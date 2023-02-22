I'll bring this over here



Its what, 12/13 hours since full time? Absolute carnage. And I dont expect to see happiness and joy when we've just been humbled at home in the CL, but my word...



I had a look in last night but didn't get involved. Sometimes I'd rather just sit with my feelings. It was a tough night. All sorts of emotions. Conflicting thoughts in the head. A sickly churning in he stomach.Today is another day, though. You know what? I'm proud of my club. Proud of these players. Proud of our magnificent manager. They've run through walls for us, season after season. They've shown guts, determination, strength of mind and superb, breathtaking skills. They put every trophy available to them into the trophy room at Anfield. We've seen things very few football fans get to see.This is a storied club. A life lived well always includes a lot of lows amongst the highs. The best, most exhilarating roller coaster on earth has a deep low for every monumental high. This is the nature of life itself, and it's the nature of football too. Nothing lasts forever. Not the highs, but not the lows either.We've seen it all. The triumph and the failure. We'll see both again too. When you are a fan of this club (or any club for that matter) you open yourself up to both pleasure and pain. There are far more important things in life than football yet, to so many people, it still really, really matters. The joy is real, and so is the pain. It's genuine. The lows really do hurt. It's about sticking in there though.To steal a song title from Blur, this is a low. But we'll be back. We've not really gone away. We're still alive. The Liver Bird is still standing tall for me. I love that bird. Honestly, in really do. So yes, I'm proud of it. I'm proud of my club, proud of these players who have given us so much despite the odds being well stacked against them. I love jürgen like he's family. What a man. What a human being. What a manager.Last night hurt, but today I awoke and thought fuck it. Fuck them all. I'm so glad that I'm a Red and part, in some tiny way, of a story that started in 1892 and is still standing proud to this day. A story with many more amazing highs and lows to come too.When we strap ourselves into the rollercoaster we don't do so just for the highs on the ride. We're in for the whole ride. Those who only want the peaks, then want to get off before the lows miss out on the full, authentic experience. We've got a bloody nose today, but I'm owning mine. That blood is Red.The song might sound a bit cliche, but We Are Liverpool. Just mull over that for a moment. Say it slow. Listen to the words. Get a real feel for what those three words mean. How can you not be proud?A Liver Bird is not just for the title winning, cup lifting Christmas. It's for life.We Are Liverpool. Come on you mighty Reds.