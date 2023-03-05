Just got an alert of a carjacking in broad daylight at the petrol station 500 ft from my house. Feels like it's all continually getting closer.



Need your head on a swivel, thankfully I don't wear fkn airpods



Saw a vid the other day, some guy got back from shopping (I guess) in a sporty Golf, he'd been tailed by some young lads, 2 of them got out of their car as he was getting his stuff out of the boot and jumped him, grabbed his keys from out of his hand, took the car and sped off (smacking into a few parked cars in the street as they went). Some woman appears right near the end with phone camera in hand, filming the back of the Golf as it drove off... I think the guy could have given the police the reg by himself.Properly mad, I have to say I never think about something like that when I get home myself (although 90% of the time I'm in my company car, wouldn't fight anyone over those keys). I suppose if it happened I might try to launch the keys into a neighbour's garden, but then it's not like you'd be thinking clearly if jumped from behind.