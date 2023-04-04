Yep. Have a meal booked tomorrow and even though I explained I had it booked first and that it's too late for me to cancel as I've already confirmed and would lose a deposit people still getting pissy at me. Apologies for wanting to have a dinner out with my Mrs for the first time in over a year like



With your one I'd just go without the guy who pulled out. It hasn't sprung up from.nowhere.



Bloke I work with was trying to organise a night in Dublin with three of his ex colleagues. He was traveling from the other end of Ireland for it. Said he was only one making any effort to sort. Every date and thing he suggested one lad

"That doesn't suit me"

"Not around that weekend"



But would never suggest anything himself..



About 6 months ago my mate just went

"Right then I'll just book something next march. I'll book the restaurant and whoever can make it can make it"



Got the usual doesn't suit me bollox. Everyone else in group "let's just wait til we can all go"



He hears nothing for ages. Then sees on Facebook one day the three others met up without him. Needless to say he is finished with them