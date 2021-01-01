Shit mate did they "go up" or did it pass?!





Hi mate - I was bloody dreading them having to do that lol. Told the doctor Id rather have the full on keyhole surgery through my back if it came to it.They called me in for a session of trying to break it up with sound waves, but the X-ray taken immediately beforehand was completely clear. I was totally flabbergasted as Id certainly not felt it pass, and I was told it was much too big to pass anyway, hence the treatment they arranged.I was in absolute agony for several hours last Friday night/Saturday morning, and I had taken a couple more of the nuclear painkillers than I perhaps should have. Their best guess is that the pain then was it breaking up, and its passed in small pieces, and the painkillers I was on disguised any pain that would have caused.I still cant quite believe I have got off that easy given how bad the pain was, so Im still a bit unwilling to believe my luck. Touch wood, been fine for last few days though, so well see I guess.Moral of the story is to drink water. Lots of water. Certainly dont want them again.