While walking through town the other day there's a girl heading towards me in my lane with her head down stuck in her phone. What bugged me was she kept walking oblivious and it's me that had to avoid her. I felt so pissed off that I had to change my lane just because she wasn't watching where she was going! I wished I had just let her walk into me or at least given her a dig as I went past.



When I see people coming towards me like that I will often slow down a little or even stop - but I never move out of the way. Once they catch sight of your shoes they usually look up in time to avoid you, but I can't help but think wtf is so important that you cant pay attention to your surroundings.I'm glad I'm such a klutz when it comes to typing on a phone - I can't walk and type at the same time. So most of my mates know that if they message me and I don't reply it's because I'm walking. I'll often turn my data/wifi off altogether when I'm out and about too. Yeah, I still use my phone way too much, but I know it could be much worse.