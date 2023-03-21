« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2083314 times)

Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37960 on: March 21, 2023, 04:34:07 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on March 20, 2023, 01:23:05 pm
People ending sentences with "They're".

For example, "Ending a sentence with "They're" is idiotic, even accounting for people being as stupid as they're".

Seen it a few times online recently. You'd never pronounce it that way, so why write it that way.
Ha ha, Yes!

It's rare that I agree with language and grammar whinges (there's nothing wrong with verbing nouns, for example) but this is one I can get behind. Those who end sentences with 'they're' don't seem to realise quite how incorrect and annoying it's.
Online PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37961 on: March 21, 2023, 07:09:59 am »
I don't think I've ever seen it. I can't even imagine when you use it. Is it akin to the way people now randomly insert like into sentences.
Offline tubby

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37962 on: March 21, 2023, 10:32:52 am »
I've never seen that either.  But I don't do social media either, which probably helps.
Offline Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37963 on: March 21, 2023, 10:42:57 am »
Quote from: tubby on March 21, 2023, 10:32:52 am
I've never seen that either.  But I don't do social media either, which probably helps.

I think it's always been on Reddit that I have seen it.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37964 on: March 23, 2023, 10:14:28 pm »
The MoneySavingExpert forums. 

​​​​​​​Been a member for years but hardly ever posted, just to ask questions or for advice every so often.

But it used to be a nice site, full of helpful people and with an anti-corporate/anti-'Tory' feel to it.

Went on today to get some info on energy bills. Place seems to have been taken over by corporate shills trying to stamp out criticism of profiteering twats and business shysters.

Offline 24/7-nil

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37965 on: Yesterday at 07:17:28 am »
Quote from: PaulF on March 20, 2023, 12:59:56 pm
Is that similar to medaling?
(and wait for the usual suspects to rock up and unmask the perp)
Continuing this theme. Saw one today. "screenshot".

Not, "I can take a screenshot for you."

"I can screenshot it for you."
 :butt
Online Riquende

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37966 on: Yesterday at 08:04:52 am »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Yesterday at 07:17:28 am
Continuing this theme. Saw one today. "screenshot".

Not, "I can take a screenshot for you."

"I can screenshot it for you."
 :butt

Quite.

Clearly it should be 'screenshoot' in that example.

Not better?
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37967 on: Yesterday at 08:20:10 am »
Waking up early on my day off when I am plenty tired WTF
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37968 on: Yesterday at 08:55:14 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:20:10 am
Waking up early on my day off when I am plenty tired WTF

I woke up early to get ready to take my wife to her sisters, then drop them off in town only to be told we dont need to be there until 11.

Hence me posting now rather than being on the road.
Online PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37969 on: Yesterday at 09:02:46 am »
People that think 8am is early.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37970 on: Yesterday at 10:33:13 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:02:46 am
People that think 8am is early.


It is.


Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37971 on: Yesterday at 10:33:52 am »
People who think midnight is late.
Online redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37972 on: Yesterday at 10:45:03 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:33:52 am
People who think midnight is late.

It is. Everything after midnight is early by definition.
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37973 on: Yesterday at 01:57:21 pm »
people who think their bizarre dreams are remotely interesting.  :)
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37974 on: Yesterday at 02:02:57 pm »
this morning I've had BBC World on the tv (on vacation, it's the only English-language news available).

"World News"?  you're having a laugh.

the top story is KC3 not going to France for a state visit.

they've spent more time whinging about that than - literally - all the other items put together.  they even went live to Macron's press conference in Belgium breathlessly waiting for him to discuss this calamity, only to bail out after 10 minutes coz he's allowing himself to be distracted by trifles like his country burning down with protests, and that irritating Ukraine thingee.

fucking idiots.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37975 on: Yesterday at 02:18:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:57:21 pm
people who think their bizarre dreams are remotely interesting.  :)

Unsubscribes from SamLad's newsletter, set on successive somatic state updates from Spion...
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37976 on: Yesterday at 03:57:21 pm »
Social historians on TV offering context that has absolutely no relevance other than trying to make the chosen subject seem more interesting than it is.

"It's really difficult to talk about the adventures of tinky winky and la la without understanding that this was New Labour and the peak of Britpop."
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37977 on: Yesterday at 06:22:36 pm »
The supermarket didn't have any Digestive biscuits today.
Offline Hazell

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37978 on: Yesterday at 08:13:11 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:20:10 am
Waking up early on my day off when I am plenty tired WTF

Don't you love waking up early and hen realising it's your day off and going back to sleep. It's awesome.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37979 on: Yesterday at 09:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:22:36 pm
The supermarket didn't have any Digestive biscuits today.

Did you buy the Indigestibles?
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37980 on: Yesterday at 09:37:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:57:21 pm
people who think their bizarre dreams are remotely interesting.  :)

My wife has some crazy dreams which always make me laugh. I keep telling her to write them down and put them all together to make a story. She won't though.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37981 on: Yesterday at 10:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:13:11 pm
Don't you love waking up early and hen realising it's your day off and going back to sleep. It's awesome.

I can't do this anymore
I USED to love that. Especially if other people were working haha

So I went for a run in the park early and went to Aldi

THERE'S WORSE DAYS

What hannoys is I will likely wake at 8am or earlier tomorrow!
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37982 on: Today at 09:53:51 am »
Overdoing toast.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37983 on: Today at 10:43:04 am »
Companies that do competitions but never seem to announce a winner. Stinks of a scheme to get people to sign up to a newsletter.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37984 on: Today at 11:50:38 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 10:43:04 am
Companies that do competitions but never seem to announce a winner. Stinks of a scheme to get people to sign up to a newsletter.

I presume 99% of them are scams for your deets
Online PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37985 on: Today at 11:54:46 am »
Those unsightly slip stop things appearing in supermarkets with tubes to the roof. I don't mind them per se, but it annoys me I don't know what they do and why have they just sprung up?
