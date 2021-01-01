Shit mate did they "go up" or did it pass?!
Hi mate - I was bloody dreading them having to do that lol. Told the doctor Id rather have the full on keyhole surgery through my back if it came to it.
They called me in for a session of trying to break it up with sound waves, but the X-ray taken immediately beforehand was completely clear. I was totally flabbergasted as Id certainly not felt it pass, and I was told it was much too big to pass anyway, hence the treatment they arranged.
I was in absolute agony for several hours last Friday night/Saturday morning, and I had taken a couple more of the nuclear painkillers than I perhaps should have. Their best guess is that the pain then was it breaking up, and its passed in small pieces, and the painkillers I was on disguised any pain that would have caused.
I still cant quite believe I have got off that easy given how bad the pain was, so Im still a bit unwilling to believe my luck. Touch wood, been fine for last few days though, so well see I guess.
Moral of the story is to drink water. Lots of water. Certainly dont want them again.