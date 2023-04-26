« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2106940 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38280 on: Yesterday at 06:58:36 pm »
I'll never understand why anyone likes cats.  there's probably a hundred other animals I'd prefer to have living in my house.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,224
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38281 on: Yesterday at 07:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:56:03 pm
I get what you're saying, Rob. I was being a bit diplomatic because I know we have many cat owners on the site. There's also a cat over the road that doesn't bother with birds or anything. It comes over, in play with it, give it some chicken then it goes home again. I've never seen in look even remotely interested in birds or anything else. It's the coolest of cats. I realise most aren't like that though.

That other one I mentioned just loves killing things. It goes up trees to get at nesting birds. It's constantly looking for things to kill. The owners can't even be arsed putting a bell on its collar. It's out all night looking to kill things too. I actually hate the little twat.

I definitely understand why many people despise the things.

Ex of mine had 8 of the things when I met her. Constantly bringing mice and birds in, one day one of the bastard things brought in a bat. At least as they died she didn't replace them and when we split she just had 2 house cats.

Cats by ours are always killing the birds, next doors moggy took a wood pigeon in the garden, little twat. Luckily there is a fox that roams here and kills the cats ;D
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,577
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38282 on: Yesterday at 07:33:13 pm »
You're all c*nts. Cats are ace.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,404
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38283 on: Yesterday at 07:35:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:33:13 pm
You're all c*nts. Cats are ace.

Shame. I thought I liked you.
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,415
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38284 on: Yesterday at 07:36:32 pm »
Domestic cats are the Tories of the animal world
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,577
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38285 on: Yesterday at 07:40:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:36:32 pm
Domestic cats are the Tories of the animal world

Shame. I thought I liked you.
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,604
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38286 on: Yesterday at 07:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:33:13 pm
You're all c*nts. Cats are ace.

Got 2 brother and sister kittens last month, agree with this to be honest.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,577
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38287 on: Yesterday at 07:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:35:58 pm
Shame. I thought I liked you.

Don't worry, I don't hold the fact that you have dogs against you :P
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,224
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38288 on: Yesterday at 08:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:36:32 pm
Domestic cats are the Tories of the animal world

Spot on. Creep around you when they want something but will turn on you at the drop of a hat, only in it for themselves, no loyalty at all, will fuck off with the people next door, will eat your food and someone elses too and devaste nature.

No wonder the little fuckers are associated with evil witches.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,415
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38289 on: Yesterday at 08:23:55 pm »
Heh. I quite liked cats once but there's no doubt they are Tories.

People think cats go "meow, meow" but really it's "Me, me, me"

Here are a couple of typical domestic cat thoughts:

"Oh look, that bird is sitting patiently on its nest incubating its eggs, while its hard working mate slaves to feed it. I've already been fed and pampered by my owners but fuck it, I'm gonna kill that bird and take its eggs anyway, cos I can"

"And there's a mouse/shrew/frog going about it's business. They have really short lives anyay but I'm gonna make this one's life shorter. But before I kill it I'm gonna play with it and torture it for a laugh"

"Ah. bless, look that family have mown their lawn and made it nice and soft and safe for their toddler to play safely upon. I'm gonna go and take a crap right in the middle of it, where the kid can't avoid it. Just cos I can"

"Oh there's my owner who has fed me and cleaned up after me and spent countless amounts on me and on vet bills and given me nothing but love, and she's calling me over to go to her. I'm going to ignore her and walk away"

"But that guest, on the other hand, is clearly not a cat person and is uncomfortable around me, and maybe allergic. I'm going to jump in his lap and sit there purring while the poor guy suffers out of politeness"

Tories.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,224
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38290 on: Yesterday at 08:26:09 pm »
^

Perfect description of cats.

My Nan had a cat when we were kids, little c*nt would slice your leg open for no reason, my uncles cat would bite you, again for no reason. My cousin bought two cats, one decided to move in with the family opposite, would come back for food and attack his wife. Evil bastards.
Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,842
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38291 on: Yesterday at 08:26:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:04:40 pm
Ex of mine had 8 of the things when I met her. Constantly bringing mice and birds in, one day one of the bastard things brought in a bat. At least as they died she didn't replace them and when we split she just had 2 house cats.

Cats by ours are always killing the birds, next doors moggy took a wood pigeon in the garden, little twat. Luckily there is a fox that roams here and kills the cats ;D

sounds like what would happen if stephen king and beatrix potter collaborated
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,224
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38292 on: Yesterday at 08:27:50 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 08:26:42 pm
sounds like what would happen if stephen king and beatrix potter collaborated


Pet Semetary was inspired by cats
Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,842
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38293 on: Yesterday at 08:36:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:27:50 pm
Pet Semetary was inspired by cats

the musical?
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,130
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38294 on: Yesterday at 08:37:31 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on April 26, 2023, 05:48:37 pm
People who take photos of their meals and post them on social media.

Before Facebook/Twitter/Instagram, would you get your camera out, take a picture of your meal, take the film to Max Speilmans, get it developed and then show your mates?

Of course you wouldn't  :wanker
And it always looks like dog snot.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,672
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38295 on: Yesterday at 09:08:58 pm »
Squirrels!!

Argh.

I've turned my bird feeders in a lovely jungle gym for them apparently. There is literally nothing I can do to stop them getting the bird seed and suet.
Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38296 on: Yesterday at 11:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:08:58 pm
Squirrels!!

Argh.

I've turned my bird feeders in a lovely jungle gym for them apparently. There is literally nothing I can do to stop them getting the bird seed and suet.

You should get yourself a fox. They'll get rid of them quick enough.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,224
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38297 on: Today at 12:21:16 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:08:58 pm
Squirrels!!

Argh.

I've turned my bird feeders in a lovely jungle gym for them apparently. There is literally nothing I can do to stop them getting the bird seed and suet.

Kill them and eat them for tea
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,672
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38298 on: Today at 12:30:19 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 11:31:57 pm
You should get yourself a fox. They'll get rid of them quick enough.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:21:16 am
Kill them and eat them for tea

Both leading to a very angry wife who hates killing things. A viable solution no doubt, but a squirrel eating my bird seed is infinitely better than a pissed off wife ;)
