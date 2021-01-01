« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 930 931 932 933 934 [935]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2052841 times)

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37360 on: Yesterday at 09:04:44 pm »
Oh.  My.  God.  What the bleeding fuck is this absolute pile of shite that's apparently called the Brit awards.

Holy fucking crap.  They can't speak.  They're reading lines written to sound funny without ever being taught how to read.

And fuck my life if I ever have to listen to that bag of shite "chaise fucking lounge" one more time I'll ram said fucking settee down someone's fucking throat.

Interviewing random nobody's who were clearly not told by their agents that they might need to answer a question.... the panic was palpable.

I'm going to bed!!

And seriously do we really need to see blokes get their kit off to oggle at their six pack.  Just fuck off 🖕
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:06:32 pm by reddebs »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,738
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37361 on: Today at 12:33:38 am »
Wow! Did you lose a bet?
I can't usually rant like that unless Liverpool have just lost!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,639
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37362 on: Today at 01:36:27 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:33:38 am
Wow! Did you lose a bet?
I can't usually rant like that unless Liverpool have just lost!

Debs needs her own thread for the occasional volcanic eruptions, we can all click, read and be awed...  :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37363 on: Today at 02:38:29 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 07:54:20 pm
Have any of you ever strangled a noisy eater?


Not asking for a friend.

food-related ....
I'm on vacation in Vietnam at the moment, and the number of Asian men I see at the hotel buffet breakfast stuffing - and I literally mean STUFFING - their gobs full of food is alarming.

One guy used both hands to push a baseball-sized cabbage leaf (that he'd loaded with whatever from the buffet)into his maw using both hands.  then he chewed it open-mouthed with his head thrown back.

then he went at it again.  several times.

a wonderful start to the day .....
« Last Edit: Today at 02:40:05 am by SamLad »
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,390
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37364 on: Today at 08:56:53 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:04:44 pm
Oh.  My.  God.  What the bleeding fuck is this absolute pile of shite that's apparently called the Brit awards.

Holy fucking crap.  They can't speak.  They're reading lines written to sound funny without ever being taught how to read.

And fuck my life if I ever have to listen to that bag of shite "chaise fucking lounge" one more time I'll ram said fucking settee down someone's fucking throat.

Interviewing random nobody's who were clearly not told by their agents that they might need to answer a question.... the panic was palpable.

I'm going to bed!!

And seriously do we really need to see blokes get their kit off to oggle at their six pack.  Just fuck off 🖕
Thank you! Brilliantly said! And that last point is bang-on too......it's a level playing field now - so the ogling of the male form does NOT make up for all the objectification of women over the centuries - this bit really sticks in my craw......
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37365 on: Today at 09:49:14 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:04:44 pm
Oh.  My.  God.  What the bleeding fuck is this absolute pile of shite that's apparently called the Brit awards.

Holy fucking crap.  They can't speak.  They're reading lines written to sound funny without ever being taught how to read.

And fuck my life if I ever have to listen to that bag of shite "chaise fucking lounge" one more time I'll ram said fucking settee down someone's fucking throat.

Interviewing random nobody's who were clearly not told by their agents that they might need to answer a question.... the panic was palpable.

I'm going to bed!!

And seriously do we really need to see blokes get their kit off to oggle at their six pack.  Just fuck off 🖕


We don't watch telly but I've just see the photos of last night's ensembles.

Didn't everyone look cute?
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37366 on: Today at 09:58:34 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:38:29 am
food-related ....
I'm on vacation in Vietnam at the moment, and the number of Asian men I see at the hotel buffet breakfast stuffing - and I literally mean STUFFING - their gobs full of food is alarming.

One guy used both hands to push a baseball-sized cabbage leaf (that he'd loaded with whatever from the buffet)into his maw using both hands.  then he chewed it open-mouthed with his head thrown back.

then he went at it again.  several times.

a wonderful start to the day .....






I'm always fascinated by the way people behave at hotel buffets,the greed(and waste)on display is jaw dropping.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37367 on: Today at 11:00:49 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 09:58:34 am

I'm always fascinated by the way people behave at hotel buffets,the greed(and waste)on display is jaw dropping.
be sure not to pay a lot of attention to me, then.  :)
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37368 on: Today at 03:35:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:33:38 am
Wow! Did you lose a bet?
I can't usually rant like that unless Liverpool have just lost!

No bets lost mate but having a good old rant is far better than keeping all that crap inside and being stressed to fuck about it 😂
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37369 on: Today at 03:36:21 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:36:27 am
Debs needs her own thread for the occasional volcanic eruptions, we can all click, read and be awed...  :D

😂 Quiet as a church mouse me 🤦
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37370 on: Today at 03:39:18 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 08:56:53 am
Thank you! Brilliantly said! And that last point is bang-on too......it's a level playing field now - so the ogling of the male form does NOT make up for all the objectification of women over the centuries - this bit really sticks in my craw......

And me mate.  We can't have equality then be as bad ourselves and that particular bit was just wtf!  Why?

It neither added anything nor needed in any context.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,927
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37371 on: Today at 03:48:45 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:39:18 pm
And me mate.  We can't have equality then be as bad ourselves and that particular bit was just wtf!  Why?

