Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2117081 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38480 on: May 13, 2023, 11:14:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 13, 2023, 08:15:41 pm
Cheers mate.

Got no bloody choice with these remotes, I'd never work it out
I was talking to a guy in a TV / electronics shop a while back and mentioned how frustrating it was to get remotes paired up properly.

he said: "it should be easy but the industry is fucked*.  nobody wants to cooperate with anyone else"


* not an actual quote  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38481 on: May 14, 2023, 12:41:45 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 11, 2023, 06:29:37 pm
Bounces other drivers off car doors, boots, bonnets and trailer sides when they decide to road rage him ;D

:lmao

Another classic extract from the The life and family of Rob from RAWK
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38482 on: May 14, 2023, 09:06:31 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 14, 2023, 12:41:45 am
:lmao

Another classic extract from the The life and family of Rob from RAWK

One time he'd come off the wessex way in Bournemouth, one of his lads in the back, some prick in an Audi gets all road rage for no reason, comes up to the passenger window, starts screaming all kinds. He jumps out, grabs the fella, bounces his head off the roof a few times, then launches the fella back to his own car. Gets back in the car thinking oh shit me lad saw that and he's laughing going Daaaad, do that again do that again
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38483 on: May 14, 2023, 09:43:37 am »
Quote from: B0151? on May 11, 2023, 06:11:57 pm
When the gym got their shit music or radio on full blast..half of us got headphones on for a reason we don't want to hear that shit

Been thinking for ages that gyms should bin off playing their own music. The large majority of users have their own headphones, and I assume those that don't are happy without music.

Would save them money. But instead, we get the shower temperature turned down instead.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38484 on: May 14, 2023, 03:07:32 pm »
Went shopping this morning, stopped at our fave coffee shop for our drinks and dinner. I'd left the telly on BT Sport to watch MotoGP. I knew I'd miss the start, it was 16 laps left when we got in, so rewinds the telly. Watching the race, there's a crash so I yell as you do, then another big crash, another yell. Lad come sin asking if I'm OK, so I rewind it to show his the crashes. He takes the remote from me, rewinds a bit to point something out, then presses stop, which goes to Live Telly and there's the race winner on screen :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38485 on: May 14, 2023, 10:37:01 pm »
Its not a small thing but I don't want to start a new thread

Noone gives a fuck about dads in the UK do they.

Mrs is being induced but the big water break hasn't happened yet so the hospital sent me home until 8am

In the meantime she still has scans and stuff to check baby is ok (few complications) and is stuck in overnight by herself.

Outrageous. What if the show starts and I'm stuck at home or (god forbid) something urgent happens.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38486 on: May 14, 2023, 11:22:39 pm »
Why would you be home when you could be down the strip joint?

Signed
Bozza

--edit-- any news?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38487 on: Yesterday at 10:18:55 am »
Vernon Kaye.
Was happy to give him the benefit of the doubt.
But I'm really struggling.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38488 on: Yesterday at 11:07:13 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2023, 03:07:32 pm
Went shopping this morning, stopped at our fave coffee shop for our drinks and dinner. I'd left the telly on BT Sport to watch MotoGP. I knew I'd miss the start, it was 16 laps left when we got in, so rewinds the telly. Watching the race, there's a crash so I yell as you do, then another big crash, another yell. Lad come sin asking if I'm OK, so I rewind it to show his the crashes. He takes the remote from me, rewinds a bit to point something out, then presses stop, which goes to Live Telly and there's the race winner on screen :butt


First world issues mateso frustrating when that happens. Ive had similar with various sports recordings or watching on delayyou are not alone 😁
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38489 on: Yesterday at 12:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Jake on May 14, 2023, 10:37:01 pm
Its not a small thing but I don't want to start a new thread

Noone gives a fuck about dads in the UK do they.

Mrs is being induced but the big water break hasn't happened yet so the hospital sent me home until 8am

In the meantime she still has scans and stuff to check baby is ok (few complications) and is stuck in overnight by herself.

Outrageous. What if the show starts and I'm stuck at home or (god forbid) something urgent happens.

