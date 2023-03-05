« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 938 939 940 941 942 [943]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2071733 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,451
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37680 on: March 5, 2023, 01:38:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March  5, 2023, 11:10:27 am
Photoshopped by the powers that be .
I suppose conspiracy theorist is sort of like a new religion.

A religion for the stupid ;D

Just seen a clip of Ricky Gervais, he said it you destroyed every religious text now, in 1000 years it'd never be repeated, but if you destroyed every bit of scientific writing, books etc, in 1000 years it'd all be repeated, because science doesn't differ and can be repeated and proven
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37681 on: March 5, 2023, 02:10:52 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March  5, 2023, 10:48:32 am
Im just getting over my first cold in over three years and its been a pain.

Gone through paper hankies by the dozen!

It seems it was a false alarm though I'm still a bit sniffly.  I think it was due to being a bit run down due to not sleeping well recently but had an early night last night and today I'm feeling fine ☺️
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,442
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37682 on: March 5, 2023, 02:27:45 pm »
I've had The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance stuck in my head for days.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,158
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37683 on: March 5, 2023, 05:39:33 pm »
loads of player threads being locked because people cant help themselves whining at them during a game, and now we cant post fucking stop that utter filth in them  :wanker
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,568
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37684 on: March 5, 2023, 05:40:17 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March  5, 2023, 05:39:33 pm
loads of player threads being locked because people cant help themselves whining at them during a game, and now we cant post fucking stop that utter filth in them  :wanker
We have a commentary team. They have inboxes for the collective wisdom. They choose what gets reposted.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,451
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37685 on: March 5, 2023, 05:41:30 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on March  5, 2023, 05:40:17 pm
We have a commentary team. They have inboxes for the collective wisdom. They choose what gets reposted.

Loved you quoting lycb after Darwin scored 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,568
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37686 on: March 5, 2023, 05:43:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  5, 2023, 05:41:30 pm
Loved you quoting lycb after Darwin scored 🤣🤣🤣🤣
;)
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,451
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37687 on: March 5, 2023, 07:09:01 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on March  5, 2023, 05:43:20 pm
;)

There's fucking loads deserve perma bans, supporters my arse ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,568
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37688 on: March 5, 2023, 07:45:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  5, 2023, 07:09:01 pm
...supports my arse ;D
Strong pair of shorts, mate?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,451
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37689 on: March 5, 2023, 07:48:51 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on March  5, 2023, 07:45:18 pm
Strong pair of shorts, mate?

Reinforced ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37690 on: March 6, 2023, 08:45:38 pm »
Not a small thing by any means but just watched that Paul Whitehouse show from last night about the state of Britains rivers. Shocking.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,586
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37691 on: Yesterday at 02:48:36 pm »
The browser on my work laptop has been going really slow on some days. Tried all the usual tricks of resetting, clearing cache, changing wifi channels with no success.

Work IT say it's likely to be a wifi issue and to contact my provider, wifi provider said they can't do much as it's only my work laptop and all other devices are fine.

Takes me half an hour to do a 5 minute job at times, never mind trying to read RAWK.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,124
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37692 on: Yesterday at 03:17:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  3, 2023, 02:54:27 pm
Getting rejected from an internal job application without even getting an interview. Probably a box ticking exercise to advertise it because they know whos getting it.* Fuck off. :wanker

*Or I fucked the application but dont want to accept that may be the case!

My best mate once got rejected for an internal job application and he later found out that he was the only applicant  ;D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37693 on: Yesterday at 03:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 03:17:39 pm
My best mate once got rejected for an internal job application and he later found out that he was the only applicant  ;D
Wasn't aware that you knew Nick IRL. 
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,734
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37694 on: Yesterday at 03:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 03:17:39 pm
My best mate once got rejected for an internal job application and he later found out that he was the only applicant  ;D

Ok thats worse! :D
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,170
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37695 on: Yesterday at 05:45:37 pm »
I updated the title of the Merseyrail Thread and not one person has complimented me!  :wanker
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37696 on: Yesterday at 05:46:30 pm »
nobody's created a GMO onion that doesn't make your eyes water when peeling it.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,429
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37697 on: Yesterday at 07:02:52 pm »
Filmed "reactions". WTF.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,568
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37698 on: Yesterday at 07:39:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:46:30 pm
nobody's created a GMO onion that doesn't make your eyes water when peeling it.
Top tip - peel it in a sink full of water. You're welcome.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,451
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37699 on: Yesterday at 07:55:35 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Yesterday at 07:39:19 pm
Top tip - peel it in a sink full of water. You're welcome.

I wear contact lenses, they're brilliant as onions don't affect me when they are in, so I'm the house onion chopper. If I chop onions without them in, my eyes water like a bastard.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,133
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37700 on: Yesterday at 08:16:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:55:35 pm
I wear contact lenses, they're brilliant as onions don't affect me when they are in, so I'm the house onion chopper. If I chop onions without them in, my eyes water like a bastard.

