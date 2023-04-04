« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
April 4, 2023, 06:00:49 pm
Crown came off a tooth last night and now i've got a gap in the front of my teeth.

Phones the Dentist earlier and she asked if I was in pain, I'm not so I said no (big fucking mistake) she then said the next appointment will be 25th July . . . . . I shouted JULY, JULY, DID YOU JUST SAY JULY?

Yes, 25th July unless you are in pain then if you phone 8.30am we can give you an emergency appointment for that day.

I guess i'm going to be up in agony all night now and be on the phone tomorrow at 8.30am sharp.

July, can you believe that ehh?   :wanker
So Howard Philips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
April 4, 2023, 06:01:33 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April  4, 2023, 06:00:49 pm
Crown came off a tooth last night and now i've got a gap in the front of my teeth.

Phones the Dentist earlier and she asked if I was in pain, I'm not so I said no (big fucking mistake) she then said the next appointment will be 25th July . . . . . I shouted JULY, JULY, DID YOU JUST SAY JULY?

Yes, 25th July unless you are in pain then if you phone 8.30am we can give you an emergency appointment for that day.

I guess i'm going to be up in agony all night now and be on the phone tomorrow at 8.30am sharp.

July, can you believe that ehh?   :wanker

Sure it wasnt July 2024!
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
April 4, 2023, 06:04:17 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on April  4, 2023, 06:01:33 pm
Sure it wasnt July 2024!
My Dentist will need a Dentist himself if it is.  The c*nt.
24/7

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
April 4, 2023, 06:09:10 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April  4, 2023, 06:00:49 pm
Crown came off a tooth last night and now i've got a gap in the front of my teeth.

Phones the Dentist earlier and she asked if I was in pain, I'm not so I said no (big fucking mistake) she then said the next appointment will be 25th July . . . . . I shouted JULY, JULY, DID YOU JUST SAY JULY?

Yes, 25th July unless you are in pain then if you phone 8.30am we can give you an emergency appointment for that day.

I guess i'm going to be up in agony all night now and be on the phone tomorrow at 8.30am sharp.

July, can you believe that ehh?   :wanker
They should be able to at least put on a temp crown.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
April 4, 2023, 06:24:20 pm
Quote from: 24/7-nil on April  4, 2023, 06:09:10 pm
They should be able to at least put on a temp crown.
OK thanks for that Jim, I shall suggest it when I phone them at 8.30am on Thursday.
bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
April 4, 2023, 11:36:06 pm
Being in a position at work when I actually, for a split second, wished I had Friday and Monday to get something done rather than off. Christ, scary things happen in the brain.
PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
April 5, 2023, 03:49:22 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April  4, 2023, 06:24:20 pm
OK thanks for that Jim, I shall suggest it when I phone them at 8.30am on Thursday.

Not seen in you in awhile BWP. Nice to have you back.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
April 5, 2023, 05:15:26 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on April  4, 2023, 11:36:06 pm
Being in a position at work when I actually, for a split second, wished I had Friday and Monday to get something done rather than off. Christ, scary things happen in the brain.

Never had that feeling thankfully :)

I'll be staring at the clock tomorrow.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
April 5, 2023, 05:41:46 pm
Quote from: PaulF on April  5, 2023, 03:49:22 pm
Not seen in you in awhile BWP. Nice to have you back.
Hey, hello mate, all is good with me and I hope all is good in your world.
paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
April 6, 2023, 06:45:54 pm
When you have something arranged months and people then decide to organise something else. You change and tweak your plans and because you don't cancel them altogether you're made out to be selfish
liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
April 7, 2023, 08:00:07 am
Quote from: paulrazor on April  6, 2023, 06:45:54 pm
When you have something arranged months and people then decide to organise something else. You change and tweak your plans and because you don't cancel them altogether you're made out to be selfish

had something similar happen to me just lately

organised a weekend away for a group of mates last year

took forever getting everyone to sort a date

finally booked it a month ago

one of the lads has just pulled out - because of work apparently (?) - and a few of the others are already saying 'let's cancel it until we can all make it'

fuck off - i'm going on a bloke's solo holiday from now on
paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
April 7, 2023, 11:17:13 am
Yep. Have a meal booked tomorrow and even though I explained I had it booked first and that it's too late for me to cancel as I've already confirmed and would lose a deposit people still getting pissy at me. Apologies for wanting to have a dinner out with my Mrs for the first time in over a year like

With your one I'd just go without the guy who pulled out. It hasn't sprung up from.nowhere.

Bloke I work with was trying to organise a night in Dublin with three of his ex colleagues. He was traveling from the other end of Ireland for it. Said he was only one making any effort to sort. Every date and thing he suggested one lad
"That doesn't suit me"
"Not around that weekend"

But would never suggest anything himself..

About 6 months ago my mate just went
"Right then I'll just book something next march. I'll book the restaurant and whoever can make it can make it"

Got the usual doesn't suit me bollox. Everyone else in group "let's just wait til we can all go"

He hears nothing for ages. Then sees on Facebook one day the three others met up without him. Needless to say he is finished with them
ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
April 8, 2023, 09:54:29 am
When someone owes you money, and its due, they have the money, are considerably more well off than you (unless something behind the scenes has gone seriously awry) and they still stall stall

I settle all debts as soon as possible. I think it sinks a lot of relationships

But I don't understand it. I've been in positions of being literally too poor to eat (not all that long ago either) and paying back friends / family is like THE immediate thing to do

I don't get it - it's intensely damaging and my level of respect drops when my bullshit alarm goes off

Because having been in such positions myself and offered up a sometimes humiliating truth (those were my Universal Credit years, I escaped them) at least it was a reason

I am turning 40 this week and have the whole week off work and while I don't find the square obsession with age particularly interesting it is bringing things to a natural closing point. I don't want anything hanging over me

I don't get some people though
I don't much want to get them neither. I am different good for me
liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
April 8, 2023, 10:23:05 am
just noticed them damned mods messing with my user title again goddammit

oh the humanity
ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
April 8, 2023, 10:38:22 am
Lol

(Not the most constructive post ever but still retains my honesty streak)
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
April 8, 2023, 10:31:38 pm
when someone responds to criticism, I can't stand ppl (and some of the media) who describe what they do as a "clapback" instead of the perfectly fine word "response".
Red Beret

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
April 9, 2023, 07:19:49 pm
I must have cracked the knuckle of my big toe somehow. It was fine last night and this morning, but just progressively started to hurt more and more. Now my foot is swollen after 2 hours in a bowl of water. Hoping some co-codomol helps me through the night. I'm supposed to be starting with a personal trainer this week too. :(
AndyMuller

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 08:45:44 pm
There is a special place in hell for those on here who spell Firmino as Firminho.

Same c*nts that used to type Lovern.
afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 10:57:23 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:45:44 pm
There is a special place in hell for those on here who spell Firmino as Firminho.

Same c*nts that used to type Lovern.

They should all receive the same pelanty...
24/7

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 07:05:25 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:57:23 pm
They should all receive the same pelanty...
Along with those who write "Shankly" or "Dalgliesh".....
