Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38160 on: Today at 11:50:46 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:29:52 am
I'm glad you got the all clear.

I didn't get knocked out for mine. I actually watched it live on the monitor.  :o

Same here 🤢
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38161 on: Today at 01:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:29:52 am
I'm glad you got the all clear.

I didn't get knocked out for mine. I actually watched it live on the monitor.  :o

I'd didn't either, I've had both ends done - told work I'd had been knocked out though to get a free day off work.

When I walked into the room for the one up my hoop, one of the nurses was my then g/f's next door neighbour, she made herself scarce after saying hello ;D
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38162 on: Today at 01:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:29:52 am
I'm glad you got the all clear.

I didn't get knocked out for mine. I actually watched it live on the monitor.  :o

Same here, I was told it wasn't painful just a little uncomfortable but it felt like I was fingered by king kong.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38163 on: Today at 01:35:07 pm »
 ;D

I remember a girlfriend I had when I was about 20 kicking off on me because the two nurses who did a bowel scrape on me were fit. There was I, bare arse up in the air while they shoved a long instrument where the sun doesn't shine, then my gf kicks off because she thought they were fit and I must have liked it.  :lmao
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38164 on: Today at 01:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 01:31:16 pm
Same here, I was told it wasn't painful just a little uncomfortable but it felt like I was fingered by king kong.
I was told it could be uncomfortable, but I can't recall feeling much at all. Maybe I just got lucky on the day.
Offline jillc

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38165 on: Today at 01:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 01:03:06 am
It was a white powder mixed in about 2 pints, taken in 2 doses 12 hours apart. Horrible stuff

They knocked me out with propofol, the same shit Michael Jackson was shooting up each night, it was amazing - best Kip ever :D

Overall not the worst experience and all clear on the results

I'm glad it's all clear.  :)
Offline 24/7

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38166 on: Today at 02:00:17 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:53:43 am
Fucking arctic weather in mid April what the fucks happening!
Wind. It's coming from our direction. Sorry about that. But it's also coming from our east. So blame Russia :wave
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38167 on: Today at 02:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:35:07 pm
^
^
 ;D

I remember a girlfriend I had when I was about 20 kicking off on me because the two nurses who did a bowel scrape on me were fit. There was I, bare arse up in the air while they shoved a long instrument where the sun doesn't shine, then my gf kicks off because she thought they were fit and I must have liked it.  :lmao

Our kid found a lump in one of his nuts, so went for a scan. He's on the table and two absolute stunners walk in to do the scan. Its then kecks off, gel on the nuts, you know the score. He lay there thinking of horrible things like Man Utd to keep the old fella in check ;D

I got a full bed bath off a gorgeous nurse in Wythenshawe after my heart op. She asked "do you want the bits washing", I had to say yes, as I couldn't move. I don't think the ex was too happy with that ;D

Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38168 on: Today at 02:03:19 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 02:00:17 pm
Wind. It's coming from our direction. Sorry about that. But it's also coming from our east. So blame Russia :wave

Fucking hate the Russians ;)
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38169 on: Today at 02:15:10 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 02:00:17 pm
Wind. It's coming from our direction. Sorry about that. But it's also coming from our east. So blame Russia :wave

I get that mate but why? 

What's happened/changed that our prevailing winds have been coming from the East/North for months instead of the West?
