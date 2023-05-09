« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
May 9, 2023, 11:05:40 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May  9, 2023, 10:25:43 pm
Smartphones are a curse, it's mad how many people are addicted to them. Was observing this girl at the airport who had her head down and was texting away for a good 10 minutes, probably had no idea of her surroundings. Not just that but people at concerts and events who watch the whole thing through their phones, and at restaurants phones have now replaced conversation.
What did you write that on ? 😁
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Nitramdorf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 06:37:17 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May  9, 2023, 10:25:43 pm
Smartphones are a curse, it's mad how many people are addicted to them. Was observing this girl at the airport who had her head down and was texting away for a good 10 minutes, probably had no idea of her surroundings. Not just that but people at concerts and events who watch the whole thing through their phones, and at restaurants phones have now replaced conversation.

Read a tweet a week or so back about a Depeche Mode concert, apparently the lead singer had a go at the audience and told them to put their phones down and watch the concert. I havent even got a smart phone, but it annoys me when I see people obsessed with them.
liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 07:38:51 am

Elzar

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 10:46:13 am
Found it funny in the little bit of the coronation I did see on Saturday. They were going past the peasants on the road in their solid gold carrier, with extra thick glass to ensure they weren't breathing the same air.

All these people that probably were stood there for hours just filmed it on their phones for the 5 seconds they had.
SvenJohansen

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 06:13:40 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May  9, 2023, 10:25:43 pm
Smartphones are a curse, it's mad how many people are addicted to them. Was observing this girl at the airport who had her head down and was texting away for a good 10 minutes, probably had no idea of her surroundings. Not just that but people at concerts and events who watch the whole thing through their phones, and at restaurants phones have now replaced conversation.

While walking through town the other day there's a girl heading towards me in my lane with her head down stuck in her phone. What bugged me was she kept walking oblivious and it's me that had to avoid her. I felt so pissed off that I had to change my lane just because she wasn't watching where she was going! I wished I had just let her walk into me or at least given her a dig as I went past.
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 06:15:22 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 06:13:40 pm
While walking through town the other day there's a girl heading towards me in my lane with her head down stuck in her phone. What bugged me was she kept walking oblivious and it's me that had to avoid her. I felt so pissed off that I had to change my lane just because she wasn't watching where she was going! I wished I had just let her walk into me or at least given her a dig as I went past.
yeah I've been in that situation a few times. 

and when they do suddenly look up and realize you've moved aside to accommodate them, they never - never - say a word to even acknowledge it.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 10:16:28 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 06:13:40 pm
While walking through town the other day there's a girl heading towards me in my lane with her head down stuck in her phone. What bugged me was she kept walking oblivious and it's me that had to avoid her. I felt so pissed off that I had to change my lane just because she wasn't watching where she was going! I wished I had just let her walk into me or at least given her a dig as I went past.

Our kid was riding his motorbike and some fella was gawping at his phone and stepped into the road, he punched him right in the head as he went past ;D
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:16:28 pm
Our kid was riding his motorbike and some fella was gawping at his phone and stepped into the road, he punched him right in the head as he went past ;D
the guy punched your brother?  jesus.
24/7

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 06:54:03 am
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 06:13:40 pm
While walking through town the other day there's a girl heading towards me in my lane with her head down stuck in her phone. What bugged me was she kept walking oblivious and it's me that had to avoid her. I felt so pissed off that I had to change my lane just because she wasn't watching where she was going! I wished I had just let her walk into me or at least given her a dig as I went past.
I actually do that - I stand stock-still and let them walk into me and then I say something like, "Head up, eyes front!" as they're glaring at me expecting an apology. c*nts, the lot of them......
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 08:11:52 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm
the guy punched your brother?  jesus.

;D
UntouchableLuis

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 08:16:03 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May  9, 2023, 10:25:43 pm
Smartphones are a curse, it's mad how many people are addicted to them. Was observing this girl at the airport who had her head down and was texting away for a good 10 minutes, probably had no idea of her surroundings. Not just that but people at concerts and events who watch the whole thing through their phones, and at restaurants phones have now replaced conversation.

