women's hearing



let me expand...



i'm watching telly in the main room and something comes on that i think my girl would like



she's in the back room up the stairs so i shout from my seat through the ceiling 'there's a programme on telly that i think you'll like'



she answers 'wha?'



i shout again louder this time 'there's a programme on telly that i think you'll like'



she answers again 'wha?'



so i get up off my chair and shout even louder through the ceiling 'there's a programme on telly that i think you'll like'



she answers once again 'wha?'



so i open the door and stand in the hall and shout 'there's a programme on telly that i think you'll like'



she finally answers 'thanks, i'll be down in a minute'



forward on to the tiniest of arguments and she's back upstairs in the back room and i'm sitting in front of the telly which i've turned up and i mutter to myself 'give me strength'



she shouts down 'i heard that'



She shouted me while she's out the back and I'm upstairs at the front, because I didn't react straight away and come flying down the stairs (you know because I didn't hear her) I'm in the wrong.Later that day, stood two foot from her, I ask her as she's chopping veg do you want me to clear the peelings away"Uh huh" a few minutes later she asks "where are the peelings? I had more to add"