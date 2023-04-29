« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2107834 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38280 on: April 29, 2023, 06:58:36 pm »
I'll never understand why anyone likes cats.  there's probably a hundred other animals I'd prefer to have living in my house.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,251
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38281 on: April 29, 2023, 07:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 29, 2023, 06:56:03 pm
I get what you're saying, Rob. I was being a bit diplomatic because I know we have many cat owners on the site. There's also a cat over the road that doesn't bother with birds or anything. It comes over, in play with it, give it some chicken then it goes home again. I've never seen in look even remotely interested in birds or anything else. It's the coolest of cats. I realise most aren't like that though.

That other one I mentioned just loves killing things. It goes up trees to get at nesting birds. It's constantly looking for things to kill. The owners can't even be arsed putting a bell on its collar. It's out all night looking to kill things too. I actually hate the little twat.

I definitely understand why many people despise the things.

Ex of mine had 8 of the things when I met her. Constantly bringing mice and birds in, one day one of the bastard things brought in a bat. At least as they died she didn't replace them and when we split she just had 2 house cats.

Cats by ours are always killing the birds, next doors moggy took a wood pigeon in the garden, little twat. Luckily there is a fox that roams here and kills the cats ;D
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,609
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38282 on: April 29, 2023, 07:33:13 pm »
You're all c*nts. Cats are ace.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,423
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38283 on: April 29, 2023, 07:35:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April 29, 2023, 07:33:13 pm
You're all c*nts. Cats are ace.

Shame. I thought I liked you.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,428
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38284 on: April 29, 2023, 07:36:32 pm »
Domestic cats are the Tories of the animal world
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,609
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38285 on: April 29, 2023, 07:40:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on April 29, 2023, 07:36:32 pm
Domestic cats are the Tories of the animal world

Shame. I thought I liked you.
Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,604
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38286 on: April 29, 2023, 07:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April 29, 2023, 07:33:13 pm
You're all c*nts. Cats are ace.

Got 2 brother and sister kittens last month, agree with this to be honest.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,609
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38287 on: April 29, 2023, 07:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 29, 2023, 07:35:58 pm
Shame. I thought I liked you.

Don't worry, I don't hold the fact that you have dogs against you :P
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,251
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38288 on: April 29, 2023, 08:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on April 29, 2023, 07:36:32 pm
Domestic cats are the Tories of the animal world

Spot on. Creep around you when they want something but will turn on you at the drop of a hat, only in it for themselves, no loyalty at all, will fuck off with the people next door, will eat your food and someone elses too and devaste nature.

No wonder the little fuckers are associated with evil witches.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,428
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38289 on: April 29, 2023, 08:23:55 pm »
Heh. I quite liked cats once but there's no doubt they are Tories.

People think cats go "meow, meow" but really it's "Me, me, me"

Here are a couple of typical domestic cat thoughts:

"Oh look, that bird is sitting patiently on its nest incubating its eggs, while its hard working mate slaves to feed it. I've already been fed and pampered by my owners but fuck it, I'm gonna kill that bird and take its eggs anyway, cos I can"

"And there's a mouse/shrew/frog going about it's business. They have really short lives anyay but I'm gonna make this one's life shorter. But before I kill it I'm gonna play with it and torture it for a laugh"

"Ah. bless, look that family have mown their lawn and made it nice and soft and safe for their toddler to play safely upon. I'm gonna go and take a crap right in the middle of it, where the kid can't avoid it. Just cos I can"

"Oh there's my owner who has fed me and cleaned up after me and spent countless amounts on me and on vet bills and given me nothing but love, and she's calling me over to go to her. I'm going to ignore her and walk away"

"But that guest, on the other hand, is clearly not a cat person and is uncomfortable around me, and maybe allergic. I'm going to jump in his lap and sit there purring while the poor guy suffers out of politeness"

Tories.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,251
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38290 on: April 29, 2023, 08:26:09 pm »
^

Perfect description of cats.

My Nan had a cat when we were kids, little c*nt would slice your leg open for no reason, my uncles cat would bite you, again for no reason. My cousin bought two cats, one decided to move in with the family opposite, would come back for food and attack his wife. Evil bastards.
Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,852
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38291 on: April 29, 2023, 08:26:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 29, 2023, 07:04:40 pm
Ex of mine had 8 of the things when I met her. Constantly bringing mice and birds in, one day one of the bastard things brought in a bat. At least as they died she didn't replace them and when we split she just had 2 house cats.

