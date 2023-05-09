« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 957 958 959 960 961 [962]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2113839 times)

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,275
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38440 on: May 9, 2023, 11:05:40 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May  9, 2023, 10:25:43 pm
Smartphones are a curse, it's mad how many people are addicted to them. Was observing this girl at the airport who had her head down and was texting away for a good 10 minutes, probably had no idea of her surroundings. Not just that but people at concerts and events who watch the whole thing through their phones, and at restaurants phones have now replaced conversation.
What did you write that on ? 😁
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38441 on: Yesterday at 06:37:17 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May  9, 2023, 10:25:43 pm
Smartphones are a curse, it's mad how many people are addicted to them. Was observing this girl at the airport who had her head down and was texting away for a good 10 minutes, probably had no idea of her surroundings. Not just that but people at concerts and events who watch the whole thing through their phones, and at restaurants phones have now replaced conversation.

Read a tweet a week or so back about a Depeche Mode concert, apparently the lead singer had a go at the audience and told them to put their phones down and watch the concert. I havent even got a smart phone, but it annoys me when I see people obsessed with them.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,978
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38442 on: Yesterday at 07:38:51 am »

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,899
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38443 on: Yesterday at 10:46:13 am »
Found it funny in the little bit of the coronation I did see on Saturday. They were going past the peasants on the road in their solid gold carrier, with extra thick glass to ensure they weren't breathing the same air.

All these people that probably were stood there for hours just filmed it on their phones for the 5 seconds they had.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38444 on: Yesterday at 06:13:40 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May  9, 2023, 10:25:43 pm
Smartphones are a curse, it's mad how many people are addicted to them. Was observing this girl at the airport who had her head down and was texting away for a good 10 minutes, probably had no idea of her surroundings. Not just that but people at concerts and events who watch the whole thing through their phones, and at restaurants phones have now replaced conversation.

While walking through town the other day there's a girl heading towards me in my lane with her head down stuck in her phone. What bugged me was she kept walking oblivious and it's me that had to avoid her. I felt so pissed off that I had to change my lane just because she wasn't watching where she was going! I wished I had just let her walk into me or at least given her a dig as I went past.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38445 on: Yesterday at 06:15:22 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 06:13:40 pm
While walking through town the other day there's a girl heading towards me in my lane with her head down stuck in her phone. What bugged me was she kept walking oblivious and it's me that had to avoid her. I felt so pissed off that I had to change my lane just because she wasn't watching where she was going! I wished I had just let her walk into me or at least given her a dig as I went past.
yeah I've been in that situation a few times. 

and when they do suddenly look up and realize you've moved aside to accommodate them, they never - never - say a word to even acknowledge it.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,616
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38446 on: Yesterday at 10:16:28 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 06:13:40 pm
While walking through town the other day there's a girl heading towards me in my lane with her head down stuck in her phone. What bugged me was she kept walking oblivious and it's me that had to avoid her. I felt so pissed off that I had to change my lane just because she wasn't watching where she was going! I wished I had just let her walk into me or at least given her a dig as I went past.

Our kid was riding his motorbike and some fella was gawping at his phone and stepped into the road, he punched him right in the head as he went past ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38447 on: Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:16:28 pm
Our kid was riding his motorbike and some fella was gawping at his phone and stepped into the road, he punched him right in the head as he went past ;D
the guy punched your brother?  jesus.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,007
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38448 on: Today at 06:54:03 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 06:13:40 pm
While walking through town the other day there's a girl heading towards me in my lane with her head down stuck in her phone. What bugged me was she kept walking oblivious and it's me that had to avoid her. I felt so pissed off that I had to change my lane just because she wasn't watching where she was going! I wished I had just let her walk into me or at least given her a dig as I went past.
I actually do that - I stand stock-still and let them walk into me and then I say something like, "Head up, eyes front!" as they're glaring at me expecting an apology. c*nts, the lot of them......
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,616
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38449 on: Today at 08:11:52 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm
the guy punched your brother?  jesus.

;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,229
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38450 on: Today at 08:16:03 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May  9, 2023, 10:25:43 pm
Smartphones are a curse, it's mad how many people are addicted to them. Was observing this girl at the airport who had her head down and was texting away for a good 10 minutes, probably had no idea of her surroundings. Not just that but people at concerts and events who watch the whole thing through their phones, and at restaurants phones have now replaced conversation.

We were at a restaurant last week, pretty expensive (Vincenzos) and a family of 4 were on the table next to us, youngish couple and kids were probably around 10 or 11. Literally all 4 of them were on their phones at the same time for most of their meal. It was mental - like something out of a Black Mirror episode.

I will put my phone away at meals or at the match/a show etc.

I do feel 'addicted' to it during the evenings sometimes when watching telly I'll often pick it up as I get a notification then find myself on there for 10 minutes and no idea what's happened in the show I'm watching.

My aim is to put it in the other room more on evenings.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,007
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38451 on: Today at 08:24:28 am »
I've started switching mine off at nights when sleeping, or when in bubble time with 'someone special'. Nice feature that allows the wake up alarm to activate even when the phone's off. So much better sleep recently as a result.

Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,028
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38452 on: Today at 09:20:50 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 06:13:40 pm
While walking through town the other day there's a girl heading towards me in my lane with her head down stuck in her phone. What bugged me was she kept walking oblivious and it's me that had to avoid her. I felt so pissed off that I had to change my lane just because she wasn't watching where she was going! I wished I had just let her walk into me or at least given her a dig as I went past.

When I see people coming towards me like that I will often slow down a little or even stop - but I never move out of the way. Once they catch sight of your shoes they usually look up in time to avoid you, but I can't help but think wtf is so important that you cant pay attention to your surroundings.

I'm glad I'm such a klutz when it comes to typing on a phone - I can't walk and type at the same time. So most of my mates know that if they message me and I don't reply it's because I'm walking. I'll often turn my data/wifi off altogether when I'm out and about too. Yeah, I still use my phone way too much, but I know it could be much worse.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,392
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38453 on: Today at 11:20:03 am »
Outlook's spam filter being useless boils my piss. I must get 30 spam emails a day into my focused inbox  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,963
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38454 on: Today at 11:36:25 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 06:37:17 am
Read a tweet a week or so back about a Depeche Mode concert, apparently the lead singer had a go at the audience and told them to put their phones down and watch the concert. I havent even got a smart phone, but it annoys me when I see people obsessed with them.

went to see Kevin Hart the other weekend in Glasgow and the event organisers had everyone put their phones in sealed pouches until after the concert had finished (you kept the pouch and it was unlocked on your way out), bit of a pain but meant you were concentrating on the comedy instead of what was on your phone.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 957 958 959 960 961 [962]   Go Up
« previous next »
 