week I have been waking up two to three hours after falling to sleep with a wheeze in my chest, I cough up a bit of mucus but as soon as I lie back down it starts again. I have tried an inhaler, anti histamines with no luck, I propped my pillow up and it seemed to help but it doesnt stop the problem.
I went to the doctor who told me my chest was clear even though I explained it happens when I go to bed, he said I needed to do a lung function test before he could put me on a steroid inhaler. I phone the medical centre to arrange the test but they say they cant arrange the test over the phone and to do it online, the last two days everything is booked out by the time I get through online.