Job interviews, such an outdated method of hiring candidates. Felt I did extremely well in an interview and answered everything confidently, but got rejected as apparently one of my answers didn't have enough detail. Load of shite, that must mean I'm going to be a bad employee.
once went for a job to be part of a creative team for granada telelvison and part of the interview was written answers to questions such as 'if you were at a party what colour would you be?' and another was 'who is your hero?' (loaded question there - had to be careful)
another part of the interview process was building a bridge with 'team members' (the other candidates - sounds like the apprentice don't it) using only sellotape, plastic straws and plastic cups
it was a 3-part process and this part was the final part, but i did not get the job - no reasons were given, just the 'you were unsuccessful this time' bollocks
but i have worked within the creative industry and with creatives and i have to say that most 'creatives' are precious prima-donnas - and yes, i know i should fit in