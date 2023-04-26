So far, the outlay for hitting a cone on the motorway is £170 for 2 tyres (£110 for one and £50 for the other as a guarantee covered some of the cost), £110 for a wheel, £8 for the pics to ID my locking nut key, £45 for said key, so over £300. Took it in to get the tracking sorted, can't do it, the camber is out, so something is bent. While in, they noticed a snapped springBooked in to Kwik Fit Sunday to see if they can work out what bit is bent, they have a fancy system and a mechanic who is a suspension expert, so hopefully they can work it out. I'm looking at £90 for two new springs and if it needs shocks, another £320 for a pair