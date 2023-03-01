« previous next »
  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  1, 2023, 10:22:45 am
Nah, you're thinking of the Jeffco supermarket chain.

Ah thatll be it!

Sympathy with the stubbed toe by the way. In my late teens I was plagued with in growing toenails and it was incredibly painful (not to mention absolutely minging when they got infected). Especially as I continued to play football with them.
  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February 28, 2023, 06:46:31 pm
People who say shop names like it belongs to someone, Asda's, Tesco's

Hugh Phase.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
Quote from: Hazell on March  1, 2023, 01:31:17 pm
Hugh Phase.


Or put 'the' before the shop name:

"the Asda"

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
« Reply #37643 on: March 1, 2023, 04:51:27 pm »
Can't find my locking wheel nut key, I KNOW its in the garage, but the garage looks like a bomb has gone off in there, so can't find a thing :butt
Fuck the Tories

  absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
« Reply #37644 on: March 1, 2023, 04:52:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  1, 2023, 04:51:27 pm
Can't find my locking wheel nut key, I KNOW its in the garage, but the garage looks like a bomb has gone off in there, so can't find a thing :butt

Where was the last place you left it?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
« Reply #37645 on: March 1, 2023, 04:53:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  1, 2023, 04:51:27 pm
Can't find my locking wheel nut key, I KNOW its in the garage, but the garage looks like a bomb has gone off in there, so can't find a thing :butt
once I figured out wtf they were, I decided to never move them out of the car itself.  :)

actually reminds me - my neighbour went on a road trip, needed the locking nuts when got a problem 3 days' drive away.  called my wife to get them from his basement (he unlocked the house remotely) and FedEx them to him.
better living through technology, eh?
  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
« Reply #37646 on: March 1, 2023, 04:55:41 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March  1, 2023, 04:52:13 pm
Where was the last place you left it?

Where I'll find it ;D

Quote from: SamLad on March  1, 2023, 04:53:03 pm
once I figured out wtf they were, I decided to never move them out of the car itself.  :)

I normally have it in the car, I've no idea why I took it out.

Of course, scallies know the key is kept in the car, so they always break in and use the key to get the wheels off.......
Fuck the Tories

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
« Reply #37647 on: March 1, 2023, 04:57:00 pm »
so now we need an EXTRA key to .... :)
  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
« Reply #37648 on: March 1, 2023, 04:59:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March  1, 2023, 04:57:00 pm
so now we need an EXTRA key to .... :)

Plenty for sale on Ebay, which would be OK if I knew which letter between A and Z relates to mine. Of course, if the original selling dealer had noted it in the handbook as they were supposed to :butt
Fuck the Tories

« Reply #37649 on: March 1, 2023, 05:43:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  1, 2023, 04:51:27 pm
Can't find my locking wheel nut key, I KNOW its in the garage, but the garage looks like a bomb has gone off in there, so can't find a thing :butt

Now that's as good a reason as any to get your shit together and sort it all out then 😁
  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
« Reply #37650 on: March 1, 2023, 06:44:46 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March  1, 2023, 05:43:35 pm
Now that's as good a reason as any to get your shit together and sort it all out then 😁

Yeah, been spending my dinner hours tidying it up.

Offered the kid a flim to have a look for the key while he was off yesterday due to the strikes, lazy fucker said no. Just wait until he wants some money off me next.
Fuck the Tories

« Reply #37651 on: March 1, 2023, 10:35:25 pm »
In January some 16 year old scrote broke into a house nearby and nicked a motorbike. The owner gave chase in his car and in the end the scrote was killed after crashing his bike.  Today was his funeral, we have had fireworks going off this morning at 10.30, the hearse was followed through the town by all his mates in their suped up bangers, beeping and with people literally hanging out the windows of the cars, driving up the wrong side of the roads stopping traffic so their other mates could catch up. This went on for about an hour and then tonight we have had another 30 minute firework display to send off "the little ball of energy" as his family described him.
  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
« Reply #37652 on: Today at 02:54:27 pm »
Getting rejected from an internal job application without even getting an interview. Probably a box ticking exercise to advertise it because they know whos getting it.* Fuck off. :wanker

*Or I fucked the application but dont want to accept that may be the case!
  Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
« Reply #37653 on: Today at 06:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:54:27 pm
Getting rejected from an internal job application without even getting an interview. Probably a box ticking exercise to advertise it because they know whos getting it.* Fuck off. :wanker

*Or I fucked the application but dont want to accept that may be the case!

Or they took one look at the name and had their answer
  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
« Reply #37654 on: Today at 06:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on March  1, 2023, 10:35:25 pm
In January some 16 year old scrote broke into a house nearby and nicked a motorbike. The owner gave chase in his car and in the end the scrote was killed after crashing his bike.  Today was his funeral, we have had fireworks going off this morning at 10.30, the hearse was followed through the town by all his mates in their suped up bangers, beeping and with people literally hanging out the windows of the cars, driving up the wrong side of the roads stopping traffic so their other mates could catch up. This went on for about an hour and then tonight we have had another 30 minute firework display to send off "the little ball of energy" as his family described him.


