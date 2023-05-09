what else does he do for fun.
Bounces other drivers off car doors, boots, bonnets and trailer sides when they decide to road rage him
He got bullied as a kid and then one day he battered the bully, since then he's taken no shit off anyone. A few years ago, he was coming out of a takeaway with food and a meal for a homeless lad he chatted to outside,when a couple of lads found out the hard way that you don't act hard & pick on the said homeless lad.
Other than that he's soft as shite, lets his daughter paint his nails, walks his dogs, flies his drone.