Smartphones are a curse, it's mad how many people are addicted to them. Was observing this girl at the airport who had her head down and was texting away for a good 10 minutes, probably had no idea of her surroundings. Not just that but people at concerts and events who watch the whole thing through their phones, and at restaurants phones have now replaced conversation.
We were at a restaurant last week, pretty expensive (Vincenzos) and a family of 4 were on the table next to us, youngish couple and kids were probably around 10 or 11. Literally all 4 of them were on their phones at the same time for most of their meal. It was mental - like something out of a Black Mirror episode.
I will put my phone away at meals or at the match/a show etc.
I do feel 'addicted' to it during the evenings sometimes when watching telly I'll often pick it up as I get a notification then find myself on there for 10 minutes and no idea what's happened in the show I'm watching.
My aim is to put it in the other room more on evenings.