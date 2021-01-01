« previous next »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38520 on: Yesterday at 01:52:25 pm »
All the best Millie <3
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38521 on: Yesterday at 01:55:49 pm »
hope you're soon back to killing the lactose tests, Millie mate.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38522 on: Yesterday at 02:22:21 pm »
This 'lactose' error is spreading, it seems. I feel I should be intolerant to it, but also milk it for humour :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38523 on: Yesterday at 03:47:10 pm »
Not aimed at anyone in particular .....

Hate seeing ppl posting "should of" instead of "should have".

"should of" makes no sense whatsoever.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38524 on: Yesterday at 03:59:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:47:10 pm
Not aimed at anyone in particular .....

Hate seeing ppl posting "should of" instead of "should have".

"should of" makes no sense whatsoever.
True that it's technically 'wrong' but that's just the way language works, and develops. 'Should have' doesn't really make sense either. What exactly do you "have" when saying "I should have called him" or generally when using the Perfect Tense?

It's just happens to be a 'thing' that Latin influenced languages took the verb To Have and formed the Perfect Tense with it. Most languages don't.

If the language dice were rolled again 'should + something else' might have developed to get that same idea across. So why not 'of'?

Most of the structures we regard as 'correct English' came about in this way, an "incorrect" mispronunciation or erosion or change or development from something else that was previously seen as correct but which gets superceded due to usage. In fifty years time 'should of' may well be seen as proper, correct, standard English and 'should have' as archaic and weird.

There isn't really any logic to it
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38525 on: Yesterday at 06:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:59:03 pm
True that it's technically 'wrong' but that's just the way language works, and develops. 'Should have' doesn't really make sense either. What exactly do you "have" when saying "I should have called him" or generally when using the Perfect Tense?

It's just happens to be a 'thing' that Latin influenced languages took the verb To Have and formed the Perfect Tense with it. Most languages don't.

If the language dice were rolled again 'should + something else' might have developed to get that same idea across. So why not 'of'?

Most of the structures we regard as 'correct English' came about in this way, an "incorrect" mispronunciation or erosion or change or development from something else that was previously seen as correct but which gets superceded due to usage. In fifty years time 'should of' may well be seen as proper, correct, standard English and 'should have' as archaic and weird.

There isn't really any logic to it

the "language evolves, who cares" argument is pretty lame* imo.

especially these days when the internet, and electronic communication generally, are eroding standards and inventing meaningless verbiage every single day.  shrugging and taking an "anything goes" stance is making space for communication mayhem over the long term.



* that's a bit harsh, I probably should have used a different adjective.

:)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38526 on: Yesterday at 08:34:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:16:35 pm
the "language evolves, who cares" argument is pretty lame* imo.
It's not, it's the key point. Every single language at every single moment is in the process of change. That's the normal state of language. It's impossible for languages to stand still.

But that doesn't mean, of course, that I'm saying 'anything goes'. At any given time there's a standard version of the language - which is not objectively or logically more correct or anything, it's just the language of the people in power at that time, no more 'right' than any other dialect of that language. But certainly if you have hopes of getting on and being taken seriously you need to master this standard form, and use it especially in formal contexts.

But meanwhile, the language will continue on in its inexorable process of change. It's important to both realise that and accept it. And over the years some of these changes will be absorbed into the standard form. Although people like to think otherwise, standard English in 2023 is not the same as it was in, say, 1983.

Quote
especially these days when the internet, and electronic communication generally, are eroding standards and inventing meaningless verbiage every single day.  shrugging and taking an "anything goes" stance is asking for communication mayhem over the long term.
Heh, this is absolutley not true, though it's a very common complaint. Languages don't erode or decay or deteriorate - individual words and structures often erode, but not the language as a whole. And languages never deteriorate so that communication becomes difficult or impaired. That is an absolute myth.

Never, not once, in the history of language, has any language change ever led to meaningless verbiage or communications mayhem. No language has ever fallen apart, gone to the dogs, become barbaric or any of the other claims constantly made by people when they witness change happening. It never happens. Language and the language instinct in humanity is self-regulating.

I'll repeat that again, no language has ever 'gone wrong' because people kept making errors or become careless in the ways they speak or write. It never happens. It's a complete myth.

And that leads to the other great myth: that there is an objectively 'correct' English that is correct for good, logical reasons which it is foolish to stray from because it will be damaging. This is completely wrong. What's deemed as 'correct' English is just a snapshot of the way the language is spoken by, usually, the ruling powers at a given time. It makes sense for people who want to get on, especilaly in a formal context, to stick to this 'standard'. But veering away from it won't cause any damage, or make communicating more difficult, it will only cause change. There'll be no effect on our ability to communicate accurately and there'll be no net loss of complexity or subtlety. Just change.

The proof of this is that virtually everything you accept as correct English today would once have been derided by our ancestors as newfangled barbaric rubbish, which they railed against as proof that English was 'going to the dogs' and it was all the young people's fault for not speaking proper. These complaints are as old as langauge. Virtually everything we celebrate as correct today was once 'incorrect' gutter English.

The wheel keeps turning.

So while it's fine if one wants to encourage adherence to the 'standard' form of the day or try and slow down the inexorable process of change because one feels uncomfortable with it, it's a myth to claim that the changes we see and hear are damaging the language or reducing its scope or potency. And nor will effective communciation with all its nuances and subtleties ever be compromised or impaired.

I could talk about this all night, but I'll stop now :)

Quote
* that's a bit harsh, I probably should have used a different adjective.

:)
No worries, I've heard far worse. For some reason this issue causes incredible anger and often violent denunciations :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38527 on: Yesterday at 09:03:11 pm »
Incidentally with regards to 'should have' vs 'should of', the reason the latter has come about is because over the years, following a normal linguistic pattern of behaviour, English speakers tended towards shortening 'should have' to 'should've' in certain sentence types (but not all).

It's pretty easy to see that the 've part of 'should've' is pronounced something like 'uv' which is much closer to 'of' (pronounced 'ov') than it is to 'have'.

What then happens is people begin to try and spell the phrase in the way they say it, leading to 'should of' becoming an alternative to 'should've'

This is an entirely normal and predictable process of language change and is a big part of how, for example, Latin became Spanish, Italian, French, Portuguese and Romanian (among others) over many centuries.

Notice, however, that this isn't anarchic. There are rules to its usage. I won't go into the technicalities of the grammar but briefly those people 'doing it wrong' only say 'should of' in place of 'should have' in certain of the cases where the words 'should' and 'have' come together in a sentence,  such as "I should of been there" or "I should of called her"

We don't say it in sentences where the emphasis is on actual posession, such as "I should have a screwdriver here somewhere". No-one really says "I should of a screwdriver  here somewhere"

This shows that even when people are 'doing it wrong' the language instinct ensures that there's a grammar governing the changes. Language regulates itself.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38528 on: Yesterday at 10:01:04 pm »
So Ghost Town might just be a bit of a linguistics dork and all...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38529 on: Yesterday at 10:25:43 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:01:04 pm
So Ghost Town might just be a bit of a linguistics dork and all...
like being back at school.  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38530 on: Today at 01:28:51 am »
Ha ha yes guilty! Sorry for monopolising the thread with dorky blather.

Normal service can now resume :)
