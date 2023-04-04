« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 948 949 950 951 952 [953]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2096374 times)

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,000
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38080 on: April 4, 2023, 06:00:49 pm »
Crown came off a tooth last night and now i've got a gap in the front of my teeth.

Phones the Dentist earlier and she asked if I was in pain, I'm not so I said no (big fucking mistake) she then said the next appointment will be 25th July . . . . . I shouted JULY, JULY, DID YOU JUST SAY JULY?

Yes, 25th July unless you are in pain then if you phone 8.30am we can give you an emergency appointment for that day.

I guess i'm going to be up in agony all night now and be on the phone tomorrow at 8.30am sharp.

July, can you believe that ehh?   :wanker
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,546
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38081 on: April 4, 2023, 06:01:33 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April  4, 2023, 06:00:49 pm
Crown came off a tooth last night and now i've got a gap in the front of my teeth.

Phones the Dentist earlier and she asked if I was in pain, I'm not so I said no (big fucking mistake) she then said the next appointment will be 25th July . . . . . I shouted JULY, JULY, DID YOU JUST SAY JULY?

Yes, 25th July unless you are in pain then if you phone 8.30am we can give you an emergency appointment for that day.

I guess i'm going to be up in agony all night now and be on the phone tomorrow at 8.30am sharp.

July, can you believe that ehh?   :wanker

Sure it wasnt July 2024!
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,000
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38082 on: April 4, 2023, 06:04:17 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on April  4, 2023, 06:01:33 pm
Sure it wasnt July 2024!
My Dentist will need a Dentist himself if it is.  The c*nt.
« Last Edit: April 4, 2023, 06:23:13 pm by BlackandWhitePaul »
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,753
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38083 on: April 4, 2023, 06:09:10 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April  4, 2023, 06:00:49 pm
Crown came off a tooth last night and now i've got a gap in the front of my teeth.

Phones the Dentist earlier and she asked if I was in pain, I'm not so I said no (big fucking mistake) she then said the next appointment will be 25th July . . . . . I shouted JULY, JULY, DID YOU JUST SAY JULY?

Yes, 25th July unless you are in pain then if you phone 8.30am we can give you an emergency appointment for that day.

I guess i'm going to be up in agony all night now and be on the phone tomorrow at 8.30am sharp.

July, can you believe that ehh?   :wanker
They should be able to at least put on a temp crown.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,000
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38084 on: April 4, 2023, 06:24:20 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on April  4, 2023, 06:09:10 pm
They should be able to at least put on a temp crown.
OK thanks for that Jim, I shall suggest it when I phone them at 8.30am on Thursday.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,553
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38085 on: April 4, 2023, 11:36:06 pm »
Being in a position at work when I actually, for a split second, wished I had Friday and Monday to get something done rather than off. Christ, scary things happen in the brain.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,116
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38086 on: April 5, 2023, 03:49:22 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April  4, 2023, 06:24:20 pm
OK thanks for that Jim, I shall suggest it when I phone them at 8.30am on Thursday.

Not seen in you in awhile BWP. Nice to have you back.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,330
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38087 on: April 5, 2023, 05:15:26 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April  4, 2023, 11:36:06 pm
Being in a position at work when I actually, for a split second, wished I had Friday and Monday to get something done rather than off. Christ, scary things happen in the brain.

Never had that feeling thankfully :)

I'll be staring at the clock tomorrow.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,000
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38088 on: April 5, 2023, 05:41:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on April  5, 2023, 03:49:22 pm
Not seen in you in awhile BWP. Nice to have you back.
Hey, hello mate, all is good with me and I hope all is good in your world.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,582
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38089 on: April 6, 2023, 06:45:54 pm »
When you have something arranged months and people then decide to organise something else. You change and tweak your plans and because you don't cancel them altogether you're made out to be selfish
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,710
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38090 on: April 7, 2023, 08:00:07 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on April  6, 2023, 06:45:54 pm
When you have something arranged months and people then decide to organise something else. You change and tweak your plans and because you don't cancel them altogether you're made out to be selfish

had something similar happen to me just lately

organised a weekend away for a group of mates last year

took forever getting everyone to sort a date

finally booked it a month ago

one of the lads has just pulled out - because of work apparently (?) - and a few of the others are already saying 'let's cancel it until we can all make it'

fuck off - i'm going on a bloke's solo holiday from now on
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,582
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38091 on: April 7, 2023, 11:17:13 am »
Yep. Have a meal booked tomorrow and even though I explained I had it booked first and that it's too late for me to cancel as I've already confirmed and would lose a deposit people still getting pissy at me. Apologies for wanting to have a dinner out with my Mrs for the first time in over a year like

With your one I'd just go without the guy who pulled out. It hasn't sprung up from.nowhere.

