Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38200 on: April 22, 2023, 06:40:34 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on April 21, 2023, 03:48:39 pm
Allerton Tesco in the child parking spots is terrible for just pushing them against the store windows.

The opposite of those that can't walk are those that take them home.

Take them home,leave them at the bus stop,push them into the dock.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38201 on: April 23, 2023, 09:56:36 pm »
Watching Derren Brown. I swear they are just skipping from trick to trick after adverts. Is it really badly edited or has he got some kind of mind trick going on me?

Too much for a Sunday night, fuck him
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38202 on: April 24, 2023, 05:18:07 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on April 22, 2023, 09:39:55 am
women's hearing

let me expand...

i'm watching telly in the main room and something comes on that i think my girl would like

she's in the back room up the stairs so i shout from my seat through the ceiling 'there's a programme on telly that i think you'll like'

she answers 'wha?'

i shout again louder this time 'there's a programme on telly that i think you'll like'

she answers again 'wha?'

so i get up off my chair and shout even louder through the ceiling 'there's a programme on telly that i think you'll like'

she answers once again 'wha?'

so i open the door and stand in the hall and shout 'there's a programme on telly that i think you'll like'

she finally answers 'thanks, i'll be down in a minute'

forward on to the tiniest of arguments and she's back upstairs in the back room and i'm sitting in front of the telly which i've turned up and i mutter to myself 'give me strength'

she shouts down 'i heard that'

She shouted me while she's out the back and I'm upstairs at the front, because I didn't react straight away and come flying down the stairs (you know because I didn't hear her) I'm in the wrong.

Later that day, stood two foot from her, I ask her as she's chopping veg do you want me to clear the peelings away
"Uh huh" a few minutes later she asks "where are the peelings? I had more to add"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38203 on: Yesterday at 03:28:18 pm »
Can't find the remote for the soundbar - she's just gone to work, rings her. Oh I did drop the telly remote in my bag, I'll check. Rings me back "guess whats in my bag" :no

I bet she has walked right past our lad on his way home from school and not given it to him too.....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38204 on: Yesterday at 03:58:03 pm »
You might be able to get an app to control it from your phone, I've found loads of smart stuff has connected automatically to apple home so can tell Siri to sort it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38205 on: Yesterday at 04:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 03:58:03 pm
You might be able to get an app to control it from your phone, I've found loads of smart stuff has connected automatically to apple home so can tell Siri to sort it.
"Siri, why do I have such bad luck with women?"  "Errrrr......this is Alexa?!"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38206 on: Yesterday at 04:21:16 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 04:05:02 pm
"Siri, why do I have such bad luck with women?"  "Errrrr......this is Alexa?!"

:lmao

Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 03:58:03 pm
You might be able to get an app to control it from your phone, I've found loads of smart stuff has connected automatically to apple home so can tell Siri to sort it.

Never thought of that, thanks Claire
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38207 on: Yesterday at 05:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 03:58:03 pm
You might be able to get an app to control it from your phone, I've found loads of smart stuff has connected automatically to apple home so can tell Siri to sort it.

Can't get the app to find it - however, messing with the soundbar itself, I found the controls so managed to switch it on and set the volume the old fashioned way ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38208 on: Yesterday at 06:06:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:24:51 pm
Can't get the app to find it - however, messing with the soundbar itself, I found the controls so managed to switch it on and set the volume the old fashioned way ;D
good thing you're over 35 - you never would have thought of doing that.  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38209 on: Yesterday at 07:03:38 pm »
people who post long-ish posts and don't break paragraphs up.

a bit of white space makes










things










a lot more read




















able, folks!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38210 on: Yesterday at 07:36:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:03:38 pm
people who post long-ish posts and don't break paragraphs up.

Yeah i rarely bother to read such posts. If they can't be bothered to format their post properly they don't get my attention.

I have a scrollwheel and I'm not afraid to use it, ya losers!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38211 on: Yesterday at 07:56:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:03:38 pm
people who post long-ish posts and don't break paragraphs up.

a bit of white space makes










things










a lot more read




















able, folks!

I see Jim continues to defy the RAWK Mods Ethical Guidelines.  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38212 on: Yesterday at 08:01:49 pm »
Every time I walk in the living room, she is watching some "Real Housewives of somewhere" shite. Its OK during the day when I'm working, but fuck off with that shite of a night :no

Every show is some pampered bitch acting and behaving like a twat, it's telly for the brain dead.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38213 on: Yesterday at 08:06:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:01:49 pm
Every time I walk in the living room, she is watching some "Real Housewives of somewhere" shite. Its OK during the day when I'm working, but fuck off with that shite of a night :no

Every show is some pampered bitch acting and behaving like a twat, it's telly for the brain dead.