Similar happened in St Helens (except it was the owner of the stolen bike, chasing in his car, who ploughed into the little shitstain and killed him). He was part of a group of arseholes in the wider area (including some toward Liverpool) who'd ride illegal scrambler bikes on the roads in packs.

Big funeral - after his family (of fucking scrotes) put out a GoFundMe plea - and too many bellends chipped in. Afterwards, there was a mass gathering of his 'mates' and other undesirable tossers, many on illegal scrambler bikes. Police had been 'discreet' but it soon degenerated into a near-riot with police injured and some arrests.

The trial for the owner - who's pleaded not guilty to murder - is due to start a week Monday. I'd give him a medal.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

« Reply #37655 on: Today at 06:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:54:27 pm
Getting rejected from an internal job application without even getting an interview. Probably a box ticking exercise to advertise it because they know whos getting it.* Fuck off. :wanker

*Or I fucked the application but dont want to accept that may be the case!

Or they checked your browsing history and realised how much time you spend on RAWK whilst at work.
  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
« Reply #37656 on: Today at 07:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:45:39 pm
Or they checked your browsing history and realised how much time you spend on RAWK whilst at work.

It feels unlikely but if they did then Id obviously be screwed. :D

Asked for feedback hoping I could put it down to not having all the right experience but came away feeling more pissed off that I didnt do as good a job of selling myself as I could have. I know most of you find it hard to believe I have time to do a job but I seem to be quite highly rated there (well I thought I was!) so am really quite fucked off. And obviously the Bobby news has compounded my mood.
  "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
« Reply #37657 on: Today at 07:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:54:27 pm
Getting rejected from an internal job application without even getting an interview. Probably a box ticking exercise to advertise it because they know whos getting it.* Fuck off. :wanker
Happens all too often than Nick, sorry to hear your news though. More often than not, the job description is even written around the specific person who's either getting or they whisper in their ear, "Psst - apply - it's tailored for you!"
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
« Reply #37658 on: Today at 07:30:21 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 07:26:35 pm
Happens all too often than Nick, sorry to hear your news though. More often than not, the job description is even written around the specific person who's either getting or they whisper in their ear, "Psst - apply - it's tailored for you!"

My boss and a couple of her peers were saying they thought I could do the role and would be one of the strongest applicants so to not get an interview was a bit of a shock.

And Ill be more pissed off if its because they think I didnt put in a great application (again our internal systems for applying are absolutely shite. :D ).

But cheers Jim. And congrats on your new job!
  "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
« Reply #37659 on: Today at 07:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:30:21 pm
My boss and a couple of her peers were saying they thought I could do the role and would be one of the strongest applicants so to not get an interview was a bit of a shock.

And Ill be more pissed off if its because they think I didnt put in a great application (again our internal systems for applying are absolutely shite. :D ).

But cheers Jim. And congrats on your new job!
Cheers fella - you know, we're recruiting like mad at the moment - hybrid and even fully remote roles. Drop me your CV.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

« Reply #37660 on: Today at 07:37:50 pm »
I've just received an email informing me that a parcel that was supposed to be delivered three days ago has 'been delayed'.

Nice of them to let me know.
  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
« Reply #37661 on: Today at 09:04:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:54:27 pm
Getting rejected from an internal job application without even getting an interview. Probably a box ticking exercise to advertise it because they know whos getting it.* Fuck off. :wanker

*Or I fucked the application but dont want to accept that may be the case!
I spent over an hour applying for a job last week where they asked all sorts of questions relating to my experience, skills I've gained etc. Only to get a fucking rejection email with no feedback at all.

Same with another job where I applied, and they called me the next day to discuss my application. All went well I thought, but got rejected again. c*nts could at least explain why
  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
« Reply #37662 on: Today at 10:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 07:37:50 pm
I've just received an email informing me that a parcel that was supposed to be delivered three days ago has 'been delayed'.

Nice of them to let me know.

Organised a parcel to be picked up today from Royal Mail between 12.35 and 3.35. I'm still waiting on them collecting it.
  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
« Reply #37663 on: Today at 10:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:54:27 pm
Getting rejected from an internal job application without even getting an interview. Probably a box ticking exercise to advertise it because they know whos getting it.* Fuck off. :wanker

*Or I fucked the application but dont want to accept that may be the case!

Been rejected once or twice only for other companies to fight over me.

It's not you, it's bellends that end up hiring a shithouse that is wank.

You enjoy your amazing new career mate :)
Poor.

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
« Reply #37664 on: Today at 10:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 07:37:50 pm
I've just received an email informing me that a parcel that was supposed to be delivered three days ago has 'been delayed'.

Nice of them to let me know.

Well me and the cat are enjoying it
