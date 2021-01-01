« previous next »
Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,089
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37440 on: Yesterday at 07:48:04 pm »
The phrase WW3 thrown around at any little news piece. China flying baloons over US? WW3. Russia invading Ukraine? WW3. Turkiye denying Sweden a NATO membership? Yep, WW3 for the millionth time.
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,818
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37441 on: Yesterday at 08:15:00 pm »
To be fair, if you've seen the state of my kids' rooms , it's like ww3 has happened already .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,389
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37442 on: Yesterday at 09:19:54 pm »
So many drivers going really slow.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37443 on: Yesterday at 11:03:02 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 07:48:04 pm
The phrase WW3 thrown around at any little news piece. China flying baloons over US? WW3. Russia invading Ukraine? WW3. Turkiye denying Sweden a NATO membership? Yep, WW3 for the millionth time.
FSG sell LFC?  WW3

FSG don't sell LFC?  WW3
Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,393
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37444 on: Today at 09:10:30 am »
The other day I was on a dual carriageway. It was moderately busy, and among the cars in front of me, there was a car in the left lane, and an ice cream van in the right lane (there't two lanes). A private hire taxi driver was behind them, directly in the middle, trying to push through the middle of them. They didn't let him. When they were stood at the next lights, he turned his car sharp right through the gap between the ice cream van and the next car, around the van on a small "right only" lane, and the moved in front of the van so that he was stood ahead of the stop line at the lights. WTF. All to be ahead of the ice cream van in a 30 zone. Why are people like that allowed to drive, nevermind do it as a job?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,987
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37445 on: Today at 10:00:05 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:10:30 am
The other day I was on a dual carriageway. It was moderately busy, and among the cars in front of me, there was a car in the left lane, and an ice cream van in the right lane (there't two lanes). A private hire taxi driver was behind them, directly in the middle, trying to push through the middle of them. They didn't let him. When they were stood at the next lights, he turned his car sharp right through the gap between the ice cream van and the next car, around the van on a small "right only" lane, and the moved in front of the van so that he was stood ahead of the stop line at the lights. WTF. All to be ahead of the ice cream van in a 30 zone. Why are people like that allowed to drive, nevermind do it as a job?

The standard of taxi drivers is atrocious these days, I actually doubt a lot of them have a valid UK licence. Added in that the likes of Sefton/Wolverhampton etc gave out plates to every Tom Dick and Harry and these plates get rented out on Facebook, I doubt many are legally working as taxi drivers.
Fuck the Tories

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,389
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37446 on: Today at 11:31:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:00:05 am
The standard of taxi drivers is atrocious these days, I actually doubt a lot of them have a valid UK licence. Added in that the likes of Sefton/Wolverhampton etc gave out plates to every Tom Dick and Harry and these plates get rented out on Facebook, I doubt many are legally working as taxi drivers.


Absolutely bang on. Driving in Central Manchester these days is dangerous and infuriating. The Uber c*nts either think the normal rules of the road don't apply to them, or they don't know them (and 'unwritten conventions').

They routinely deliberately get in the wrong lanes at traffice lights, in order to jump the queue (ie, big queue to go straight on, little/nothing in the right-turn filter lane, so they pootle past everyone queuing, then put their left indicator on when they get to the front - and some utter wankstain will inevitably let the c*nt in)

When not cutting in, they pull away from traffic lights super-slowly. I guess it's to save about half a pence in fuel, but it means only half the number of cars can get through the lights (before we're all held up by pedestrian lights for 20 minutes again)

Drive about 5mph with a massive queue building behind them as they gawk at buildings because they have no clue where their destination actually is.

Then just stop in the most inconvenient place possible and block the whole lane.

They know all the rat-runs to avoid queues (an aside: fucking Manchester council are systemmatically closing all these as well, the utter c*nts), but drive them so slowly, they'd have been quicker just fucking queuing.



I think all taxi drivers should, when applying for a licence, have to pass a driving test. The Uber c*nts in Manchester are all immigrants, and I question the veracity of the driving tests in their own countries. Couple that with not having 'the knowledge' and relying on satnav, and they're a danger to other road users.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,389
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37447 on: Today at 11:35:35 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:10:30 am
The other day I was on a dual carriageway. It was moderately busy, and among the cars in front of me, there was a car in the left lane, and an ice cream van in the right lane (there't two lanes). A private hire taxi driver was behind them, directly in the middle, trying to push through the middle of them. They didn't let him. When they were stood at the next lights, he turned his car sharp right through the gap between the ice cream van and the next car, around the van on a small "right only" lane, and the moved in front of the van so that he was stood ahead of the stop line at the lights. WTF. All to be ahead of the ice cream van in a 30 zone. Why are people like that allowed to drive, nevermind do it as a job?


I get that with motorbikes all the time. c*nts.

Worse with cyclists.

Been a few times (in inner cities) where it's a two-way road with quite tights lanes. Busy traffice both ways, and you get stuck behind a cyclist. When there's a gap in oncoming traffic, you overtake (giving them sufficient room). Have to stop at the next lights, and the fucking cyclist squeezes through inside you, goes through the red light, and then you're stuck behind them again 50 yards on from the lights. Swear the c*nts do it on purpose.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,389
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37448 on: Today at 11:38:12 am »
This thread makes me angry. It always makes me think of things that wind me up.

I don't want to be angry. I like being chilled. But so many things do make me angry.

Angry.

ANGRY!!!!



 :lmao


A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,120
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37449 on: Today at 11:41:03 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:38:12 am
This thread makes me angry. It always makes me think of things that wind me up.

I don't want to be angry. I like being chilled. But so many things do make me angry.

Angry.

ANGRY!!!!



 :lmao

Other drivers seem to be the trigger. Get a bus pass and see how you enjoy that! ;D

Best stay well away from the FSG thread though.
Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,401
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37450 on: Today at 12:00:03 pm »
WW3 being referred to as WW3 when in reality it'd be WW5

Seven Years War - WW1
French Revolutionary/Napoleonic Wars - WW2
WW1 - WW3
WW2 - WW4

(Some pedants would add a number and call the War of the Spanish Succession WW1)
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,987
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37451 on: Today at 06:18:20 pm »
Coming back after a week abroad and she then has to catch up on all the soaps. The living room is a no go zone unless you want to watch about 20 hours of miserable shite telly :butt
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,433
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37452 on: Today at 07:23:08 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 12:00:03 pm
WW3 being referred to as WW3 when in reality it'd be WW5

Seven Years War - WW1
French Revolutionary/Napoleonic Wars - WW2
WW1 - WW3
WW2 - WW4

(Some pedants would add a number and call the War of the Spanish Succession WW1)
The Roman Empire says hi.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,433
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37453 on: Today at 07:25:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:03:02 pm
FSG sell LFC?  WW3

FSG don't sell LFC?  WW3
No transfers? WW3. Can't play in midfield? WW3.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.
