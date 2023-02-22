« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 933 934 935 936 937 [938]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2063542 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,859
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37480 on: February 22, 2023, 09:27:21 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 22, 2023, 10:16:37 am
I'll bring this over here :D

Its what, 12/13 hours since full time? Absolute carnage. And I dont expect to see happiness and joy when we've just been humbled at home in the CL, but my word...
I had a look in last night but didn't get involved. Sometimes I'd rather just sit with my feelings. It was a tough night. All sorts of emotions. Conflicting thoughts in the head. A sickly churning in he stomach.

Today is another day, though. You know what? I'm proud of my club. Proud of these players. Proud of our magnificent manager. They've run through walls for us, season after season. They've shown guts, determination, strength of mind and superb, breathtaking skills. They put every trophy available to them into the trophy room at Anfield. We've seen things very few football fans get to see.

This is a storied club. A life lived well always includes a lot of lows amongst the highs. The best, most exhilarating roller coaster on earth has a deep low for every monumental high. This is the nature of life itself, and it's the nature of football too. Nothing lasts forever. Not the highs, but not the lows either.

We've seen it all. The triumph and the failure. We'll see both again too. When you are a fan of this club (or any club for that matter) you open yourself up to both pleasure and pain. There are far more important things in life than football yet, to so many people, it still really, really matters. The joy is real, and so is the pain. It's genuine. The lows really do hurt. It's about sticking in there though.

To steal a song title from Blur, this is a low. But we'll be back. We've not really gone away. We're still alive. The Liver Bird is still standing tall for me. I love that bird. Honestly, in really do. So yes, I'm proud of it. I'm proud of my club, proud of these players who have given us so much despite the odds being well stacked against them. I love jürgen like he's family. What a man. What a human being. What a manager.

Last night hurt, but today I awoke and thought fuck it. Fuck them all. I'm so glad that I'm a Red and part, in some tiny way, of a story that started in 1892 and is still standing proud to this day. A story with many more amazing highs and lows to come too.

When we strap ourselves into the rollercoaster we don't do so just for the highs on the ride. We're in for the whole ride. Those who only want the peaks, then want to get off before the lows miss out on the full, authentic experience. We've got a bloody nose today, but I'm owning mine. That blood is Red.

The song might sound a bit cliche, but We Are Liverpool. Just mull over that for a moment. Say it slow. Listen to the words. Get a real feel for what those three words mean. How can you not be proud?

A Liver Bird is not just for the title winning, cup lifting Christmas. It's for life.

We Are Liverpool. Come on you mighty Reds.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,404
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37481 on: February 22, 2023, 10:08:14 pm »
Just remembered this. There are little signs outside the ground saying "photo opportunity". For example there is one behind Shanks' statue. What. The. Fuck. For one, why do you need a sign to tell you that this is a good place for a photo. Can you not decide yourself? But the other thing...it really grinds that people go to Anfieldas a tourist attraction,  for a "photo opportunity". It annoys me that it has become that. Its not about the football anymore.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,115
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37482 on: February 22, 2023, 10:13:05 pm »
Everything's about a photo op these days. I've noticed that restaurants are no longer ranked according to quality of food but whether it's instagrammable or not. Same shit at concerts, hardly anyone taking in the moment, it's just a sea of phones.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37483 on: February 22, 2023, 11:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 22, 2023, 09:27:21 pm
I had a look in last night but didn't get involved. Sometimes I'd rather just sit with my feelings. It was a tough night. All sorts of emotions. Conflicting thoughts in the head. A sickly churning in he stomach.

Today is another day, though. You know what? I'm proud of my club. Proud of these players. Proud of our magnificent manager. They've run through walls for us, season after season. They've shown guts, determination, strength of mind and superb, breathtaking skills. They put every trophy available to them into the trophy room at Anfield. We've seen things very few football fans get to see.

This is a storied club. A life lived well always includes a lot of lows amongst the highs. The best, most exhilarating roller coaster on earth has a deep low for every monumental high. This is the nature of life itself, and it's the nature of football too. Nothing lasts forever. Not the highs, but not the lows either.

We've seen it all. The triumph and the failure. We'll see both again too. When you are a fan of this club (or any club for that matter) you open yourself up to both pleasure and pain. There are far more important things in life than football yet, to so many people, it still really, really matters. The joy is real, and so is the pain. It's genuine. The lows really do hurt. It's about sticking in there though.

