Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38200 on: April 22, 2023, 06:40:34 pm
Quote from: sheepfest on April 21, 2023, 03:48:39 pm
Allerton Tesco in the child parking spots is terrible for just pushing them against the store windows.

The opposite of those that can't walk are those that take them home.

Take them home,leave them at the bus stop,push them into the dock.
Elzar

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38201 on: April 23, 2023, 09:56:36 pm
Watching Derren Brown. I swear they are just skipping from trick to trick after adverts. Is it really badly edited or has he got some kind of mind trick going on me?

Too much for a Sunday night, fuck him
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

red_Mark1980

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38202 on: Yesterday at 05:18:07 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on April 22, 2023, 09:39:55 am
women's hearing

let me expand...

i'm watching telly in the main room and something comes on that i think my girl would like

she's in the back room up the stairs so i shout from my seat through the ceiling 'there's a programme on telly that i think you'll like'

she answers 'wha?'

i shout again louder this time 'there's a programme on telly that i think you'll like'

she answers again 'wha?'

so i get up off my chair and shout even louder through the ceiling 'there's a programme on telly that i think you'll like'

she answers once again 'wha?'

so i open the door and stand in the hall and shout 'there's a programme on telly that i think you'll like'

she finally answers 'thanks, i'll be down in a minute'

forward on to the tiniest of arguments and she's back upstairs in the back room and i'm sitting in front of the telly which i've turned up and i mutter to myself 'give me strength'

she shouts down 'i heard that'

She shouted me while she's out the back and I'm upstairs at the front, because I didn't react straight away and come flying down the stairs (you know because I didn't hear her) I'm in the wrong.

Later that day, stood two foot from her, I ask her as she's chopping veg do you want me to clear the peelings away
"Uh huh" a few minutes later she asks "where are the peelings? I had more to add"
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38203 on: Today at 03:28:18 pm
Can't find the remote for the soundbar - she's just gone to work, rings her. Oh I did drop the telly remote in my bag, I'll check. Rings me back "guess whats in my bag" :no

I bet she has walked right past our lad on his way home from school and not given it to him too.....
Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38204 on: Today at 03:58:03 pm
You might be able to get an app to control it from your phone, I've found loads of smart stuff has connected automatically to apple home so can tell Siri to sort it.
24/7

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38205 on: Today at 04:05:02 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 03:58:03 pm
You might be able to get an app to control it from your phone, I've found loads of smart stuff has connected automatically to apple home so can tell Siri to sort it.
"Siri, why do I have such bad luck with women?"  "Errrrr......this is Alexa?!"
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38206 on: Today at 04:21:16 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 04:05:02 pm
"Siri, why do I have such bad luck with women?"  "Errrrr......this is Alexa?!"

Quote from: Claire. on Today at 03:58:03 pm
You might be able to get an app to control it from your phone, I've found loads of smart stuff has connected automatically to apple home so can tell Siri to sort it.

Never thought of that, thanks Claire
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38207 on: Today at 05:24:51 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 03:58:03 pm
You might be able to get an app to control it from your phone, I've found loads of smart stuff has connected automatically to apple home so can tell Siri to sort it.

Can't get the app to find it - however, messing with the soundbar itself, I found the controls so managed to switch it on and set the volume the old fashioned way ;D
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38208 on: Today at 06:06:24 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:24:51 pm
Can't get the app to find it - however, messing with the soundbar itself, I found the controls so managed to switch it on and set the volume the old fashioned way ;D
good thing you're over 35 - you never would have thought of doing that.  :)
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38209 on: Today at 07:03:38 pm
people who post long-ish posts and don't break paragraphs up.

a bit of white space makes










things










a lot more read




















able, folks!
Ghost Town

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38210 on: Today at 07:36:23 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:03:38 pm
people who post long-ish posts and don't break paragraphs up.

Yeah i rarely bother to read such posts. If they can't be bothered to format their post properly they don't get my attention.

I have a scrollwheel and I'm not afraid to use it, ya losers!
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #38211 on: Today at 07:56:12 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:03:38 pm
people who post long-ish posts and don't break paragraphs up.

a bit of white space makes










things










a lot more read




















able, folks!

I see Jim continues to defy the RAWK Mods Ethical Guidelines.  :)