Be a man Rob, stand in front of her and tell her that.

*film the results please.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38214 on: Yesterday at 08:42:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:01:49 pm
Every time I walk in the living room, she is watching some "Real Housewives of somewhere" shite. Its OK during the day when I'm working, but fuck off with that shite of a night :no

Every show is some pampered bitch acting and behaving like a twat, it's telly for the brain dead.
I literally cannot see the appeal of such shows. I've never see any of them but the descriptions make them sound ghastly
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38215 on: Yesterday at 08:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:42:09 pm
I literally cannot see the appeal of such shows. I've never see any of them but the descriptions make them sound ghastly
watch one.  I guarantee you won't be able to take more than 1 or at most 2 minutes of it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38216 on: Yesterday at 08:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:42:09 pm
I literally cannot see the appeal of such shows. I've never see any of them but the descriptions make them sound ghastly

The worst of the lot is the Cheshire ones, fucking horrible bitches the lot of them.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38217 on: Yesterday at 08:47:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:42:58 pm
watch one.  I guarantee you won't be able to take more than 1 or at most 2 minutes of it.
*shudders*

It sounds like the kind of stuff Beelzebub has on in Hell, big screens everywehere, no escape; with the remote in his pocket so none of the wretched denizens can turn over
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38218 on: Yesterday at 08:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:47:18 pm
*shudders*

It sounds like the kind of stuff Beelzebub has on in Hell, big screens everywehere, no escape; with the remote in his pocket so none of the wretched denizens can turn over
make up yer mind.  I thought you said you'd never seen it?

:)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38219 on: Yesterday at 09:01:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:48:08 pm
make up yer mind.  I thought you said you'd never seen it?

:)
Hehe You got me, I'm the diabolical hornéd one. Pleased to meet you, hope you guess my name?

Seriously, just the way these shows have been described sound ss awful I've never even tried to watch one for even a moment.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38220 on: Yesterday at 09:01:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:56:12 pm
I see Jim continues to defy the RAWK Mods Ethical Guidelines.  :)

Guidelines?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38221 on: Yesterday at 09:03:18 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38222 on: Yesterday at 09:04:23 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38223 on: Yesterday at 09:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:47:18 pm
*shudders*

It sounds like the kind of stuff Beelzebub has on in Hell, big screens everywehere, no escape; with the remote in his pocket so none of the wretched denizens can turn over
And soundbars that can only be controlled by remotes that the spouse has walked off with?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38224 on: Yesterday at 09:41:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:01:49 pm
Every time I walk in the living room, she is watching some "Real Housewives of somewhere" shite. Its OK during the day when I'm working, but fuck off with that shite of a night :no

Every show is some pampered bitch acting and behaving like a twat, it's telly for the brain dead.
My wife watches that shit, it's unbearable. Don't know the name but it's some American show, can't believe people actually talk like that. Croaking at the end of sentences, uptalking, saying "oh my gahd" every 20 seconds, starting almost every sentence with "I literally".
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38225 on: Yesterday at 09:45:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:01:49 pm
Every time I walk in the living room, she is watching some "Real Housewives of somewhere" shite. Its OK during the day when I'm working, but fuck off with that shite of a night :no

Every show is some pampered bitch acting and behaving like a twat, it's telly for the brain dead.

Awful isn't it. My missus is into something about being married in Australia. Absolute shite. But also watches that Real Housewife crap.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38226 on: Today at 03:51:28 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:56:12 pm
I see Jim continues to defy the RAWK Mods Ethical Guidelines.  :)
Very mɪstʃɪvəs, you might say...... :wave
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38227 on: Today at 07:52:31 am »
Having to wait a sufficient amount of time for the milk to soften on  my second bowl of shreddies.

Dont mind waiting for the first bowl but you just want to get straight into the second bowl.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38228 on: Today at 07:57:51 am »
Quote from: Mr Grieves on Today at 07:52:31 am
Having to wait a sufficient amount of time for the milk to soften on  my second bowl of shreddies.

Dont mind waiting for the first bowl but you just want to get straight into the second bowl.
:lmao lock thread! :wellin
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38229 on: Today at 08:05:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:24:51 pm
Can't get the app to find it - however, messing with the soundbar itself, I found the controls so managed to switch it on and set the volume the old fashioned way ;D

;D probably need the fucking remote to pair it!