Bloke I work with was trying to organise a night in Dublin with three of his ex colleagues. He was traveling from the other end of Ireland for it. Said he was only one making any effort to sort. Every date and thing he suggested one lad
"That doesn't suit me"
"Not around that weekend"

But would never suggest anything himself..

About 6 months ago my mate just went
"Right then I'll just book something next march. I'll book the restaurant and whoever can make it can make it"

Got the usual doesn't suit me bollox. Everyone else in group "let's just wait til we can all go"

He hears nothing for ages. Then sees on Facebook one day the three others met up without him. Needless to say he is finished with them
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,714
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38092 on: April 8, 2023, 09:54:29 am »
When someone owes you money, and its due, they have the money, are considerably more well off than you (unless something behind the scenes has gone seriously awry) and they still stall stall

I settle all debts as soon as possible. I think it sinks a lot of relationships

But I don't understand it. I've been in positions of being literally too poor to eat (not all that long ago either) and paying back friends / family is like THE immediate thing to do

I don't get it - it's intensely damaging and my level of respect drops when my bullshit alarm goes off

Because having been in such positions myself and offered up a sometimes humiliating truth (those were my Universal Credit years, I escaped them) at least it was a reason

I am turning 40 this week and have the whole week off work and while I don't find the square obsession with age particularly interesting it is bringing things to a natural closing point. I don't want anything hanging over me

I don't get some people though
I don't much want to get them neither. I am different good for me
« Last Edit: April 8, 2023, 09:57:08 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,710
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38093 on: April 8, 2023, 10:23:05 am »
just noticed them damned mods messing with my user title again goddammit

oh the humanity
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,714
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38094 on: April 8, 2023, 10:38:22 am »
Lol

(Not the most constructive post ever but still retains my honesty streak)
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38095 on: April 8, 2023, 10:31:38 pm »
when someone responds to criticism, I can't stand ppl (and some of the media) who describe what they do as a "clapback" instead of the perfectly fine word "response".
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,566
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38096 on: April 9, 2023, 07:19:49 pm »
I must have cracked the knuckle of my big toe somehow. It was fine last night and this morning, but just progressively started to hurt more and more. Now my foot is swollen after 2 hours in a bowl of water. Hoping some co-codomol helps me through the night. I'm supposed to be starting with a personal trainer this week too. :(
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,591
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38097 on: April 10, 2023, 08:45:44 pm »
There is a special place in hell for those on here who spell Firmino as Firminho.

Same c*nts that used to type Lovern.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,102
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38098 on: April 10, 2023, 10:57:23 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 10, 2023, 08:45:44 pm
There is a special place in hell for those on here who spell Firmino as Firminho.

Same c*nts that used to type Lovern.

They should all receive the same pelanty...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,753
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38099 on: Yesterday at 07:05:25 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on April 10, 2023, 10:57:23 pm
They should all receive the same pelanty...
Along with those who write "Shankly" or "Dalgliesh".....
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,721
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38100 on: Yesterday at 10:09:25 pm »
I'm not looking but I can imagine the Transfer and FSG threads are toxic as fuck tonight. Pampers adult nappies will be selling like hot cakes I'll bet
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38101 on: Yesterday at 10:16:26 pm »
FFS I've got a gammy finger end after pruning the roses the other day!! 😡
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,732
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38102 on: Yesterday at 10:40:00 pm »
Constant need to compare players to others as if there is a definite answer as to who is better. Bore off.

Carragher started the latest one with Van Dijk vs Vidic.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,255
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38103 on: Yesterday at 10:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:40:00 pm
Constant need to compare players to others as if there is a definite answer as to who is better. Bore off.