It neither added anything nor needed in any context.

There would be murder if the coka advert was the other way around





And imagine if it was a disabled bloke fingering his G/F and he had a seizure?

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37372 on: Today at 03:56:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:48:45 pm
There would be murder if the coka advert was the other way around





And imagine if it was a disabled bloke fingering his G/F and he had a seizure?



Precisely Rob.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,726
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37373 on: Today at 04:17:01 pm »
^
It's a real bugbear of myself and Mrs S.

Women have fought tooth and nail for so long to have the equality they should have has a basic human right. They've fought endlessly to expose sexism for what it is and have it addressed. Despite that, the media and, sadly some females themselves, have reduced all that down to just reversing the sexism and making women look worse than the men who's attitudes they fought so long to overturn.

I say worse, because back in the day men were actually encouraged to be sexist. Men weren't educated in how corrosive it all was. Today, in the western world at least, we are all a lot more aware and educated on such matters. There is absolutely no excuse for sexism from males or females. No excuse for the media to push female sexism either.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37374 on: Today at 04:57:35 pm »
^^

My sister had an 'if you can't beat them, join them' attitude. 

Drank pints, got lairy pissed and had a male calender hung on the kitchen door underneath her hubby's girly one.

I always tried to explain to her that equality wasn't about doing all the bad stuff blokes did, it was about educating them why they shouldn't otherwise we're just stooping to their level and getting nowhere.

There was another bit last night that I should have ranted about too, where the male presenter asked the female presenter if they were her real boobs.

I mean seriously!!
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,390
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37375 on: Today at 05:20:17 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:57:35 pm
There was another bit last night that I should have ranted about too, where the male presenter asked the female presenter if they were her real boobs.

I mean seriously!!
No way!!!!! Best possible reply I can think of to that is, "Yes - how about the massive penis sticking out of your head, you gonk?"

Regarding the calendar thing, I did a stint at the Met Office HQ for a few months on temporary assignment and I was in an office with 5 women. There was a wall calendar that featured more 6-packs than your average 7-eleven shop and I called it out, saying it made me feel uncomfortable. I was laughed at and told to get over myself given how disproportionate this matter was - so it was was okay to do it because more men were doing it than women - to which I replied, "How will anything ever change with that attitude?" Mind you, this was 1993. 30 years later and I'm sure I'd get a much different initial response.

Well, you'd think - but I'm not sure, if shite like you've described on the Brit Awards show carries on.

What's the message here? It's okay to ogle guys, cos women have endured objectification for millennia? Okay, Karen.... ;)

I sometimes go over old AGT/BGT clips and wow they get a little too close to the knuckle at times.....  :o
« Last Edit: Today at 05:24:45 pm by 24/7 »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,588
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37376 on: Today at 05:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 09:49:14 am
We don't watch telly
What do you do instead?
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37377 on: Today at 05:32:05 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 05:20:17 pm
No way!!!!! Best possible reply I can think of to that is, "Yes - how about the massive penis sticking out of your head, you gonk?"

It was two dimwits announcing a winner and the female was wearing what looked a bit like moulded armour plating at the front, with a few straps wrapped round at the back. 

Think Madonna's Jean Paul Gaultier corset thing but not as pointy.

And no I'm not sure you'd get a different response now.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:37:46 pm by reddebs »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,588
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37378 on: Today at 05:34:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:32:05 pm
It was two dimwits announcing a winner and the female was wearing what looked a bit like moulded armour plating at the front, with a few straps wrapped round at the back. 

Think Madonna's Jean Paul Gaultier corset thing but not as pointy.
Here you go.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/tom-grennan-slammed-out-line-29194690
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,390
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37379 on: Today at 05:41:05 pm »
Debs, on reflection, I'd probably get cancelled for being a toxic wannabe feminist taking the piss even though I'm deadly serious. It's no longer even pretending to be a level playing field and feels 2 both sides try to be clever by tripping the other up and gaslighting them when they complain about the fall. It's like being punched in the bits in the penalty area then getting a yellow card for being on the floor in pain.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37380 on: Today at 05:42:48 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:34:22 pm
Here you go.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/tom-grennan-slammed-out-line-29194690

Thanks mate.  I'm glad he's caused outrage but what's really worrying was that he clearly thought it was acceptable to ask 🤷. It just beggers belief!
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37381 on: Today at 05:50:51 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 05:41:05 pm
Debs, on reflection, I'd probably get cancelled for being a toxic wannabe feminist taking the piss even though I'm deadly serious. It's no longer even pretending to be a level playing field and feels 2 both sides try to be clever by tripping the other up and gaslighting them when they complain about the fall. It's like being punched in the bits in the penalty area then getting a yellow card for being on the floor in pain.

I think people in an effort to be clever have over complicated what should be a perfectly easy to understand concept.

Just treat everyone with the same respect you expect to be treated with.

It doesn't matter which 'bits' you've got or not got, what age you are, which god you follow or don't even have or whether you're black, white, yellow, pink or blue with yellow dots.

Who fucking cares, we're all people!!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 930 931 932 933 934 [935]   Go Up
« previous next »
 