When we had our daughter my wife was induced and I was on the brink of being sent home as nothing was happening. Luckily got a midwife who was very lenient around the rules of dads having to leave and let me stay later which is a good job because my wife was in a lot of pain and it would have been horrendous going through it alone

Ridiculous was being sent home the night after the baby had been born so the 1st night she was alone in the ward with little support and I was alone at home worrying about them. Then to top it off I had to ring the next morning to book a timeslot to go see my own my wife and newborn
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38490 on: Yesterday at 12:29:33 pm »
Any news on mother and baby, Jake?

I hope all's well.

I've never been a Dad, so can't really comment further on that.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38491 on: Yesterday at 12:32:10 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 12:11:18 pm
When we had our daughter my wife was induced and I was on the brink of being sent home as nothing was happening. Luckily got a midwife who was very lenient around the rules of dads having to leave and let me stay later which is a good job because my wife was in a lot of pain and it would have been horrendous going through it alone

Ridiculous was being sent home the night after the baby had been born so the 1st night she was alone in the ward with little support and I was alone at home worrying about them. Then to top it off I had to ring the next morning to book a timeslot to go see my own my wife and newborn

I wonder if they want you home to rest so you can be more help when they get home.  Straw grasping I know.
Possibly mums get more rest if dad not around.  Seems unlikely though, and everyone and the circumstances are always different.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38492 on: Yesterday at 12:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Jake on May 14, 2023, 10:37:01 pm
Its not a small thing but I don't want to start a new thread

Noone gives a fuck about dads in the UK do they.

Mrs is being induced but the big water break hasn't happened yet so the hospital sent me home until 8am

In the meantime she still has scans and stuff to check baby is ok (few complications) and is stuck in overnight by herself.

Outrageous. What if the show starts and I'm stuck at home or (god forbid) something urgent happens.

Probably is threadworthy, but it would likely turn into a men v women debate and end up locked.

But I agree completely, especially where kids are concerned. A mum and dad split up and without question the mother is the primary carer with full custody and a lot of the time the dad has to go to court to get pitiful access despite being as, if not more capable of providing for the kid  ::) :butt

My eldest lad has stayed with me the overwhelming majority of the time the last few years. This last 12 months alone, he's probably been staying with me about 340 nights out of the 365. You can guarantee if I tried to claim child benefit or took it to court, it would end up me having to provide unobtainable evidence of it and the end result would be she retains the primary carer status.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38493 on: Yesterday at 04:40:01 pm »
Halfords looking £5 to fit a wiper blade.
One click to remove the old one, one click to put on the new one, yet they think £5 is reasonable for that.
Annoyingly they'll get loads that pay for it thinking it's difficult to do  :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38494 on: Yesterday at 06:18:14 pm »
Being stuck in hospital. I was taken in by ambulance last week. Missed all the fun in town. Absolutely gutted. Still waiting to hear when they will operate.

Oh and Im high as a kite on morphine so if Im making no sense. Tough  :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38495 on: Yesterday at 06:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 06:18:14 pm
Being stuck in hospital. I was taken in by ambulance last week. Missed all the fun in town. Absolutely gutted. Still waiting to hear when they will operate.

Oh and Im high as a kite on morphine so if Im making no sense. Tough  :D

Sorry to hear that Millie hope they get you sorted soon 👍
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38496 on: Yesterday at 07:11:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:40:01 pm
Halfords looking £5 to fit a wiper blade.
One click to remove the old one, one click to put on the new one, yet they think £5 is reasonable for that.
Annoyingly they'll get loads that pay for it thinking it's difficult to do  :butt
If you'd seen the number of ways I've managed to fuck up doing that you'd think a fiver was a bargain.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38497 on: Yesterday at 07:24:05 pm »
Job interviews, such an outdated method of hiring candidates. Felt I did extremely well in an interview and answered everything confidently, but got rejected as apparently one of my answers didn't have enough detail. Load of shite, that must mean I'm going to be a bad employee.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38498 on: Yesterday at 07:40:56 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 07:24:05 pm
Job interviews, such an outdated method of hiring candidates. Felt I did extremely well in an interview and answered everything confidently, but got rejected as apparently one of my answers didn't have enough detail. Load of shite, that must mean I'm going to be a bad employee.