Carragher started the latest one with Van Dijk vs Vidic.

Van Dijk. Not even close. ;D
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,546
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38104 on: Yesterday at 11:16:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:09:25 pm
I'm not looking but I can imagine the Transfer and FSG threads are toxic as fuck tonight. Pampers adult nappies will be selling like hot cakes I'll bet

I made the mistake of looking in the transfer thread.

Seems to be much ado about some vague contradictory comments by journalists leading to a fewm fuelled meltdown.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,753
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38105 on: Today at 07:04:17 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:16:38 pm
I made the mistake of looking in the transfer thread.

Seems to be much ado about some vague contradictory comments by journalists leading to a fewm fuelled meltdown.
Bellinghamish Bellendery?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,721
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38106 on: Today at 07:43:29 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:40:00 pm
Constant need to compare players to others as if there is a definite answer as to who is better. Bore off.

Carragher started the latest one with Van Dijk vs Vidic.


Torres would choose to play against Vidic rather than Virg every day of the week 🤣
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,710
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38107 on: Today at 08:06:12 am »
all the talk on the main forum about roy keane said this - rat face said that - martin tyler said this ad infinitum

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,116
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38108 on: Today at 08:33:18 am »
People throwing pints at gigs.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,721
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38109 on: Today at 09:17:36 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:06:12 am
all the talk on the main forum about roy keane said this - rat face said that - martin tyler said this ad infinitum



It's killing them that they know 7en Haag has gotten the most out of the Mancs and they are still miles away and while we're below par, Jurgen will get us back challenging next season.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,721
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38110 on: Today at 09:22:54 am »
Went into town with the missus on Saturday, had a boss day, then when we got home, the missus tripped over the frame on the patio doors and fell out onto the patio, badly spraining her foot. She's then got up in the night to go the loo, I had to help her as she couldn't walk, she managed to fall again and smashed her face into the radiator.

She's still hobbling today, struggling to get about and she's gone to work because she doesn't like taking days off, stupid idiot :no
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38111 on: Today at 10:05:21 am »
Stupid weather 😡
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,546
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38112 on: Today at 10:53:44 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:05:21 am
Stupid weather 😡

Brought my summer clothes down from the loft at the weekend and put my winter clothes up there. Fortunately I kept a fleece back and, boy, am I glad today.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,610
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38113 on: Today at 11:00:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:09:25 pm
I'm not looking but I can imagine the Transfer and FSG threads are toxic as fuck tonight. Pampers adult nappies will be selling like hot cakes I'll bet

It's fucking embarrassing. Some of them need to take a look at some of their posts and give their head a wobble. Most of them sound like entitled 11yr olds wanting shiny new things to tease their opponent supporting mates with.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,753
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38114 on: Today at 12:03:15 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:00:32 am
It's fucking embarrassing. Some of them need to take a look at some of their posts and give their head a wobble. Most of them sound like entitled 11yr olds wanting shiny new things to tease their opponent supporting mates with.
Seriously, it's best just to avoid them and let them at it. The equivalent of giving them all a pillow each and then locking the bedroom door. If anyone sees anything untoward, please report it and we'll deal with it. Not chance I'm going in there without good reason ;D
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,721
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38115 on: Today at 01:00:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:00:32 am
It's fucking embarrassing. Some of them need to take a look at some of their posts and give their head a wobble. Most of them sound like entitled 11yr olds wanting shiny new things to tease their opponent supporting mates with.

My 12 yr old kicked off about it last night, started with the FSG out shite, Chelseas spend, so I put him straight on that, fuck signing shite players on 8 year contracts and appointing managers you sacked for being shit. Threatened him he's not going the Spurs and Fulham games if he keeps the shit up
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,732
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38116 on: Today at 01:39:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:00:07 pm
My 12 yr old kicked off about it last night, started with the FSG out shite, Chelseas spend, so I put him straight on that, fuck signing shite players on 8 year contracts and appointing managers you sacked for being shit. Threatened him he's not going the Spurs and Fulham games if he keeps the shit up

Your 12 year old probably had an account called @BelliBallLFC on twitter
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Pages: 1 ... 948 949 950 951 952 [953]   Go Up
« previous next »
 