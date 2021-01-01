« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 950 951 952 953 954 [955]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2100452 times)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38160 on: Yesterday at 11:50:46 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:29:52 am
I'm glad you got the all clear.

I didn't get knocked out for mine. I actually watched it live on the monitor.  :o

Same here 🤢
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,816
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38161 on: Yesterday at 01:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:29:52 am
I'm glad you got the all clear.

I didn't get knocked out for mine. I actually watched it live on the monitor.  :o

I'd didn't either, I've had both ends done - told work I'd had been knocked out though to get a free day off work.

When I walked into the room for the one up my hoop, one of the nurses was my then g/f's next door neighbour, she made herself scarce after saying hello ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,633
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38162 on: Yesterday at 01:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:29:52 am
I'm glad you got the all clear.

I didn't get knocked out for mine. I actually watched it live on the monitor.  :o

Same here, I was told it wasn't painful just a little uncomfortable but it felt like I was fingered by king kong.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,360
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38163 on: Yesterday at 01:35:07 pm »
^
^
 ;D

I remember a girlfriend I had when I was about 20 kicking off on me because the two nurses who did a bowel scrape on me were fit. There was I, bare arse up in the air while they shoved a long instrument where the sun doesn't shine, then my gf kicks off because she thought they were fit and I must have liked it.  :lmao
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,360
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38164 on: Yesterday at 01:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 01:31:16 pm
Same here, I was told it wasn't painful just a little uncomfortable but it felt like I was fingered by king kong.
I was told it could be uncomfortable, but I can't recall feeling much at all. Maybe I just got lucky on the day.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,599
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38165 on: Yesterday at 01:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 01:03:06 am
It was a white powder mixed in about 2 pints, taken in 2 doses 12 hours apart. Horrible stuff

They knocked me out with propofol, the same shit Michael Jackson was shooting up each night, it was amazing - best Kip ever :D

Overall not the worst experience and all clear on the results

I'm glad it's all clear.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,792
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38166 on: Yesterday at 02:00:17 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:53:43 am
Fucking arctic weather in mid April what the fucks happening!
Wind. It's coming from our direction. Sorry about that. But it's also coming from our east. So blame Russia :wave
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,816
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38167 on: Yesterday at 02:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:35:07 pm
^
^
 ;D

I remember a girlfriend I had when I was about 20 kicking off on me because the two nurses who did a bowel scrape on me were fit. There was I, bare arse up in the air while they shoved a long instrument where the sun doesn't shine, then my gf kicks off because she thought they were fit and I must have liked it.  :lmao

Our kid found a lump in one of his nuts, so went for a scan. He's on the table and two absolute stunners walk in to do the scan. Its then kecks off, gel on the nuts, you know the score. He lay there thinking of horrible things like Man Utd to keep the old fella in check ;D

I got a full bed bath off a gorgeous nurse in Wythenshawe after my heart op. She asked "do you want the bits washing", I had to say yes, as I couldn't move. I don't think the ex was too happy with that ;D

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,816
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38168 on: Yesterday at 02:03:19 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 02:00:17 pm
Wind. It's coming from our direction. Sorry about that. But it's also coming from our east. So blame Russia :wave

Fucking hate the Russians ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38169 on: Yesterday at 02:15:10 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 02:00:17 pm
Wind. It's coming from our direction. Sorry about that. But it's also coming from our east. So blame Russia :wave

I get that mate but why? 

What's happened/changed that our prevailing winds have been coming from the East/North for months instead of the West?
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,792
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38170 on: Yesterday at 02:21:12 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:15:10 pm
I get that mate but why? 

What's happened/changed that our prevailing winds have been coming from the East/North for months instead of the West?
Nobby will have a better answer but with my 'weather for dummies' hat on, I'd say that the gulf stream has shifted, meaning that the semi-permanent high pressure that you find somewhere else at this time of year has moved and is centred now over Norway.

The other hypothesis is that that same high is normally over us in Dec-Feb, creating the 'perfect' snow conditions we sometimes get in winter - but, again because of shifting patterns, but this time shifting seasons, not locations where semi-perm systems used to sit, something that doesn't normally happen (relatively speaking over centuries) has now changed to a different time and/or location.

The patterns we remember as kids have changed.

"Prevailing", by the way, doesn't change so much - the lows still rattle in from the Atlantic - but when the Gulf Stream shifts, they either track farther north or south to the track we're used to. And high pressures have a nasty habit of blocking and deflecting. So whereas we're normally Ground Zero for lows making landfall after tracking across the Atlantic (and this will resume eventually), which is what "prevailing" usually results in, it doesn't always happen.

