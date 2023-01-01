« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 956 957 958 959 960 [961]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2111446 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,476
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38400 on: Today at 07:49:32 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:48:33 pm
i saw you today rob in my rear view mirror


Is that from Duel? Amazing film!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,928
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38401 on: Today at 07:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:49:32 pm
Is that from Duel? Amazing film!

Quote
...you think you can just... just take that... that truck of yours and use it as a murder weapon and uh... killin' people on the highway...
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,476
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38402 on: Today at 08:01:11 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:57:54 pm

Proper boss film. Ain't seen it for ages. Might see if I can track it down online...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,433
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38403 on: Today at 08:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:01:11 pm
Proper boss film. Ain't seen it for ages. Might see if I can track it down online...

Watched it a couple of years ago, still a brilliant film
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,433
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38404 on: Today at 09:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 02:47:09 pm
Said it before, saying it again

Rob's posts never cease to amaze me.

A bushcraft residential, skinning rabbits.  Fucking brilliant :lmao

He's gutting a salmon too
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 956 957 958 959 960 [961]   Go Up
« previous next »
 