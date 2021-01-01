I've stopped reading any of the player threads. too depressing, annoying etc etc, and really bad for my BP.



I don't follow Liverpool to get pissed off reading repetitive OTT player insults every damn day.



Same. Honestly hate the thought of any players getting shit for what theyve done for us in recent years. Sometimes things done work out or end badly but unless youre an unpleasant human like Diouf no one deserves a pile on. Poor old Joe Gomez. Came here as a kid, obviously loves the club and city, seems like a very decent guy. Incredibly promising player, suffers two or three career hampering injuries. It may end up being that he moves on and it might work out best for all parties but the relish with which some out the boot in is horrible.