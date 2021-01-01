the "language evolves, who cares" argument is pretty lame* imo.



especially these days when the internet, and electronic communication generally, are eroding standards and inventing meaningless verbiage every single day. shrugging and taking an "anything goes" stance is asking for communication mayhem over the long term.

* that's a bit harsh, I probably should have used a different adjective.







It's not, it's the key point. Every single language at every single moment is in the process of change. That's the normal state of language. It's impossible for languages to stand still.But that doesn't mean, of course, that I'm saying 'anything goes'. At any given time there's a standard version of the language - which is not objectively or logically more correct or anything, it's just the language of the people in power at that time, no more 'right' than any other dialect of that language. But certainly if you have hopes of getting on and being taken seriously you need to master this standard form, and use it especially in formal contexts.But meanwhile, the language will continue on in its inexorable process of change. It's important to both realise that and accept it. And over the years some of these changes will be absorbed into the standard form. Although people like to think otherwise, standard English in 2023 is not the same as it was in, say, 1983.Heh, this is absolutley not true, though it's a very common complaint. Languages don't erode or decay or deteriorate - individual words and structures often erode, but not the language as a whole. And languages never deteriorate so that communication becomes difficult or impaired. That is an absolute myth.Never, not once, in the history of language, has any language change ever led to meaningless verbiage or communications mayhem. No language has ever fallen apart, gone to the dogs, become barbaric or any of the other claims constantly made by people when they witness change happening. It never happens. Language and the language instinct in humanity is self-regulating.I'll repeat that again, no language has ever 'gone wrong' because people kept making errors or become careless in the ways they speak or write. It never happens. It's a complete myth.And that leads to the other great myth: that there is an objectively 'correct' English that is correct for good, logical reasons which it is foolish to stray from because it will be damaging. This is completely wrong. What's deemed as 'correct' English is just a snapshot of the way the language is spoken by, usually, the ruling powers at a given time. It makes sense for people who want to get on, especilaly in a formal context, to stick to this 'standard'. But veering away from it won't cause any damage, or make communicating more difficult, it will only cause change. There'll be no effect on our ability to communicate accurately and there'll be no net loss of complexity or subtlety. Just change.The proof of this is that virtually everything you accept as correct English today would once have been derided by our ancestors as newfangled barbaric rubbish, which they railed against as proof that English was 'going to the dogs' and it was all the young people's fault for not speaking proper. These complaints are as old as langauge. Virtually everything we celebrate as correct today was once 'incorrect' gutter English.The wheel keeps turning.So while it's fine if one wants to encourage adherence to the 'standard' form of the day or try and slow down the inexorable process of change because one feels uncomfortable with it, it's a myth to claim that the changes we see and hear are damaging the language or reducing its scope or potency. And nor will effective communciation with all its nuances and subtleties ever be compromised or impaired.I could talk about this all night, but I'll stop nowNo worries, I've heard far worse. For some reason this issue causes incredible anger and often violent denunciations