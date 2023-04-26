« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38240 on: April 26, 2023, 05:55:02 pm
seems to me the moronic obsession with food started with the arrival of the  Food Channel --- fetishizing plates of grub, with ppl on screen drooling orgasm-like with each gobful.

Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,315
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38241 on: April 26, 2023, 09:43:30 pm
Went in for a job interview, got asked absolutely zero questions, then told I don't have the relevant experience. Why invite me the you time wasting c*nts
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,373
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38242 on: April 26, 2023, 10:39:56 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on April 26, 2023, 05:48:37 pm
People who take photos of their meals and post them on social media.

Before Facebook/Twitter/Instagram, would you get your camera out, take a picture of your meal, take the film to Max Speilmans, get it developed and then show your mates?

Of course you wouldn't  :wanker

Quite right. I took them to Super Snaps.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,848
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38243 on: April 26, 2023, 11:03:44 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on April 26, 2023, 05:48:37 pm
People who take photos of their meals and post them on social media.

Before Facebook/Twitter/Instagram, would you get your camera out, take a picture of your meal, take the film to Max Speilmans, get it developed and then show your mates?

Of course you wouldn't  :wanker

Well no, but its a lot easier to do now
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,827
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38244 on: Yesterday at 07:18:09 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on April 26, 2023, 05:48:37 pm
People who take photos of their meals and post them on social media.

Before Facebook/Twitter/Instagram, would you get your camera out, take a picture of your meal, take the film to Max Speilmans, get it developed and then show your mates?

Of course you wouldn't  :wanker

i think you're just making a meal out of this
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,912
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38245 on: Yesterday at 08:52:21 am
Sometimes the puns just land on a plate.

What? What?! Oh, fork off.....
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,710
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38246 on: Yesterday at 10:18:26 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on April 26, 2023, 05:48:37 pm
People who take photos of their meals and post them on social media.

Before Facebook/Twitter/Instagram, would you get your camera out, take a picture of your meal, take the film to Max Speilmans, get it developed and then show your mates?

Of course you wouldn't  :wanker


At our wedding (back in 1997  :-\), we put a disposable cameras on each table with a quick message to take pics of the day and leave the cameras afterwards. A few people actually took a pic of every course of the meal. It was great!

My eldest now always takes pics of her meal if we're at a nice place. She doesn't post to SM, though. But she takes probably about a hundred pics a day.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38247 on: Yesterday at 02:24:06 pm
websites (i.e. almost all of them) who insist on using a faint grey text, often in tiny font size.

developers need to realize that they are using top-of-the-line screens - often monster size - in usually very good lighting, not 14-15inch laptops in poor light.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,175
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38248 on: Yesterday at 03:16:26 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:24:06 pm
websites (i.e. almost all of them) who insist on using a faint grey text, often in tiny font size.

developers need to realize that they are using top-of-the-line screens - often monster size - in usually very good lighting, not 14-15inch laptops in poor light.

Struggling to find the Stormy Daniels videos are you?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,388
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38249 on: Yesterday at 03:26:57 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on April 26, 2023, 03:15:10 pm
95 pence for a can of Cherry Cola. :o

And this wasn't the shop fixing the price, that was printed on the can.

Been a while since I had a can of fizzy pop, I didn't realise they had jumped in price.
The worst thing is they used excuse of the sugar tax to bump up the price originally... But now Coke Zeros are 95p too. Horrible bastards.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,175
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38250 on: Yesterday at 03:54:19 pm
So far, the outlay for hitting a cone on the motorway is £170 for 2 tyres (£110 for one and £50 for the other as a guarantee covered some of the cost), £110 for a wheel, £8 for the pics to ID my locking nut key, £45 for said key, so over £300. Took it in to get the tracking sorted, can't do it, the camber is out, so something is bent. While in, they noticed a snapped spring :no

Booked in to Kwik Fit Sunday to see if they can work out what bit is bent, they have a fancy system and a mechanic who is a suspension expert, so hopefully they can work it out. I'm looking at £90 for two new springs and if it needs shocks, another £320 for a pair
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,780
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38251 on: Yesterday at 04:09:49 pm
Hard returns.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,175
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38252 on: Yesterday at 05:07:12 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:09:49 pm
Hard returns.

