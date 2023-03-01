In January some 16 year old scrote broke into a house nearby and nicked a motorbike. The owner gave chase in his car and in the end the scrote was killed after crashing his bike. Today was his funeral, we have had fireworks going off this morning at 10.30, the hearse was followed through the town by all his mates in their suped up bangers, beeping and with people literally hanging out the windows of the cars, driving up the wrong side of the roads stopping traffic so their other mates could catch up. This went on for about an hour and then tonight we have had another 30 minute firework display to send off "the little ball of energy" as his family described him.