Is this the old arses thread?



To be honest, I was always the same. Being highly social phobic I'd be mortified if expected to dance. I could only do it when absolutely hammered. I've also always though it looked utterly ridiculous too, for some reason.It's almost got me into trouble in the past. Of course, girlfriends weren't impressed that I wouldn't dance with them. Also, one time in Tenerife years ago we went on a galleon ship cruise. I was there for the scenery, the food, the wine and to just relax, but some fella who was tasked with whipping up the atmosphere tried to pull me into the dancing on deck once the music started.I was stood by the rail with my back to the crowd and looking at the cliffs of Los Gigantes, giving clear 'leave me out of this' body language. Despite that, he made a real gesture of trying to get me involved. I stiffened up and told him to 'go away' in no uncertain terms. I've had a few 'leave me the hell alone' moments when people have tried to get me up on the dancefloor over the years.