Viagra will do that for you
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38253 on: Yesterday at 05:55:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:16:26 pm
Struggling to find the Stormy Daniels videos are you?
no, they were OK.  :)
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,315
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38254 on: Yesterday at 06:14:42 pm
Sold something on Depop back in November, got paid on Paypal. Now the buyer's just opened a case asking for his money back. No reason given, just a "wrong amount paid" or some shite. Fuck Paypal. Been with them for 16 years but this is the final straw, closing my account for good once this case is done.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,197
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38255 on: Yesterday at 09:45:39 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:54:19 pm
So far, the outlay for hitting a cone on the motorway is £170 for 2 tyres (£110 for one and £50 for the other as a guarantee covered some of the cost), £110 for a wheel, £8 for the pics to ID my locking nut key, £45 for said key, so over £300. Took it in to get the tracking sorted, can't do it, the camber is out, so something is bent. While in, they noticed a snapped spring :no

Booked in to Kwik Fit Sunday to see if they can work out what bit is bent, they have a fancy system and a mechanic who is a suspension expert, so hopefully they can work it out. I'm looking at £90 for two new springs and if it needs shocks, another £320 for a pair

Sorry, being think here. What are the locking key pics ask about?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,175
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38256 on: Yesterday at 10:16:37 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:45:39 pm
Sorry, being think here. What are the locking key pics ask about?

There are 20 different variations of locking wheel nuts fitted to Jaguars. There is a fella on Ebay who has straight on photos of all the keys. What you do is compare a photo of your wheel nuts (reversed) to the shapes of the locking keys and this way you can work out what key you need. Took me 10 mins to work out what mine are. With the key it ended up costind £52, was £200 to have the nuts cut off the car.



Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,197
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38257 on: Today at 01:41:48 pm
Thanks Rob.
Do the garage not just have all the keys and could have tried them all?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,848
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38258 on: Today at 02:16:33 pm
What does 'Farmers league' even mean?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,315
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38259 on: Today at 02:32:59 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:16:33 pm
What does 'Farmers league' even mean?
A league so void in quality that farmers could play in it? Can't say I've ever met a farmer with a brilliant finishing touch
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,373
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38260 on: Today at 02:34:58 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 02:32:59 pm
A league so void in quality that farmers could play in it? Can't say I've ever met a farmer with a brilliant finishing touch

Guess they could hit a barn door though.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38261 on: Today at 02:36:31 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:34:58 pm
Guess they could hit a barn door though.
yeah but they wouldn't, coz then they'd be the ones who had to fix it.  really hard for the coaches to deal with, that.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,175
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38262 on: Today at 03:25:53 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:41:48 pm
Thanks Rob.
Do the garage not just have all the keys and could have tried them all?

Normally yes, or if not and the wheel is damaged, they get the oxy/acetylene torch out and burn it off. However, I couldn't get my car to them due to this

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38263 on: Today at 06:17:16 pm
people who pronounce "forward" as "fowud".

Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,243
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38264 on: Today at 07:00:26 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:17:16 pm
people who pronounce "forward" as "fowud".



Don't know why you r so upset by it?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,017
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38265 on: Today at 07:17:43 pm
Small Tesco Express in the village where I live, no eggs earlier so I went into the only other shop here, a little newsagents / corner shop . . . . £3.40 for a box of 10 eggs.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,780
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38266 on: Today at 07:26:30 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:17:16 pm
people who pronounce "forward" as "fowud".



Do you pronounce the second 'r'?  Saying it out loud right now I'm more of a forwud person.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38267 on: Today at 08:34:43 pm
maybe I wasn't very clear.

the pronunciation "foe-wuhd" is what gets me -- neither the first or second syllable are pronounced properly at all.

(I hear it on US tv all the time.)
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,815
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38268 on: Today at 08:57:11 pm
Took some clobber out the washing machine and realised I'd left a tissue in the pocket.  :butt
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,396
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38269 on: Today at 09:02:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:34:43 pm
maybe I wasn't very clear.

the pronunciation "foe-wuhd" is what gets me -- neither the first or second syllable are pronounced properly at all.

(I hear it on US tv all the time.)
Parts of the US pronouce both Rs, and generally pronounce Rs before consonants in words where they aren't always pronounced in most of the UK (so-called rhoticity).

Seems you might be in a region that does the opposite. Many of the southern states, New England and New York lack rhoticity. But I seem to remember you're in the North West USA?

Rhotic speakers will argue that it's closer to the English of the past and thus "more authentic" and that non-rhoticity is laziness. It's a red herring, of course. Pronunciation, as with langauage as a whole, is in a constant state of flux and change and nothing is "more authentic" than anything else.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,601
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38270 on: Today at 09:09:10 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 07:17:43 pm
Small Tesco Express in the village where I live, no eggs earlier so I went into the only other shop here, a little newsagents / corner shop . . . . £3.40 for a box of 10 eggs.

Is there a local farm? We get ours with our milk from a farm delivery (outside Bolton) and prices have stayed the same and no problems with supply. Slightly dearer than supermarket, but you're putting cash in a farmer's pocket.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
