For over a week I have been waking up two to three hours after falling to sleep with a wheeze in my chest, I cough up a bit of mucus but as soon as I lie back down it starts again. I have tried an inhaler, anti histamines with no luck, I propped my pillow up and it seemed to help but it doesnt stop the problem.



I went to the doctor who told me my chest was clear even though I explained it happens when I go to bed, he said I needed to do a lung function test before he could put me on a steroid inhaler. I phone the medical centre to arrange the test but they say they cant arrange the test over the phone and to do it online, the last two days everything is booked out by the time I get through online.