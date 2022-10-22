« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2076376 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37800 on: Yesterday at 11:06:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:58:39 pm
What is it Rob? Looks like a giant bubble?
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Yesterday at 07:00:07 pm
Here's the prototype design:
 
Shorts check out...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37801 on: Yesterday at 11:14:08 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Yesterday at 06:52:25 pm
Politics on a footie site pisses me off. Especially when it's incongruent with our collective values set. Nobody wants an echo chamber but people also forget that there's no such thing as freedom of speech on a privately owned forum run by volunteers.

I caught a little bit of it today but just read through it. I don't want to start a pile on but that was some brutal stuff.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37802 on: Yesterday at 11:14:16 pm »
The phrase top Reds.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37803 on: Today at 12:20:32 am »
I associate waterparks with sunny and hot places.
Is this something the City Owners are going to call an investment by Man City, and massively inflate the visitor numbers?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37804 on: Today at 12:24:20 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:20:32 am
I associate waterparks with sunny and hot places.
Is this something the City Owners are going to call an investment by Man City, and massively inflate the visitor numbers?

"Let's hear it for the waterpark!"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37805 on: Today at 12:35:55 am »
Getting endless emails and mail saying 'Make your mums mothers day special and buy this that and the other! when she's been dead a few years now.

Thanks a lot yer bastards.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37806 on: Today at 06:14:28 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:47:19 pm
Approved by the Tories, I'm sure they had some incentives to wave it through
I mean, come on, the logical place to build a massive water park is surely..............Liver...........pool.............ohfuckoff :wave
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37807 on: Today at 07:40:35 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:38:08 pm
Trafford Waters?  Is it being built by Peel? 

Yep Peel are building it, about £1 billion. On a site that used to be the JJB and opposite a shit works

Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 06:14:28 am
I mean, come on, the logical place to build a massive water park is surely..............Liver...........pool.............ohfuckoff :wave

😁

My Dad is moaning like fuck that corrupt councillors stop stuff like this.

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:20:32 am
I associate waterparks with sunny and hot places.
Is this something the City Owners are going to call an investment by Man City, and massively inflate the visitor numbers?

Nothing to do with Abu Dhabi as far as I know and I hope not, as I'll end up walking there and having a visit once its open
« Last Edit: Today at 07:43:30 am by rob1966 »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37808 on: Today at 07:45:54 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:40:35 am
My Dad is moaning like fuck that corrupt councillors stop stuff like this.
Those left-wing crooks again....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37809 on: Today at 07:55:14 am »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 07:45:54 am
Those left-wing crooks again....

You been reading his nonsense?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37810 on: Today at 08:00:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:55:14 am
You been reading his nonsense?
Not since yesterday....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37811 on: Today at 08:03:53 am »
Having a Dad who is a brexiteer and a gammon.

My 14 Yr old says it's not grandads fault, he's just thick and the tories have used that to trick him. Shame he listens to them but not his son
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37812 on: Today at 08:04:30 am »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37813 on: Today at 09:17:39 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:14:16 pm
The phrase top Reds.

Its one of those snide expressions used by the In Crowd that have crept in to general discourse, bit like calling Starmer Keith.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37814 on: Today at 09:27:23 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:17:39 am
Its one of those snide expressions used by the In Crowd that have crept in to general discourse, bit like calling Starmer Keith.

I take it that is from the cesspit that is now the main forum?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37815 on: Today at 09:51:15 am »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Yesterday at 06:52:25 pm
Politics on a footie site pisses me off. Especially when it's incongruent with our collective values set. Nobody wants an echo chamber but people also forget that there's no such thing as freedom of speech on a privately owned forum run by volunteers.

This. I ask if someone can share their personal experiences and instead I get links and a reply of, "this information made me reach this conclusion and feel like this, so it should be the same for you".

People who define the value of life solely through another's productivity, the contribution they can make, and "what can you do for us, of what value are you to earn my compassion?"

Truly it is said: human beings are the only species that pays to live on this planet.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37816 on: Today at 10:02:13 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:17:39 am
Its one of those snide expressions used by the In Crowd that have crept in to general discourse, bit like calling Starmer Keith.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:27:23 am
I take it that is from the cesspit that is now the main forum?


Yeah I can't get my head around it, you're trying to denigrate someone for overly supporting the team that you supposedly support.

I think people have gotten it in to their heads that somehow we're involved in the decision making of the team, I'm probably guilty of it myself, so they need to be hyper-critical rather than actually support the team/players.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37817 on: Today at 10:40:16 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:02:13 am

Yeah I can't get my head around it, you're trying to denigrate someone for overly supporting the team that you supposedly support.