To steal a song title from Blur, this is a low. But we'll be back. We've not really gone away. We're still alive. The Liver Bird is still standing tall for me. I love that bird. Honestly, in really do. So yes, I'm proud of it. I'm proud of my club, proud of these players who have given us so much despite the odds being well stacked against them. I love jürgen like he's family. What a man. What a human being. What a manager.

Last night hurt, but today I awoke and thought fuck it. Fuck them all. I'm so glad that I'm a Red and part, in some tiny way, of a story that started in 1892 and is still standing proud to this day. A story with many more amazing highs and lows to come too.

When we strap ourselves into the rollercoaster we don't do so just for the highs on the ride. We're in for the whole ride. Those who only want the peaks, then want to get off before the lows miss out on the full, authentic experience. We've got a bloody nose today, but I'm owning mine. That blood is Red.

The song might sound a bit cliche, but We Are Liverpool. Just mull over that for a moment. Say it slow. Listen to the words. Get a real feel for what those three words mean. How can you not be proud?

A Liver Bird is not just for the title winning, cup lifting Christmas. It's for life.

We Are Liverpool. Come on you mighty Reds.
well said, SoS.

as a relative newcomer to RAWK I've found the level of whining whinging and entitled moaning to be simply breathtaking at times. not to mention nauseating. 

nice to see some solid common sense being posted by a true supporter who knows what the damn word actually means.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,074
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37484 on: February 23, 2023, 09:02:48 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on February 22, 2023, 10:08:14 pm
Just remembered this. There are little signs outside the ground saying "photo opportunity". For example there is one behind Shanks' statue. What. The. Fuck. For one, why do you need a sign to tell you that this is a good place for a photo. Can you not decide yourself? But the other thing...it really grinds that people go to Anfieldas a tourist attraction,  for a "photo opportunity". It annoys me that it has become that. Its not about the football anymore.

The most annoying thing is, there will be thousands who take a photo not having a clue who the statue is of and the importance of the man. Same with the Paisley statue. We are becoming just another club with fans who have no idea who or what we are and have no interest in finding out
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,532
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37485 on: February 23, 2023, 09:10:12 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February 22, 2023, 10:13:05 pm
Everything's about a photo op these days. I've noticed that restaurants are no longer ranked according to quality of food but whether it's instagrammable or not. Same shit at concerts, hardly anyone taking in the moment, it's just a sea of phones.

Are you looking on instagram?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,796
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37486 on: February 23, 2023, 09:34:47 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 23, 2023, 09:02:48 am
The most annoying thing is, there will be thousands who take a photo not having a clue who the statue is of and the importance of the man. Same with the Paisley statue. We are becoming just another club with fans who have no idea who or what we are and have no interest in finding out

I don't go to Anfield anymore, spend too long comparing it to the 70's when I first started my lifelong addiction to LFC standing in the madness and chaos of the boys pen.

I accept that people from all over the world have as much right to visit Anfield as locals, it's just not my cup of tea these days.

I do the occasional away game down south where I now live, if one the mates blows out and I get his ticket.  I still enjoy them as there's a more passionate group who go away. Proper football people with fewer 'event fans'.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,628
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37487 on: February 23, 2023, 09:44:02 am »
People at work who don't flush the fucking toilet after a shit. Dirty bastards.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,404
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37488 on: February 23, 2023, 09:49:21 am »
Quote from: Lad on February 23, 2023, 09:34:47 am
I don't go to Anfield anymore, spend too long comparing it to the 70's when I first started my lifelong addiction to LFC standing in the madness and chaos of the boys pen.

I accept that people from all over the world have as much right to visit Anfield as locals, it's just not my cup of tea these days.

I do the occasional away game down south where I now live, if one the mates blows out and I get his ticket.  I still enjoy them as there's a more passionate group who go away. Proper football people with fewer 'event fans'.

Thats sort of what I was thinking, I was walkimg round the ground, thinking of when I used to queue at the window from 4 in the morning. Now there's hospitality this and hospitality that, and giant advertising screens, and then I saw that photo opp sign and thougth, this isn't for me anymore. I only do a couple of games now a season, but might give up, meh.