Shite mate. Sorry to hear that.

I may be venting something similar soon as I have one coming up (at the place Im already at). They have such a rigid interview structure so one weak answer to a give an example of a time when type question could potentially fuck you over.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38499 on: Yesterday at 09:28:48 pm »
There does seem to be a formula to answers they are expecting where assessing suitability for the role is replaced by knowing how to answer specific questions in a predefined way. Luckily I think a lot of managers ignore this bullshit and pull rank on hr. But sometimes not.
If you do get turned down you know the interviewer is probably a blue and it's for the best.

--edit--I I think there is a place for interviews to get to know the candidate.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38500 on: Yesterday at 10:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:40:56 pm
Shite mate. Sorry to hear that.

I may be venting something similar soon as I have one coming up (at the place Im already at). They have such a rigid interview structure so one weak answer to a give an example of a time when type question could potentially fuck you over.
Yeah that's exactly what I was asked. They told me to answer using the STAR format, which I did but still didn't get it. Feel like interviews are not about what you know but how much nonsense you can talk.

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:28:48 pm
There does seem to be a formula to answers they are expecting where assessing suitability for the role is replaced by knowing how to answer specific questions in a predefined way. Luckily I think a lot of managers ignore this bullshit and pull rank on hr. But sometimes not.
If you do get turned down you know the interviewer is probably a blue and it's for the best.

--edit--I I think there is a place for interviews to get to know the candidate.
Hah! Funny you mentioned this. I went on his Facebook profile after the interview and turned out he was a blue. Didn't get a good vibe from him the moment I shook his hand, almost like I was greeting a robot.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38501 on: Today at 01:14:44 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:36:52 pm
Probably is threadworthy, but it would likely turn into a men v women debate and end up locked.

But I agree completely, especially where kids are concerned. A mum and dad split up and without question the mother is the primary carer with full custody and a lot of the time the dad has to go to court to get pitiful access despite being as, if not more capable of providing for the kid  ::) :butt

My eldest lad has stayed with me the overwhelming majority of the time the last few years. This last 12 months alone, he's probably been staying with me about 340 nights out of the 365. You can guarantee if I tried to claim child benefit or took it to court, it would end up me having to provide unobtainable evidence of it and the end result would be she retains the primary carer status.

As it happens I am a family law solicitor and I see this first hand on a daily basis.

All is fine with us now though which is good.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38502 on: Today at 06:50:08 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 07:24:05 pm
Job interviews, such an outdated method of hiring candidates. Felt I did extremely well in an interview and answered everything confidently, but got rejected as apparently one of my answers didn't have enough detail. Load of shite, that must mean I'm going to be a bad employee.

Sorry to hear that, hope something comes up soon.

Where I used to work the interview technique was "can you use a battery drill", which to me meant can you bend some fingers but we had all sorts walk through the door and get a job. Mindblowing.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38503 on: Today at 07:35:53 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 07:24:05 pm
Job interviews, such an outdated method of hiring candidates. Felt I did extremely well in an interview and answered everything confidently, but got rejected as apparently one of my answers didn't have enough detail. Load of shite, that must mean I'm going to be a bad employee.

once went for a job to be part of a creative team for granada telelvison and part of the interview was written answers to questions such as 'if you were at a party what colour would you be?' and another was 'who is your hero?' (loaded question there - had to be careful)

another part of the interview process was building a bridge with 'team members' (the other candidates - sounds like the apprentice don't it) using only sellotape, plastic straws and plastic cups

it was a 3-part process and this part was the final part, but i did not get the job - no reasons were given, just the 'you were unsuccessful this time' bollocks

but i have worked within the creative industry and with creatives and i have to say that most 'creatives' are precious prima-donnas - and yes, i know i should fit in  :wave
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38504 on: Today at 10:25:13 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 07:24:05 pm
Job interviews, such an outdated method of hiring candidates. Felt I did extremely well in an interview and answered everything confidently, but got rejected as apparently one of my answers didn't have enough detail. Load of shite, that must mean I'm going to be a bad employee.

