Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:15:36 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:52:12 am
Jehovah's knocking on the door FFS.

Get to fuck, fucking religious freaks!!!!

Haha, literally just had them at my door too. Thankfully I bad the baby in my arms with his bowl of porridge so they didn't hang about  :D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:16:40 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:54:53 am
People who are intolerant of others religion. 😛

Like atheists

OOOOH YOU KNOW FOR SURE DO YOU

why even be that bothered you gotta apply a label
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:20:34 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:15:36 am
Haha, literally just had them at my door too. Thankfully I bad the baby in my arms with his bowl of porridge so they didn't hang about  :D
Aim and squeeze...?  :puke2
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:25:56 am
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 12:34:10 pm
The Begum thread.

If you don't subscribe to the Borg collective, you're labelled a Heil reader and treated like scum by the holier than thou mob who expect everyone to hold exactly the same opinions as them.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 12:53:16 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:54:53 am
People who are intolerant of others religion. 😛

I'm tolerant of anyone's religious beliefs if that's what they choose to have but I'm not tolerant when they come knocking on my door with the intention of "enlightening" me!

That, they can fuck right off with  :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 03:07:07 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:53:16 pm
I'm tolerant of anyone's religious beliefs if that's what they choose to have but I'm not tolerant when they come knocking on my door with the intention of "enlightening" me!

That, they can fuck right off with  :butt
I feel the same. I'm generally polite to those who do knock on the door, but all religions are cults. If people want to be part of a cult, all well and good. But I wish they'd refrain from trying to indoctrinate others at their front doors.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 03:12:08 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:07:07 pm
I feel the same. I'm generally polite to those who do knock on the door, but all religions are cults. If people want to be part of a cult, all well and good. But I wish they'd refrain from trying to indoctrinate others at their front doors.

Precisely mate. 

If I felt the need to be enlightened, brainwashed or indoctrinated into a religious cult I'd make my own choice as to which religion it was going to be not jump at the ones that come knocking on my door.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 06:03:07 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:12:08 pm
Precisely mate. 

If I felt the need to be enlightened, brainwashed or indoctrinated into a religious cult I'd make my own choice as to which religion it was going to be not jump at the ones that come knocking on my door.

It's the little ones I feel sorry for. Had a bloke round a while back with his poor lad in tow. Felt for him.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 06:30:50 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 06:03:07 pm
It's the little ones I feel sorry for. Had a bloke round a while back with his poor lad in tow. Felt for him.

Just let them make their own minds up 🤷
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 06:51:24 pm
Churches. We went to a confirmation on Thursday and had to sit through an hour and a half of priests and a bishop warbling on about holy stuff. The place was like a fridge, it was freezing in there. My feet were like blocks of ice and my fingers were nearly numb. For an organisation with untold wealth you'd think they could afford to put on the heating! Jesus.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 07:16:43 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:30:50 pm
Just let them make their own minds up 🤷
My friend's dad had the right idea. He taught her about the main religions, said there are also others and suggested she look into them then decide where she stood on it all.

Although knowledgeable on religions generally, she decided against aligning with any of them.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 09:21:22 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:52:12 am
Jehovah's knocking on the door FFS.

Get to fuck, fucking religious freaks!!!!

Yeah,I noticed they're on the prowl again.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 09:54:13 pm
We had three the other day, I hid and pretended I was out.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 09:57:31 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:54:13 pm
We had three the other day, I hid and pretended I was out.

I do that at Halloween
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 10:00:54 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:57:31 pm
I do that at Halloween

Meanie.  :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 10:40:55 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:54:13 pm
We had three the other day, I hid and pretended I was out.

I do that all the time.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm
Wait what?

Has the great Jehovah flicked the switch that sent all his disciples out on a massive recruitment drive right across the world?

Does he foresee impending doom for the world and is collecting up all the righteous folks to be saved together?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm
Wait what?

Has the great Jehovah flicked the switch that sent all his disciples out on a massive recruitment drive right across the world?

Does he foresee impending doom for the world and is collecting up all the righteous folks to be saved together?



Weve not had a visit in years/maybe ever.

Guess theyre focussing on the heavily populated parts of the country first!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:04:16 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:00:54 pm
Meanie.  :D

Youll be sorry when you open the door to someone dressed as a ghost, only to be sitting listening to them talk about their religion 3 hours later.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:06:20 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:04:16 pm
Youll be sorry when you open the door to someone dressed as a ghost, only to be sitting listening to them talk about their religion 3 hours later.

Fair point.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:23:11 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm
Wait what?

Has the great Jehovah flicked the switch that sent all his disciples out on a massive recruitment drive right across the world?

Does he foresee impending doom for the world and is collecting up all the righteous folks to be saved together?



I meant that I do that to everyone who knocks on my door :P
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:44:06 pm
There's only two things I hate in this world. People who are intolerant of other people's cultures... and the Dutch.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 06:52:01 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm
Wait what?

Has the great Jehovah flicked the switch that sent all his disciples out on a massive recruitment drive right across the world?

Does he foresee impending doom for the world and is collecting up all the righteous folks to be saved together?


"Well, you DID say, "Jehovah!"" ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 07:07:42 am
So Rob and Deb know I was just on a wind up, but I do feel a bit sorry for the JW. I used to work with one. She was mostly a really nice lady. But clearly the religion had gotten into her head and she genuinely thought that my future depended on being saved. She gave me the occasional watch tower and tslked to me about it. But otherwise was fine   I'm usually too busy for anyone knocking on my door, but I'm usually polite and courteous and try to be a bit friendly to the people who think they are trying to help me. I suspect I'm one of the few that don't treat it as a game to how rude they can be.
Off on a tangent, I know catholics are pleased of they can bring others into the fold, though obviously the drive isn't as strong. Does anyone know if other faiths have a similar need to spread? Do we have any in rawk?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 08:55:26 am
Just to be clear, I wasn't rude at all and we're hardly in a built up area.  The farm track to get to the house is over half a mile long and there's just us and one other house.

The conversation started with them gushing over the view, nothing unusual in that as most people who visit for the first time are the same. 

They then asked if I thought anything lasted forever, a question they use to pull you in so I guessed straight away and said "you're Jehovah's aren't you, sorry I'm far too busy, bye" and shut the door.

I was busy, I was in the middle of an assessment for some online training I'd been doing for my Landlords Licence.

I am not religious as I feel it's used as a way to control the masses.  That's all religions and I sussed that out when I was about 8yrs old when an older Catholic friend was explaining why they went to confession. 

I thought 'The Lord' was everywhere and knew everything so why does the local priest need to know what you've been doing or thinking?

I have no particular faith but I am a spiritual person who loves nature.  The outdoors is my Church, it's where I feel peace and at one with the world.  I didn't need religion to bless my marriage and I won't need them when I die as I'll be in a forest somewhere becoming compost.