We were at a restaurant last week, pretty expensive (Vincenzos) and a family of 4 were on the table next to us, youngish couple and kids were probably around 10 or 11. Literally all 4 of them were on their phones at the same time for most of their meal. It was mental - like something out of a Black Mirror episode.

I will put my phone away at meals or at the match/a show etc.

I do feel 'addicted' to it during the evenings sometimes when watching telly I'll often pick it up as I get a notification then find myself on there for 10 minutes and no idea what's happened in the show I'm watching.

My aim is to put it in the other room more on evenings.
24/7

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 08:24:28 am
I've started switching mine off at nights when sleeping, or when in bubble time with 'someone special'. Nice feature that allows the wake up alarm to activate even when the phone's off. So much better sleep recently as a result.

Red Beret

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 09:20:50 am
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 06:13:40 pm
While walking through town the other day there's a girl heading towards me in my lane with her head down stuck in her phone. What bugged me was she kept walking oblivious and it's me that had to avoid her. I felt so pissed off that I had to change my lane just because she wasn't watching where she was going! I wished I had just let her walk into me or at least given her a dig as I went past.

When I see people coming towards me like that I will often slow down a little or even stop - but I never move out of the way. Once they catch sight of your shoes they usually look up in time to avoid you, but I can't help but think wtf is so important that you cant pay attention to your surroundings.

I'm glad I'm such a klutz when it comes to typing on a phone - I can't walk and type at the same time. So most of my mates know that if they message me and I don't reply it's because I'm walking. I'll often turn my data/wifi off altogether when I'm out and about too. Yeah, I still use my phone way too much, but I know it could be much worse.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 11:20:03 am
Outlook's spam filter being useless boils my piss. I must get 30 spam emails a day into my focused inbox  :butt
stewil007

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 11:36:25 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 06:37:17 am
Read a tweet a week or so back about a Depeche Mode concert, apparently the lead singer had a go at the audience and told them to put their phones down and watch the concert. I havent even got a smart phone, but it annoys me when I see people obsessed with them.

went to see Kevin Hart the other weekend in Glasgow and the event organisers had everyone put their phones in sealed pouches until after the concert had finished (you kept the pouch and it was unlocked on your way out), bit of a pain but meant you were concentrating on the comedy instead of what was on your phone.
owens_2k

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 12:32:29 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:36:25 am
went to see Kevin Hart the other weekend in Glasgow and the event organisers had everyone put their phones in sealed pouches until after the concert had finished (you kept the pouch and it was unlocked on your way out), bit of a pain but meant you were concentrating on the comedy instead of what was on your phone.
They must have had trouble enforcing that. No way everyone would agree.
I've been a good boy

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 12:49:51 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 12:32:29 pm
They must have had trouble enforcing that. No way everyone would agree.
There's actually a video going round of someone ripping open the pouch and recording. Kevin Hart stopped the show and had them kicked out
tubby

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 12:51:21 pm
Just bring two phones next time, one dummy and one real.
Red Beret

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 01:35:04 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:51:21 pm
Just bring two phones next time, one dummy and one real.

I have loads of old smart phones. I never knew the best way to dispose of them, so just hung onto them. I typically carry two - one is my actual phone and the other is for Wifi hotspots and taking photos, as it has better cameras.
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 02:07:36 pm
amazes me how often posts on RAWK are total gibberish.

I don't mean opinions (don't get me started :) ) -- I'm talking about things that read like pure gibberish coz they're not checked / cleaned up.

I know everyone's in a hurry, we all make typos and so on .... but jeez, just take 10 seconds to look at what you've posted to make sure it's actually readable.  the Modify button is there for a reason.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 02:23:36 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:20:03 am
Outlook's spam filter being useless boils my piss. I must get 30 spam emails a day into my focused inbox  :butt

And all the legit ones from Amazon or Ebay end up in the Spam folder :butt
Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 02:43:11 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:07:36 pm
amazes me how often posts on RAWK are total gibberish.

I don't mean opinions (don't get me started :) ) -- I'm talking about things that read like pure gibberish coz they're not checked / cleaned up.

I know everyone's in a hurry, we all make typos and so on .... but jeez, just take 10 seconds to look at what you've posted to make sure it's actually readable.  the Modify button is there for a reason.

Im bad for this. Sorry!