They're pathetic and need binned off. They really aren't fit for purpose. Ours are competency based, and as you say later on it's just about how much shite you can talk and has no bearing whatsoever on someone's ability to do the required job.
There's a guy 3 grades above me in work and he's a complete and utter fucking moron. Everyone knows he's a fucking moron, and even he knows he's a fucking moron. But he's good at 30 minute competency based interviews and that's literally all they look for. 5 year performance at other grades has nothing to do with it  :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38505 on: Today at 10:35:33 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:35:53 am
once went for a job to be part of a creative team for granada telelvison and part of the interview was written answers to questions such as 'if you were at a party what colour would you be?' and another was 'who is your hero?' (loaded question there - had to be careful)

another part of the interview process was building a bridge with 'team members' (the other candidates - sounds like the apprentice don't it) using only sellotape, plastic straws and plastic cups

it was a 3-part process and this part was the final part, but i did not get the job - no reasons were given, just the 'you were unsuccessful this time' bollocks

but i have worked within the creative industry and with creatives and i have to say that most 'creatives' are precious prima-donnas - and yes, i know i should fit in  :wave

WTAF ;D was that the TV side? I used to work for ITV and probably the most straightforward interview process I've ever had.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38506 on: Today at 10:46:37 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 07:24:05 pm
Job interviews, such an outdated method of hiring candidates. Felt I did extremely well in an interview and answered everything confidently, but got rejected as apparently one of my answers didn't have enough detail. Load of shite, that must mean I'm going to be a bad employee.

In interviews, one of my go to questions when asked if there is anything else they want to know is:-

is there any further clarification you need on any of the answers i've given you

stops that b#llshit that you didn't answer something correctly plus it throws the onus on them as to whether they were listening to you or not
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38507 on: Today at 10:47:15 am »
One thing that too many employers forget is that job interviews are a TWO-WAY process! I've binned interviews midway before now when it's become abundantly clear that I either wouldn't enjoy the work or wouldn't like the people.....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38508 on: Today at 10:52:21 am »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 06:18:14 pm
Being stuck in hospital. I was taken in by ambulance last week. Missed all the fun in town. Absolutely gutted. Still waiting to hear when they will operate.

Oh and Im high as a kite on morphine so if Im making no sense. Tough  :D

Hope you're up and about fit and well as soon as
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38509 on: Today at 11:19:56 am »
When interviewing i always open with, "So what do you know about us?" Allows you to bin roughly 50% who know next to nothing about the company they are applying to join!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38510 on: Today at 11:35:09 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:46:37 am
In interviews, one of my go to questions when asked if there is anything else they want to know is:-

is there any further clarification you need on any of the answers i've given you

stops that b#llshit that you didn't answer something correctly plus it throws the onus on them as to whether they were listening to you or not

Good tactic. Will remember that one!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38511 on: Today at 11:35:49 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 10:47:15 am
One thing that too many employers forget is that job interviews are a TWO-WAY process! I've binned interviews midway before now when it's become abundantly clear that I either wouldn't enjoy the work or wouldn't like the people.....

Note to Nick. Probably better you don't update RAWK in real time on how the interview is going once you realise you don't want it....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38512 on: Today at 11:47:19 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 10:47:15 am
One thing that too many employers forget is that job interviews are a TWO-WAY process! I've binned interviews midway before now when it's become abundantly clear that I either wouldn't enjoy the work or wouldn't like the people.....

So many are just robotic, we have this set of questions to ask so we are going to JUST ask them.

There is no back and forth, exploring their answers etc. Many places might as well have a question sheet to fill in rather than interviews. Have a bit of personality.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38513 on: Today at 11:53:29 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:35:33 am
WTAF ;D was that the TV side? I used to work for ITV and probably the most straightforward interview process I've ever had.

granada reports - the interview took place at the albert dock studios

was to be part of a creative team working on local media for television production

we even did a bit of editing - well, in saying that, we went separately into an editing room and was shown a 5 minute production and we then had to offer how we would improve upon it

then a bit in front of the camera too

liverbloke, granada news, rawk forum, goodnight
