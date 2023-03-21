this morning I've had BBC World on the tv (on vacation, it's the only English-language news available).



"World News"? you're having a laugh.



the top story is KC3 not going to France for a state visit.



they've spent more time whinging about that than - literally - all the other items put together. they even went live to Macron's press conference in Belgium breathlessly waiting for him to discuss this calamity, only to bail out after 10 minutes coz he's allowing himself to be distracted by trifles like his country burning down with protests, and that irritating Ukraine thingee.



fucking idiots.