You know what I blame as the reason? Smartphones!
24/7

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 04:36:52 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:07:36 pm
amazes me how often posts on RAWK are total gibberish.

I don't mean opinions (don't get me started :) ) -- I'm talking about things that read like pure gibberish coz they're not checked / cleaned up.

I know everyone's in a hurry, we all make typos and so on .... but jeez, just take 10 seconds to look at what you've posted to make sure it's actually readable.  the Modify button is there for a reason.
1. "amazes me" = "It amazes me..."
2. "...coz..." = "...because..."
3. "  the Modify..." = "The 'Modify'..."
:wave
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 05:28:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:11:52 am
;D
rob, I wasn't cracking some kind of joke, I really couldn't tell which "he" tried to punch which "him". :)
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 05:31:25 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 04:36:52 pm
1. "amazes me" = "It amazes me..."
2. "...coz..." = "...because..."
3. "  the Modify..." = "The 'Modify'..."
:wave
what?  what??

are you insinuating that my post was less than crystal clear?

how very dare you.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 05:32:01 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:28:53 pm
rob, I wasn't cracking some kind of joke, I really couldn't tell which "he" tried to punch which "him". :)

It's a completely logical assumption that the guy whizzing past on the motorbike punched the guy gawking into his phone and stepped onto the road without paying attention.
The opposite isn't logical.
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 05:39:22 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:32:01 pm
It's a completely logical assumption that the guy whizzing past on the motorbike punched the guy gawking into his phone and stepped onto the road without paying attention.
The opposite isn't logical.
not necessarily, although that's how I initially read it.

but then I thought the phone guy could well have been startled and lashed out.  ppl so engrossed in their phones often think everyone else ought to get out of their way.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 05:44:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:39:22 pm
not necessarily, although that's how I initially read it.

but then I thought the phone guy could well have been startled and lashed out.  ppl so engrossed in their phones often think everyone else ought to get out of their way.

If he had have punched our kid he'd have regretted it ;D

Some people do do stupid stuff, lates 80's he's riding home from work and some pissed up gobshite thinks it funny to jump in the road and try and grab him off the bike, our kid swerved and at about 30mph chinned this lad, sparked him right out.
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 05:47:13 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:44:27 pm
If he had have punched our kid he'd have regretted it ;D

Some people do do stupid stuff, lates 80's he's riding home from work and some pissed up gobshite thinks it funny to jump in the road and try and grab him off the bike, our kid swerved and at about 30mph chinned this lad, sparked him right out.

what else does he do for fun.  :)
B0151?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 06:11:57 pm
When the gym got their shit music or radio on full blast..half of us got headphones on for a reason we don't want to hear that shit
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 06:29:37 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:47:13 pm
what else does he do for fun.  :)

Bounces other drivers off car doors, boots, bonnets and trailer sides when they decide to road rage him ;D

He got bullied as a kid and then one day he battered the bully, since then he's taken no shit off anyone. A few years ago, he was coming out of a takeaway with food and a meal for a homeless lad he chatted to outside,when a couple of lads found out the hard way that you don't act hard & pick on the said homeless lad.

Other than that he's soft as shite, lets his daughter paint his nails, walks his dogs, flies his drone.

rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 06:30:14 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 06:11:57 pm
When the gym got their shit music or radio on full blast..half of us got headphones on for a reason we don't want to hear that shit

I used to go the David Lloyd, used to drive me mad that.
PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 06:53:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:29:37 pm
Bounces other drivers off car doors, boots, bonnets and trailer sides when they decide to road rage him ;D

He got bullied as a kid and then one day he battered the bully, since then he's taken no shit off anyone. A few years ago, he was coming out of a takeaway with food and a meal for a homeless lad he chatted to outside,when a couple of lads found out the hard way that you don't act hard & pick on the said homeless lad.

Other than that he's soft as shite, lets his daughter paint his nails, walks his dogs, flies his drone.



I feel for the squirrels he's about to learn to skin. Will he be nutting them to death?
UntouchableLuis

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 07:12:32 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 06:11:57 pm
When the gym got their shit music or radio on full blast..half of us got headphones on for a reason we don't want to hear that shit

Absolutely. There's 5 decent treadmills where I go and if you go on 3 of them you're right by the speaker so always have to wait for an end one for this exact reason.