Was on the Kop and there was a guy telling a cockney lad to stop slagging the players off and was just told repeatedly to "fack aff".
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,074
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37489 on: February 23, 2023, 10:00:32 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on February 23, 2023, 09:49:21 am
Thats sort of what I was thinking, I was walkimg round the ground, thinking of when I used to queue at the window from 4 in the morning. Now there's hospitality this and hospitality that, and giant advertising screens, and then I saw that photo opp sign and thougth, this isn't for me anymore. I only do a couple of games now a season, but might give up, meh.

Was on the Kop and there was a guy telling a cockney lad to stop slagging the players off and was just told repeatedly to "fack aff".

Just after Istanbul, two fellas came up to me, both with Southern accents, both older than me (I was 38 at the time) and they asked me which one was the Main Stand. I've been asked which is the Kop, Anfield Road etc and I was like "oh god, here we go".

The corporate isn't actually as bad a is perceived. I've been twice in corporate on my mates tickets, once with him and I took the youngest the Derby last season. The lounge he has tickets in is the Beautiful Game and a hell of a lot of the people in there were die hard reds who just happen to have money. I was actually surprised when they started singing during the game. It's actually a nice way of watching the match
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,465
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37490 on: February 23, 2023, 10:03:29 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on February 23, 2023, 09:49:21 am
Thats sort of what I was thinking, I was walkimg round the ground, thinking of when I used to queue at the window from 4 in the morning. Now there's hospitality this and hospitality that, and giant advertising screens, and then I saw that photo opp sign and thougth, this isn't for me anymore. I only do a couple of games now a season, but might give up, meh.

Was on the Kop and there was a guy telling a cockney lad to stop slagging the players off and was just told repeatedly to "fack aff".

You sure he wasn't from West Belfast?  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,463
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37491 on: February 23, 2023, 10:13:51 am »
Quote from: amir87 on February 23, 2023, 09:44:02 am
People at work who don't flush the fucking toilet after a shit. Dirty bastards.
You have a toilet at work dedicated to fucking?! 👀😜
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,583
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37492 on: February 23, 2023, 10:23:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 23, 2023, 09:02:48 am
The most annoying thing is, there will be thousands who take a photo not having a clue who the statue is of and the importance of the man. Same with the Paisley statue. We are becoming just another club with fans who have no idea who or what we are and have no interest in finding out

While I don't want it to happen, this is part of why a temporary period of struggle (no Europe, no titles) would help us I think - shed a few of the fairweather fans, who act like tourists.

Filming their lives during the match so they can watch their life back later
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37493 on: February 23, 2023, 11:34:44 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on February 23, 2023, 10:13:51 am
You have a toilet at work dedicated to fucking?! 👀😜
jesus that made me laugh out loud.  :)
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37494 on: February 23, 2023, 11:37:21 am »
Star Trek has been effing up the Transporter every episode since day one.

here they go, beaming down to a place they have never been before, expecting to get a hostile reception / encounter unknown dangers - phasers on stun and so on.

and what do they do?

they all line up facing one way! 

form a circle you daft buggers!
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37495 on: February 23, 2023, 11:38:34 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on February 23, 2023, 10:13:51 am
You have a toilet at work dedicated to fucking?! 👀😜
thinking of looking for a new job, Jim?
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,463
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37496 on: February 23, 2023, 12:31:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February 23, 2023, 11:38:34 am
thinking of looking for a new job, Jim?
Am starting one on Monday. Looking for bathroom inspiration...
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37497 on: February 23, 2023, 12:44:26 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on February 23, 2023, 12:31:08 pm
Am starting one on Monday. Looking for bathroom inspiration...
a couple of bars of chocolate will help.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,669
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37498 on: February 23, 2023, 01:01:54 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on February 23, 2023, 09:44:02 am
People at work who don't flush the fucking toilet after a shit. Dirty bastards.
Those that don't wash their hands either.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,758
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37499 on: February 23, 2023, 02:47:36 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on February 23, 2023, 12:31:08 pm
Am starting one on Monday. Looking for bathroom inspiration...

Eliminating unworthy positions?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,191
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37500 on: February 23, 2023, 03:41:23 pm »
Fish oil tablets.  I started taking one a day last Monday and they gave me awful, crippling stomach cramps.  Took me till Saturday to put two and two together and work out they were to blame.  I thought I had a stomach ulcer or something, and I'm still not back to normal yet, stomach is still gurgling away and I'm getting a bit of indigestion.

