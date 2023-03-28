human beings - and this time women (shock horror)



thought i'd take a trip on one of the new 777s so i'm sitting there and this young girl gets on duck lips full make up to the point where i thought you was blurred, and flicking her hair all the time (why do women do this?)



anyhoo, she's talking on her phone (who still does that these days?) and every second word is 'fuck' - horrific



next - when i'm walking down the pavement and someone's walking right in the centre of the pavement then i always say 'sorry, can i please squeeze past' trying to be polite and being non-confrontational



anyhoo, this big girl (and yes this is important to the story) is walking right in the middle of the pavement



so i can't get by on the inside - i can't get by on the outside - i can't walk into the road because of the busy traffic



so i saaaaaaayyyyyy 'sorry, can i please squeeze past' she turns around and gives me this look of thunder 'sorry, thanks' i say as i literally squeeze past



it was only later when i thought 'did she think i was calling her fat because i said about squeezing past?'



hmmm, in retrospect, maybeit was she that was hannoyed