It just seems over the last couple of decades, "prevailing" feels less prevalent than it used to.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:23:46 pm by 24/7 »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38171 on: Yesterday at 03:06:37 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 02:21:12 pm
Nobby will have a better answer but with my 'weather for dummies' hat on, I'd say that the gulf stream has shifted, meaning that the semi-permanent high pressure that you find somewhere else at this time of year has moved and is centred now over Norway.

The other hypothesis is that that same high is normally over us in Dec-Feb, creating the 'perfect' snow conditions we sometimes get in winter - but, again because of shifting patterns, but this time shifting seasons, not locations where semi-perm systems used to sit, something that doesn't normally happen (relatively speaking over centuries) has now changed to a different time and/or location.

The patterns we remember as kids have changed.

"Prevailing", by the way, doesn't change so much - the lows still rattle in from the Atlantic - but when the Gulf Stream shifts, they either track farther north or south to the track we're used to. And high pressures have a nasty habit of blocking and deflecting. So whereas we're normally Ground Zero for lows making landfall after tracking across the Atlantic (and this will resume eventually), which is what "prevailing" usually results in, it doesn't always happen.

It just seems over the last couple of decades, "prevailing" feels less prevalent than it used to.

So me spending the last 2yrs planting hedging and creating wind breaks along our western boundary is a waste of time then?

I'll not be doing that for the opposite side though as our due East is our sea view 😡
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,022
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38172 on: Yesterday at 03:25:25 pm »
It's glorious weather up here today.  :)
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,792
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38173 on: Yesterday at 05:12:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:06:37 pm
So me spending the last 2yrs planting hedging and creating wind breaks along our western boundary is a waste of time then?
Only for part of the year.....
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,416
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38174 on: Yesterday at 06:25:14 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 01:03:06 am
It was a white powder mixed in about 2 pints, taken in 2 doses 12 hours apart. Horrible stuff

They knocked me out with propofol, the same shit Michael Jackson was shooting up each night, it was amazing - best Kip ever :D

Overall not the worst experience and all clear on the results

Glad to hear all's ok :) Definitely agree with the 'horrible stuff' shout.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,246
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38175 on: Yesterday at 06:42:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:35:07 pm
^
^
 ;D

I remember a girlfriend I had when I was about 20 kicking off on me because the two nurses who did a bowel scrape on me were fit. There was I, bare arse up in the air while they shoved a long instrument where the sun doesn't shine, then my gf kicks off because she thought they were fit and I must have liked it.  :lmao

In her defence it was your third visit that week.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,360
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38176 on: Yesterday at 07:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:42:55 pm
In her defence it was your third visit that week.
;D

It was.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,142
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38177 on: Yesterday at 08:35:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:35:07 pm
^
^
 ;D

I remember a girlfriend I had when I was about 20 kicking off on me because the two nurses who did a bowel scrape on me were fit. There was I, bare arse up in the air while they shoved a long instrument where the sun doesn't shine, then my gf kicks off because she thought they were fit and I must have liked it.  :lmao
Did they try to get you to sign up for the Tories?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,763
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38178 on: Today at 12:44:14 pm »
fucking 'the repair shop' again

used to be good now they just invite in rich people who are too fucking tight to pay someone to repair their old tat when the mugs on the repair shop will do it for them

AANNNNDDD when people say 'yeh, we should have done this before dad died' - YES YOU SHOULD HAVE YOU FUCKING DING DONGS!

'yeh, dad always wanted it fixed but we were too fucking tight-arsed to do anything about it and now he's rotting under ground we though 'why not get it done now!''

time to end this programme before i too have a heart attack and push up the daisies
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38179 on: Today at 02:17:04 pm »
can't stand newscasters - specifically the ones on BBC World who are absolutely dreadful at this, and I never come across it with North American news programs - who drop their voices when getting ready to move onto the next segment. 

you're paid to be heard, stop fucking mumbling / whispering!
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,576
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38180 on: Today at 02:59:25 pm »
The shaver running out of power halfway through.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,345
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38181 on: Today at 04:45:01 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 02:59:25 pm
The shaver running out of power halfway through.
You should pay him better so he can get a square meal and thus not flag on the job
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,792
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38182 on: Today at 04:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:45:01 pm
You should pay him better so he can get a square meal and thus not flag on the job
Depends what he's shaving, I guess.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,576
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38183 on: Today at 04:58:29 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 04:50:30 pm
Depends what he's shaving, I guess.

Who said I was shaving?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,345
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38184 on: Today at 04:59:11 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 04:50:30 pm
Depends what he's shaving, I guess.
Now your talking double or triple time, at least, plus PPE!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38185 on: Today at 05:31:58 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 02:59:25 pm
The shaver running out of power halfway through.
explains Mo's look this season.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 950 951 952 953 954 [955]   Go Up
« previous next »
 