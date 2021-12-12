Just to be clear, I wasn't rude at all and we're hardly in a built up area. The farm track to get to the house is over half a mile long and there's just us and one other house.



The conversation started with them gushing over the view, nothing unusual in that as most people who visit for the first time are the same.



They then asked if I thought anything lasted forever, a question they use to pull you in so I guessed straight away and said "you're Jehovah's aren't you, sorry I'm far too busy, bye" and shut the door.



I was busy, I was in the middle of an assessment for some online training I'd been doing for my Landlords Licence.



I am not religious as I feel it's used as a way to control the masses. That's all religions and I sussed that out when I was about 8yrs old when an older Catholic friend was explaining why they went to confession.



I thought 'The Lord' was everywhere and knew everything so why does the local priest need to know what you've been doing or thinking?



I have no particular faith but I am a spiritual person who loves nature. The outdoors is my Church, it's where I feel peace and at one with the world. I didn't need religion to bless my marriage and I won't need them when I die as I'll be in a forest somewhere becoming compost.