I think people have gotten it in to their heads that somehow we're involved in the decision making of the team, I'm probably guilty of it myself, so they need to be hyper-critical rather than actually support the team/players.

Its often used by those who seem to support one player over another, almost as if theyve never heard of competing for places.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37818 on: Today at 10:50:45 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:51:15 am
Truly it is said: human beings are the only species that pays to live on this planet.
You oven pique my interest with little comments.
Do any species care for their sick or less able other than humans?

(I got there thinking about the paying to live on the planet, which we don't really do, but it's seeming impossible to live off the land as it were and not pay dues to someone else. )
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37819 on: Today at 11:29:17 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:50:45 am
You oven pique my interest with little comments.
Do any species care for their sick or less able other than humans?

(I got there thinking about the paying to live on the planet, which we don't really do, but it's seeming impossible to live off the land as it were and not pay dues to someone else. )

You ever see an elephant lose a baby? It's gut wrenching.

Ever see a dog that's been reunited with the owner It's not seen for two years? It's tear jerking.

Rid yourself of the notion that humanity has exclusive access to love and compassion for one another, or even other species.  Tories have about as much instinct to care as a parasitic wasp.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37820 on: Today at 01:16:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:29:17 am
You ever see an elephant lose a baby? It's gut wrenching.

Ever see a dog that's been reunited with the owner It's not seen for two years? It's tear jerking.

Rid yourself of the notion that humanity has exclusive access to love and compassion for one another, or even other species.  Tories have about as much instinct to care as a parasitic wasp.
Do many species go beyond looking after their own though? - not trying to pick a fight here. Would be nice to know of real examples.
I suppose parasites do in a way, but that's self interest at the end of the day.  I'm running with the 'survival of the fittest' really, and that the unfit are left behind.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37821 on: Today at 01:35:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:16:16 pm
Do many species go beyond looking after their own though? - not trying to pick a fight here. Would be nice to know of real examples.
I suppose parasites do in a way, but that's self interest at the end of the day.  I'm running with the 'survival of the fittest' really, and that the unfit are left behind.

It's pretty normal for sheep, pigs and cattle to take on orphaned young.  The same goes for cats and dogs. 

It's also well known that when goslings hatch whatever they see first is their "mother" whether that's a human, a goose or any other bird.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37822 on: Today at 02:02:24 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:35:29 pm
It's pretty normal for sheep, pigs and cattle to take on orphaned young.  The same goes for cats and dogs. 

It's also well known that when goslings hatch whatever they see first is their "mother" whether that's a human, a goose or any other bird.

There's also plenty of examples of inter species care, where an animal will adopt another - like a dog taking care of a puma for example.

The American commentary is a bit grating on this for me, and this is a situation where suffering makes bedfellows of us all, but it's still a touching video in its own way.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dcs-H5p-MYw&amp;ab_channel=InsideEdition" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dcs-H5p-MYw&amp;ab_channel=InsideEdition</a>
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37823 on: Today at 02:28:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:16:16 pm
Do many species go beyond looking after their own though? - not trying to pick a fight here. Would be nice to know of real examples.
I suppose parasites do in a way, but that's self interest at the end of the day.  I'm running with the 'survival of the fittest' really, and that the unfit are left behind.

You need to get yourself on an Attenborough marathon mate :D There's loads.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37824 on: Today at 02:54:17 pm »
Pisses me off that friendly football banter between opposing fans is inexorably dying.

Between social media morons, post-Covid selfishness, and ultra-biased media pundits, the only responses these days are getting more and more mean-spirited. Humour is old-fashioned and not appreciated.

Hope I'm wrong.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37825 on: Today at 05:32:37 pm »
Bought three watches, all in the 100 GBP range and all turn out to be total shit after a year and cant keep time. Too many cool looking watches that have shit mechanisms out there. Would rather have a real watch than a battery powered apple watch.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37826 on: Today at 05:37:09 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 05:32:37 pm
Bought three watches, all in the 100 GBP range and all turn out to be total shit after a year and cant keep time. Too many cool looking watches that have shit mechanisms out there. Would rather have a real watch than a battery powered apple watch.

I bought a Sekonda on the plane home last year for about £40, keeps time great.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37827 on: Today at 10:36:04 pm »
When you waste an entire evening on ruddy window media player get everything organised and then for no reason at all, it loses all the new stuff youve just put on.  :butt
