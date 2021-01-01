« previous next »
I show JW's no patience.  I'm not rude but just give a firm "Not interested" as I close the door.  thankfully they show up very very rarely (I'd guess maybe 2-3 in the 20 years I've lived in current house).

nobody has the "right" to try to convince you to join their religion, and certainly have no right to interrupt your day to do so and even attempt to browbeat/guilt you into listening.

can you imagine if all religious groups acted the same was as the JW's?  you'd be answering the door multiple times a week to (all the varieties) of Christians, Muslims, Jews, Buddhists, etc etc.
JW's most likely use "baller" as well...
We have virgin media tv, we have the bt sports package and were given the sky sports sd package on offer. The quality of the picture whenever they show football is atrocious, there was a cross played into the box last night and I lost the flight of the ball in a pixel.
I've stopped reading any of the player threads.  too depressing, annoying etc etc, and really bad for my BP.

I don't follow Liverpool to get pissed off reading repetitive OTT player insults every damn day.
Jehovah's knocking on the door FFS.

Get to fuck, fucking religious freaks!!!!

We had a white middle aged JW knocking on our door yesterday. She was holding the hand of a cute, smiling 5 year old Black girl.

The child was obviously some form of bait to guilt trip you into listening to the womens ludicrous patter.
It is very difficult working out who is the scapegoat du jour.

My head spins.
It is very difficult working out who is the scapegoat du jour.

My head spins.
yeah I can't think of a single player who's been immune from it.

I was gonna put the constant-insult posters on Ignore (I have a few on Ignore) but they just keep getting quoted anyway so it ends up very hard to steer clear of their shite completely.

dunno why Ignore on RAWK doesn't block you from seeing all their posts (like on others sites)
Same. Honestly hate the thought of any players getting shit for what theyve done for us in recent years. Sometimes things done work out or end badly but unless youre an unpleasant human like Diouf no one deserves a pile on. Poor old Joe Gomez. Came here as a kid, obviously loves the club and city, seems like a very decent guy. Incredibly promising player, suffers two or three career hampering injuries. It may end up being that he moves on and it might work out best for all parties but the relish with which some out the boot in is horrible.
Same. Honestly hate the thought of any players getting shit for what theyve done for us in recent years. Sometimes things done work out or end badly but unless youre an unpleasant human like Diouf no one deserves a pile on. Poor old Joe Gomez. Came here as a kid, obviously loves the club and city, seems like a very decent guy. Incredibly promising player, suffers two or three career hampering injuries. It may end up being that he moves on and it might work out best for all parties but the relish with which some out the boot in is horrible.
#realists though innit.........  ::) :butt
I am just glad we kept a clean sheet yesterday as I am almost sure that someone would still have blamed Joe for it, despite him not playing.  :-\
I never thought I'd say this, but can I hear more from Nick please?
I never thought I'd say this, but can I hear more from Nick please?

Alas. Thats my serious post quota for the year filled now. Ill be back next January.
Just been catching up on Fighting Talk and heard Colin Murray is leaving - wont be as good without him
Alas. Thats my serious post quota for the year filled now. Ill be back next January.

I do agree with you and Sam though, I've tended to stay away from the main forum (not just the player threads but the post match threads and everything else too) whenever a result goes against us, it's pretty bad.

Also what I still find dispiriting, ever since I was a kid was Sunday evenings, say between 4-ish and 7-ish. Always found it miserable, especially when we're not playing. I don't think that feeling's ever going to go away.
State of the live match thread, one poster has already been fucked off the forum, & deserved it too  :butt