Never again.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,463
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37501 on: February 23, 2023, 06:38:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 23, 2023, 03:41:23 pm
Fish oil tablets.  I started taking one a day last Monday and they gave me awful, crippling stomach cramps.  Took me till Saturday to put two and two together and work out they were to blame.  I thought I had a stomach ulcer or something, and I'm still not back to normal yet, stomach is still gurgling away and I'm getting a bit of indigestion.

Never again.
Mate you need to be careful!!! Those things can gill you!!!! ;D
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,448
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37502 on: February 23, 2023, 06:56:56 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on February 23, 2023, 06:38:01 pm
Mate you need to be careful!!! Those things can gill you!!!! ;D

Yep. One too many of those things and itll be game over for you. The end. Fin.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,463
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37503 on: February 23, 2023, 07:04:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February 23, 2023, 12:44:26 pm
a couple of bars of chocolate will help.
Foreplay?  :o
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,859
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37504 on: February 23, 2023, 08:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 23, 2023, 06:56:56 pm
Yep. One too many of those things and itll be game over for you. The end. Fin.
I'm gutted I didn't get that pun in first.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,854
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37505 on: February 23, 2023, 08:15:50 pm »
I see the usual crowd are in this thread to fillet with puns.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,463
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37506 on: February 23, 2023, 08:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on February 23, 2023, 08:15:50 pm
I see the usual crowd are in this thread to fillet with puns.
Welcome to the Shoal of Hardknocks.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,829
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37507 on: Yesterday at 07:02:39 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 23, 2023, 10:00:32 am
Just after Istanbul, two fellas came up to me, both with Southern accents, both older than me (I was 38 at the time) and they asked me which one was the Main Stand. I've been asked which is the Kop, Anfield Road etc and I was like "oh god, here we go".

The corporate isn't actually as bad a is perceived. I've been twice in corporate on my mates tickets, once with him and I took the youngest the Derby last season. The lounge he has tickets in is the Beautiful Game and a hell of a lot of the people in there were die hard reds who just happen to have money. I was actually surprised when they started singing during the game. It's actually a nice way of watching the match
This is the sort of post that makes your custom title grow you corporate sell out 🙂
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,074
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37508 on: Yesterday at 08:28:58 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:02:39 am
This is the sort of post that makes your custom title grow you corporate sell out 🙂

😊

The Kop is still the best place as you well know. Love taking the kids as we go in 306, so it's standing all game and they get a taste of what it was like for me as a kid
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,722
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37509 on: Yesterday at 01:10:32 pm »
Annoy is nowhere near a strong enough word for this. The main forum, especially the FSG and player threads. That side of it is basically done now, absolutely no point in posting there. Drowned out by lies, bullshit and crying
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,906
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37510 on: Yesterday at 01:45:27 pm »
Bias in sporting commentary.

Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37511 on: Today at 09:19:10 am »
This has gotten on my tits for years, people eating food theyve not yet bought whilst walking round the supermarket. I can maybe understand giving your child a bag of crisps to shut them up, but adults eating packets of sandwiches and biscuits is taking the piss.
Was near a family in Farmfoods yesterday and the couple were eating a box of mikado biscuits straight from the shelf. Ended up behind them on the till, and they didnt put the empty box on the conveyor belt.
I very nearly said something but my wife told me its none of my business.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,465
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37512 on: Today at 10:07:32 am »
I do that with sandwiches if I'm hungry  :D

Always pay for it though.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,074
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37513 on: Today at 10:09:39 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:07:32 am
I do that with sandwiches if I'm hungry  :D

Always pay for it though.

The self service tills make it a pain though, so best to just hide the package in a box of crisps ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,465
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37514 on: Today at 10:12:23 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:09:39 am
The self service tills make it a pain though, so best to just hide the package in a box of crisps ;)

Aye, but if I'm using the self service I'm only going in for a couple of things so would just wait. I only do it if I'm getting a trolley load and taking it through the checkouts.
I remember going shopping with my mum as a kid and we always ate ice creams on the way round.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 933 934 935 936 937 [938]   Go Up
« previous next »
 