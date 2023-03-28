« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

24/7-nil

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
March 28, 2023, 04:23:48 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March 28, 2023, 01:55:32 pm
Cheeky bastards who think you'll work for nothing, or next to nothing.

You don't like my prices, tough fucking tittie, go somewhere else then I ain't that desperate!!
Happened to me recently when a film director objected to my asking to be paid for an acting role. "All my other stars are working for free..." Oh? Well, I clearly value my time more than he does...
Logged
Barneylfc

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
March 28, 2023, 05:25:37 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 28, 2023, 04:15:14 pm
I didn't know that, just thought I'd become a fat bastard.

I had considered that, but I've just dismissed it as a possibility and it's definitely just smaller clothes. Even the ones I already own have got smaller.
Logged
So Howard Philips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
March 28, 2023, 05:26:40 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 28, 2023, 04:15:14 pm
I didn't know that, just thought I'd become a fat bastard.

Barney is in denial.
Logged

Barneylfc

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
March 28, 2023, 05:33:40 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 28, 2023, 05:26:40 pm
Barney is in denial.

Don't know what you're talking about.

*Lifts another piece of cake.
Logged
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
March 28, 2023, 05:43:28 pm
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March 28, 2023, 04:23:48 pm
Happened to me recently when a film director objected to my asking to be paid for an acting role. "All my other stars are working for free..." Oh? Well, I clearly value my time more than he does...

Precisely mate. 

Apparently she couldn't "justify" paying what I quoted for just a trim, failing to take into account I'd have  80mins travelling time plus need to book an extra nights stay to fit her in!!

Cheeky twat!
Logged

PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 01:10:59 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March 28, 2023, 05:43:28 pm
Precisely mate. 

Apparently she couldn't "justify" paying what I quoted for just a trim, failing to take into account I'd have  80mins travelling time plus need to book an extra nights stay to fit her in!!

Cheeky twat!

To be fair, even a travelodge is probably costing you £70+, so assume £20 fuel. That's going to be at least £100 for a trim.  I think most people would struggle to justify that.
Logged
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 01:16:26 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:10:59 pm
To be fair, even a travelodge is probably costing you £70+, so assume £20 fuel. That's going to be at least £100 for a trim.  I think most people would struggle to justify that.

But that's not what I quoted her.  I quoted no different to what I'd charge anyone else it was that she thought I was ripping her off even though I'd be out of pocket that pissed me off. 
Logged

PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 01:29:18 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:16:26 pm
But that's not what I quoted her.  I quoted no different to what I'd charge anyone else it was that she thought I was ripping her off even though I'd be out of pocket that pissed me off. 

Fair enough. I was kind of joking admittedly.
This is part of the impact of the inflation we're seeing. People can't afford to have trims quite so often.  She probably shouldn't have worded it that way, but that's the way it is.
Logged
liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 02:57:57 pm
human beings - and this time women (shock horror)

thought i'd take a trip on one of the new 777s so i'm sitting there and this young girl gets on duck lips full make up to the point where i thought you was blurred, and flicking her hair all the time (why do women do this?)

anyhoo, she's talking on her phone (who still does that these days?) and every second word is 'fuck' - horrific

next - when i'm walking down the pavement and someone's walking right in the centre of the pavement then i always say 'sorry, can i please squeeze past' trying to be polite and being non-confrontational

anyhoo, this big girl (and yes this is important to the story) is walking right in the middle of the pavement

so i can't get by on the inside - i can't get by on the outside - i can't walk into the road because of the busy traffic

so i saaaaaaayyyyyy 'sorry, can i please squeeze past' she turns around and gives me this look of thunder 'sorry, thanks' i say as i literally squeeze past

it was only later when i thought 'did she think i was calling her fat because i said about squeezing past?'

hmmm, in retrospect, maybeit was she that was hannoyed
Logged
PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 05:25:05 pm
People saying 'very unique' , or similar.  Either something is unique or it's not.
Logged
afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 06:03:32 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:25:05 pm
People saying 'very unique' , or similar.  Either something is unique or it's not.

a sort of unique viewpoint...
Logged
red_Mark1980

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 07:11:12 pm
Where do I start?

Cheeky c*nts who pile a shit tonne of work on you and then start crying it in for their own team who are "overwhelmed"

Fuck off, you're not getting away with that.. you're the same grade as me and if you think we are picking up the slack you're trying to palm off, you've picked the wrong team
Logged

Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 09:25:08 pm
People who pronounce 'mischievous' adding an extra 'i' as a penultimate syllable.

As in "mis-chee-vee-us"
Logged
Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 10:14:07 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:25:08 pm
People who pronounce 'mischievous' adding an extra 'i' as a penultimate syllable.

As in "mis-chee-vee-us"

that would be everyone then
Logged

FlashGordon

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 10:30:22 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 28, 2023, 05:26:40 pm
Barney is in denial.

I hope he has his armbands.
Logged
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 10:36:28 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:25:08 pm
People who pronounce 'mischievous' adding an extra 'i' as a penultimate syllable.

As in "mis-chee-vee-us"
that's exactly how to pronounce it 
Logged

24/7-nil

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 06:03:58 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:36:28 pm
that's exactly how to pronounce it 
Nope. ˈmɪstʃɪvəs
Logged
PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 06:52:27 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:36:28 pm
that's exactly how to pronounce it 
Surely miss-chu-vus
Logged
