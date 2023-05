Smartphones are a curse, it's mad how many people are addicted to them. Was observing this girl at the airport who had her head down and was texting away for a good 10 minutes, probably had no idea of her surroundings. Not just that but people at concerts and events who watch the whole thing through their phones, and at restaurants phones have now replaced conversation.



While walking through town the other day there's a girl heading towards me in my lane with her head down stuck in her phone. What bugged me was she kept walking oblivious and it's me that had to avoid her. I felt so pissed off that I had to change my lane just because she wasn't watching where she was going! I wished I had just let her walk into me or at least given her a dig as I went past.