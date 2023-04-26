Heh. I quite liked cats once but there's no doubt they are Tories.



People think cats go "meow, meow" but really it's "Me, me, me"



Here are a couple of typical domestic cat thoughts:



"Oh look, that bird is sitting patiently on its nest incubating its eggs, while its hard working mate slaves to feed it. I've already been fed and pampered by my owners but fuck it, I'm gonna kill that bird and take its eggs anyway, cos I can"



"And there's a mouse/shrew/frog going about it's business. They have really short lives anyay but I'm gonna make this one's life shorter. But before I kill it I'm gonna play with it and torture it for a laugh"



"Ah. bless, look that family have mown their lawn and made it nice and soft and safe for their toddler to play safely upon. I'm gonna go and take a crap right in the middle of it, where the kid can't avoid it. Just cos I can"



"Oh there's my owner who has fed me and cleaned up after me and spent countless amounts on me and on vet bills and given me nothing but love, and she's calling me over to go to her. I'm going to ignore her and walk away"



"But that guest, on the other hand, is clearly not a cat person and is uncomfortable around me, and maybe allergic. I'm going to jump in his lap and sit there purring while the poor guy suffers out of politeness"



Tories.