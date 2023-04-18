I get that mate but why?



What's happened/changed that our prevailing winds have been coming from the East/North for months instead of the West?



Nobby will have a better answer but with my 'weather for dummies' hat on, I'd say that the gulf stream has shifted, meaning that the semi-permanent high pressure that you find somewhere else at this time of year has moved and is centred now over Norway.The other hypothesis is that that same high is normally over us in Dec-Feb, creating the 'perfect' snow conditions we sometimes get in winter - but, again because of shifting patterns, but this time shifting seasons, not locations where semi-perm systems used to sit, something that doesn't normally happen (relatively speaking over centuries) has now changed to a different time and/or location.The patterns we remember as kids have changed."Prevailing", by the way, doesn't change so much - the lows still rattle in from the Atlantic - but when the Gulf Stream shifts, they either track farther north or south to the track we're used to. And high pressures have a nasty habit of blocking and deflecting. So whereas we're normally Ground Zero for lows making landfall after tracking across the Atlantic (and this will resume eventually), which is what "prevailing" usually results in, it doesn't always happen.It just seems over the last couple of decades, "prevailing" feels less prevalent than it used to.