Cats by ours are always killing the birds, next doors moggy took a wood pigeon in the garden, little twat. Luckily there is a fox that roams here and kills the cats ;D

sounds like what would happen if stephen king and beatrix potter collaborated
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,251
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38292 on: April 29, 2023, 08:27:50 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on April 29, 2023, 08:26:42 pm
sounds like what would happen if stephen king and beatrix potter collaborated


Pet Semetary was inspired by cats
Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,852
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38293 on: April 29, 2023, 08:36:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 29, 2023, 08:27:50 pm
Pet Semetary was inspired by cats

the musical?
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,142
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38294 on: April 29, 2023, 08:37:31 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on April 26, 2023, 05:48:37 pm
People who take photos of their meals and post them on social media.

Before Facebook/Twitter/Instagram, would you get your camera out, take a picture of your meal, take the film to Max Speilmans, get it developed and then show your mates?

Of course you wouldn't  :wanker
And it always looks like dog snot.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,694
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38295 on: April 29, 2023, 09:08:58 pm »
Squirrels!!

Argh.

I've turned my bird feeders in a lovely jungle gym for them apparently. There is literally nothing I can do to stop them getting the bird seed and suet.
Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38296 on: April 29, 2023, 11:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on April 29, 2023, 09:08:58 pm
Squirrels!!

Argh.

I've turned my bird feeders in a lovely jungle gym for them apparently. There is literally nothing I can do to stop them getting the bird seed and suet.

You should get yourself a fox. They'll get rid of them quick enough.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,251
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38297 on: Yesterday at 12:21:16 am »
Quote from: Chakan on April 29, 2023, 09:08:58 pm
Squirrels!!

Argh.

I've turned my bird feeders in a lovely jungle gym for them apparently. There is literally nothing I can do to stop them getting the bird seed and suet.

Kill them and eat them for tea
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,694
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38298 on: Yesterday at 12:30:19 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on April 29, 2023, 11:31:57 pm
You should get yourself a fox. They'll get rid of them quick enough.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:21:16 am
Kill them and eat them for tea

Both leading to a very angry wife who hates killing things. A viable solution no doubt, but a squirrel eating my bird seed is infinitely better than a pissed off wife ;)
Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,396
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38299 on: Yesterday at 02:53:09 pm »
Cats are beautiful. Definitely some c*nt owners who let them do what they want even if they're causing havoc. But you can absolutely say that about dogs who literally kill and maim kids and adults alike, other dogs and animals too. And shitting in the middle of streets. At least cats are a bit more subtle and find some c*nt or other garden to do their business in.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38300 on: Yesterday at 02:54:42 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 02:53:09 pm
Cats are beautiful. Definitely some c*nt owners who let them do what they want even if they're causing havoc. But you can absolutely say that about dogs who literally kill and maim kids and adults alike, other dogs and animals too. And shitting in the middle of streets. At least cats are a bit more subtle and find some c*nts garden to do their business in.
on the other hand .... every day in millions of ways, dogs provide necessary services / support to disabled people. 

AFAIK no cat does anything remotely like that. and never will.
Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,396
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38301 on: Yesterday at 04:45:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:54:42 pm
on the other hand .... every day in millions of ways, dogs provide necessary services / support to disabled people. 

AFAIK no cat does anything remotely like that. and never will.
Obviously I wasn't having an actual go at dogs mate. I love them. More than cats.

Would question the support to disabled people though. There are plenty of people who are housebound or find it difficult to get out (and therefore can't really own a dog) whose cats are their lives and provide a hell of a lot of support to them.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,694
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38302 on: Yesterday at 04:47:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:54:42 pm
on the other hand .... every day in millions of ways, dogs provide necessary services / support to disabled people. 

AFAIK no cat does anything remotely like that. and never will.

You never see a sniffer cat at the airport right? You know the fucker will steal the drugs ;)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,251
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38303 on: Yesterday at 09:01:11 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 02:53:09 pm
Cats are beautiful. Definitely some c*nt owners who let them do what they want even if they're causing havoc. But you can absolutely say that about dogs who literally kill and maim kids and adults alike, other dogs and animals too. And shitting in the middle of streets. At least cats are a bit more subtle and find some c*nt or other garden to do their business in.

Sick of cleaning cat shit out of our garden, if I knew which c*nts cat it was , they be getting the fucling shit throw in their garden.

There's a fox that shits in the front garden now and again, I accept that, its a wild animal, but fucking sick of domestic fucking cats shitting everywhere.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38304 on: Yesterday at 11:52:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:01:11 pm
Sick of cleaning cat shit out of our garden, if I knew which c*nts cat it was , they be getting the fucling shit throw in their garden.

There's a fox that shits in the front garden now and again, I accept that, its a wild animal, but fucking sick of domestic fucking cats shitting everywhere.

yet a lot of ppl are happy to have cats shit in their homes.  baffles me, it really does.
Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38305 on: Today at 12:09:48 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:52:19 pm
yet a lot of ppl are happy to have cats shit in their homes.  baffles me, it really does.