Yeah aside from the vision correction, it's easily the best thing about wearing contact lenses.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,451
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37701 on: Yesterday at 08:42:49 pm »
When you are working backwards to a date and realise 1994 is almost 30 years ago
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,868
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37702 on: Yesterday at 08:51:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:42:49 pm
When you are working backwards to a date and realise 1994 is almost 30 years ago

What's weird I was watching an old X-Files episode recently ('Squeeze') from 1993 and it's about a monster that appears every 30 years. In it, they even say the next time it appears will be 2023.

Blimey! ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,451
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37703 on: Yesterday at 08:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:51:41 pm
What's weird I was watching an old X-Files episode recently ('Squeeze') from 1993 and it's about a monster that appears every 30 years. In it, they even say the next time it appears will be 2023.

Blimey! ;D

;D

I was 26 when that was shown   :o
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,868
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37704 on: Yesterday at 10:21:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:59:26 pm
;D

I was 26 when that was shown   :o

Did you used to watch it? Obviously the overall quality of television is much better than it was back then but it's still holds up well.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,170
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37705 on: Yesterday at 10:25:00 pm »
I remember that episode. The baddie went on to play one of the baddies in The Green Mile.


I warn all my younger friends, blink and you'll miss it - make the most of it whilst you can!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37706 on: Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm »
Just got an alert of a carjacking in broad daylight at the petrol station 500 ft from my house. Feels like it's all continually getting closer.

Need your head on a swivel, thankfully I don't wear fkn airpods  :D
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,767
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37707 on: Today at 12:06:46 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:21:37 pm
Did you used to watch it? Obviously the overall quality of television is much better than it was back then but it's still holds up well.

X-files will always be my favouite ever tv show  8)  And much of it really does hold up well.

Squeeze is a great episode, a classic. Eugene Tooms made another appearance later in that 1st series too.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37708 on: Today at 12:30:46 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm
Just got an alert of a carjacking in broad daylight at the petrol station 500 ft from my house. Feels like it's all continually getting closer.

Need your head on a swivel, thankfully I don't wear fkn airpods  :D

Saw a vid the other day, some guy got back from shopping (I guess) in a sporty Golf, he'd been tailed by some young lads, 2 of them got out of their car as he was getting his stuff out of the boot and jumped him, grabbed his keys from out of his hand, took the car and sped off (smacking into a few parked cars in the street as they went). Some woman appears right near the end with phone camera in hand, filming the back of the Golf as it drove off... I think the guy could have given the police the reg by himself.

Properly mad, I have to say I never think about something like that when I get home myself (although 90% of the time I'm in my company car, wouldn't fight anyone over those keys). I suppose if it happened I might try to launch the keys into a neighbour's garden, but then it's not like you'd be thinking clearly if jumped from behind.

Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37709 on: Today at 12:34:24 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 07:02:52 pm
Filmed "reactions". WTF.

Absolutely, I really do not understand it myself. Got to be some of the lowest quality content out there.

"Watch me watch a thing!" Why? If it's something I want to watch myself I'd rather do it without your gurning mug filling the screen, and if it's something I don't care for then what do other people's 'reactions' to it matter one iota to me?

I block any channel that comes up on YT with that sort of garbage.

Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,424
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37710 on: Today at 12:47:23 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:48:36 pm
The browser on my work laptop has been going really slow on some days. Tried all the usual tricks of resetting, clearing cache, changing wifi channels with no success.

Work IT say it's likely to be a wifi issue and to contact my provider, wifi provider said they can't do much as it's only my work laptop and all other devices are fine.

Takes me half an hour to do a 5 minute job at times, never mind trying to read RAWK.

Try another browser
Logged
Poor.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,451
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37711 on: Today at 07:16:01 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:21:37 pm
Did you used to watch it? Obviously the overall quality of television is much better than it was back then but it's still holds up well.

Yeah watched it all the time back then, not watched any repeats though, so no idea if it's stood the test of time.

Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:25:00 pm
I remember that episode. The baddie went on to play one of the baddies in The Green Mile.


I warn all my younger friends, blink and you'll miss it - make the most of it whilst you can!

He's got that look of a wierdo
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,170
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37712 on: Today at 07:24:49 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:34:24 am
Absolutely, I really do not understand it myself. Got to be some of the lowest quality content out there.

"Watch me watch a thing!" Why? If it's something I want to watch myself I'd rather do it without your gurning mug filling the screen, and if it's something I don't care for then what do other people's 'reactions' to it matter one iota to me?

I block any channel that comes up on YT with that sort of garbage.

Well I live alone, and I enjoy watching reactions as I don't feel isolated when watching stuff. Personally I find the best reactors offer opinions and thoughts on what they've seen and often interact with their audience.

I love them myself. Most of my YT subs are to reactors. I know plenty of people who also live alone but just stick to TV or Netflix etc though.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:29:34 am by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37713 on: Today at 07:29:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  5, 2023, 01:38:56 pm
A religion for the stupid ;D

All religions are for the stupid...
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,170
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37714 on: Today at 07:30:20 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 07:29:02 am
All religions are for the stupid...

There are plenty of religious people on here. I'm one of them.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,499
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37715 on: Today at 08:08:50 am »
jack whitehall - over-rated posh twat who thinks he's funny

he's not

that smug look on his long face everytime he appears on telly - i change channels every time
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Pages: 1 ... 938 939 940 941 942 [943]   Go Up
« previous next »
 