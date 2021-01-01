« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 939 940 941 942 943 [944]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2072438 times)

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,127
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37720 on: Yesterday at 12:08:06 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Yesterday at 10:27:11 am
Shit mate did they "go up" or did it pass?! :o


Hi mate - I was bloody dreading them having to do that lol. Told the doctor Id rather have the full on keyhole surgery through my back if it came to it.

They called me in for a session of trying to break it up with sound waves, but the X-ray taken immediately beforehand was completely clear. I was totally flabbergasted as Id certainly not felt it pass, and I was told it was much too big to pass anyway, hence the treatment they arranged.

I was in absolute agony for several hours last Friday night/Saturday morning, and I had taken a couple more of the nuclear painkillers than I perhaps should have. Their best guess is that the pain then was it breaking up, and its passed in small pieces, and the painkillers I was on disguised any pain that would have caused.

I still cant quite believe I have got off that easy given how bad the pain was, so Im still a bit unwilling to believe my luck. Touch wood, been fine for last few days though, so well see I guess.

Moral of the story is to drink water. Lots of water. Certainly dont want them again.
Logged

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,574
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37721 on: Yesterday at 01:26:23 pm »
Same happened to me a few years ago. Drinking water like a fish now...


Good to see you're OK mate.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,935
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37722 on: Yesterday at 01:28:11 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Yesterday at 01:26:23 pm
Same happened to me a few years ago. Drinking water like a fish now...


Good to see you're OK mate.

I've had kidney stones for over 30 years, doesn't seem to matter how much water I drink. Haven't had an episode for over a year so maybe something has changed.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,161
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37723 on: Yesterday at 01:35:21 pm »
A couple of months ago I would sit down on the sofa and get very sharp sudden paints near my kidney area, no idea what it was but it disappeared within a week so didn't get a chance to see a doctor. If it was stones, I can say right now it's not something to be messed with.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,447
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37724 on: Yesterday at 09:16:59 pm »
Accidentally signed up to Nextdoor after I'd had a few and wanted to read something and now I get a dozen emails a day of what the local imbeciles are discussing in spite of constantly unsubscribing.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37725 on: Yesterday at 09:53:31 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 01:35:21 pm
A couple of months ago I would sit down on the sofa and get very sharp sudden paints near my kidney area, no idea what it was but it disappeared within a week so didn't get a chance to see a doctor. If it was stones, I can say right now it's not something to be messed with.

Holy shit so it was actually working? I'll have to fish that voodoo doll out the bin now, I'd given up on that
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37726 on: Today at 12:13:30 am »
Something has been fucking about with my Facebook 'watch - for you' content.

I've suddenly started getting Jeremy Corbin Socialist News 🤷

Absolutely no idea how an algorithm has picked that up as my Facebook usage is never political!!
Logged

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,574
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37727 on: Today at 07:02:16 am »
Middle aged men on planes sat next to each other who insist on having a conversation you could hear on the ground. You're sat NEXT TO each other, you irritating fuckwads....

Oh and pilots who still insist on saying centigrade instead of Celsius. Bah.

Nice weather though 🇸🇪🥶😆
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.
Pages: 1 ... 939 940 941 942 943 [944]   Go Up
« previous next »
 