If a cat shits in the woods, does a bear make a sound when it falls over?
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38306 on: Today at 12:11:05 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:09:48 am
If a cat shits in the woods, does a bear make a sound when it falls over?
no but the Pope does, from what I've heard. or something.
Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38307 on: Today at 12:11:57 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:11:05 am
no but the Pope does, from what I've heard. or something.

 ;D
Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,547
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38308 on: Today at 07:06:56 am »
Cat haters.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,251
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38309 on: Today at 08:43:45 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:06:56 am
Cat haters.

People who claim to be animal lovers who then let a predator roam about killing over 90 million birds, mice, squirrels and other animals for no reason.

I probably hate the owners more than I hate the animals  ;)
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,428
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38310 on: Today at 10:14:57 am »
Cat's are amazing things from an evolutionary point of view. Sleek, ruthless, self-contained apex predators. But domestic cats are out-of-place in most of the environments in which they are found and have a disporoportionate deleterious effect causing both great privation to native ecologically adapted species and even extinctions.

And they're Tories.
Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,878
  • IFWT
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38311 on: Today at 10:27:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 29, 2023, 06:31:55 pm
I disagree with cats. The horrible little c*nts get fed as when when they need, they don't need to go out and kill at least 92 million animals, of which 27 million are birds and make numerous species extinct

This is a photo from an animal welfare centre in San Rafael California from 2019, its caused by domestic cats. Of the 321 injured animals taken to the centre, only 89 survived. If you multiply the photo 10 million times, that's the amount of animals killed each year in the states by cats.

As you might guess, I fucking hate the things.



Cats are ace.  I have a 9 month kitten.  The joy she brings me is priceless.  There are a lot of old people in this country who are living alone, and without their pets there lives would be so much poorer. 

My late Mum lived alone for a while after my Dad died.  Her cat was such a comfort to her.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,609
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38312 on: Today at 11:13:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:43:45 am
People who claim to be animal lovers who then let a predator roam about killing over 90 million birds, mice, squirrels and other animals for no reason.

I probably hate the owners more than I hate the animals  ;)

Shame, I thought I liked you too. But I've now come to realise truck drivers are absolute evil.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,014
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38313 on: Today at 11:16:30 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:43:45 am
People who claim to be animal lovers who then let a predator roam about killing over 90 million birds, mice, squirrels and other animals for no reason.

I probably hate the owners more than I hate the animals  ;)

At the very least cat owners should be required by law to put collars on with bells on, at least then birds will have a chance. The problem is there are so many cats roaming around, I have one who just constantly lives in the garden, because it knows the birds will always be around. It's so frustrating.
Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,931
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38314 on: Today at 11:21:40 am »
Ive got nothing against cats in general, but our neighbour has three and they use our garden as their own personal toilet. She said to me, just throw water over them but short of walking around constantly with a jug of water in my hand its not that simple. They see me see them and by the time Ive filled a jug theyve got off. They know exactly what Im doing the clever, shitting bastards.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,428
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38315 on: Today at 11:24:18 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:13:51 am
Shame, I thought I liked you too. But I've now come to realise truck drivers are absolute evil.
How many hedgehogs has he flattened, eh? Eh? Enough to pave the M6 north bound and south, I wager!
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,609
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38316 on: Today at 11:27:43 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:24:18 am
How many hedgehogs has he flattened, eh? Eh? Enough to pave the M6 north bound and south, I wager!

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,428
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38317 on: Today at 11:29:53 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:21:40 am
Ive got nothing against cats in general, but our neighbour has three and they use our garden as their own personal toilet. She said to me, just throw water over them but short of walking around constantly with a jug of water in my hand its not that simple. They see me see them and by the time Ive filled a jug theyve got off. They know exactly what Im doing the clever, shitting bastards.
A mate of mine put an artifical lawn down in his back garden. Soft, cushioned, easy to clean, zero maintenance - so that his three toddlers could run around and tumble and play on it to their hearts' content without fear of injury or mischief.

Seemed a great idea but he hadn't accounted for the local cats. Regular steaming piles of cat crap on it throughout the day. The toddlers have to be kept indoors, the lawn unusued and unuseable, sad, neglected and unplayed upon.

Fucking tory cats.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,428
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38318 on: Today at 11:31:04 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:27:43 am

;D

Rob looks exactly how I pictured him to
Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,878
  • IFWT
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38319 on: Today at 11:33:32 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:16:30 am
At the very least cat owners should be required by law to put collars on with bells on, at least then birds will have a chance. The problem is there are so many cats roaming around, I have one who just constantly lives in the garden, because it knows the birds will always be around. It's so frustrating.

The problem with collars is this - I used to have a cat called Charlie - he was huge and I loved him to bits.  One day, a neighbour called me to say he was getting stangled because his collar had caught on a branch.  Luckily my son raced over the fence and managed to rescue him.  An expensive vet visit followed.  I didn't put a collar on him after that.
