Its not a small thing but I don't want to start a new thread



Noone gives a fuck about dads in the UK do they.



Mrs is being induced but the big water break hasn't happened yet so the hospital sent me home until 8am



In the meantime she still has scans and stuff to check baby is ok (few complications) and is stuck in overnight by herself.



Outrageous. What if the show starts and I'm stuck at home or (god forbid) something urgent happens.



When we had our daughter my wife was induced and I was on the brink of being sent home as nothing was happening. Luckily got a midwife who was very lenient around the rules of dads having to leave and let me stay later which is a good job because my wife was in a lot of pain and it would have been horrendous going through it aloneRidiculous was being sent home the night after the baby had been born so the 1st night she was alone in the ward with little support and I was alone at home worrying about them. Then to top it off I had to ring the next morning to book a timeslot to go see my own my wife and newborn