Crown came off a tooth last night and now i've got a gap in the front of my teeth.
Phones the Dentist earlier and she asked if I was in pain, I'm not so I said no (big fucking mistake) she then said the next appointment will be 25th July . . . . . I shouted JULY, JULY, DID YOU JUST SAY JULY?
Yes, 25th July unless you are in pain then if you phone 8.30am we can give you an emergency appointment for that day.
I guess i'm going to be up in agony all night now and be on the phone tomorrow at 8.30am sharp.
July, can you believe that ehh?