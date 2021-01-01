Smartphones are a curse, it's mad how many people are addicted to them. Was observing this girl at the airport who had her head down and was texting away for a good 10 minutes, probably had no idea of her surroundings. Not just that but people at concerts and events who watch the whole thing through their phones, and at restaurants phones have now replaced conversation.



Read a tweet a week or so back about a Depeche Mode concert, apparently the lead singer had a go at the audience and told them to put their phones down and watch the concert. I havent even got a smart phone, but it annoys me when I see people obsessed with them.