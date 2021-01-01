« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37240 on: Yesterday at 07:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:55:21 pm
Marr was always the real force there, the sterotypically-Manc-voiced super-talented biff. Mozzer was just the rent-a-moan. That's the way I have chosen to see it now, and in perpetuity.

Mate of mine tried to get me into the Smiths when we were 15, I took one listen to that whining twat and said, what the fuck is that, its shite. He tried and tried and while the music is good, he just did my head in.
jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37241 on: Yesterday at 09:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:41:27 pm
You've not seen Andy's post on Morrissey? You're in for a treat, he can't stand him.

I actually love The Smiths but can't listen to them anymore (unless it's an instrumental) because of Morrissey's views.

I don't have a great love of them either. I could do with a laugh after watching the last episode of His Dark Materials.  :-\
Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37242 on: Yesterday at 10:41:27 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 06:39:05 pm
The funny thing about Andy is that he's a total teddy bear in real life, the lovely soppy twat - nothing like the prick he is online sometimes  :wave :-* ;D

:(

Awww cheers mate :)

It's true though. I'm a cuddly bod. Nothing like I am on here :)
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37243 on: Yesterday at 10:44:55 pm »
Fuck sake I really shouldn't have sawn all that wood today my shoulders are seizing up already 😟
PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37244 on: Yesterday at 10:56:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:45:09 pm
I don't have a great love of them either. I could do with a laugh after watching the last episode of His Dark Materials.  :-\

Jeez, if you're turning to the Smiths for a laugh, youmust be REALLY hannoyed.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37245 on: Yesterday at 10:56:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:44:55 pm
Fuck sake I really shouldn't have sawn all that wood today my shoulders are seizing up already 😟

Get a chainsaw
Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37246 on: Yesterday at 11:40:11 pm »
Scenes and life where people 'hold someone back'

Fucking laughable.

If I wanted to do someone no fucker could ever stop me. You see it in some many scenes and I've seen it in life.

Absolutely hilarious :)
jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37247 on: Today at 12:24:46 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:56:25 pm
Jeez, if you're turning to the Smiths for a laugh, youmust be REALLY hannoyed.

 ;D
sheepfest

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37248 on: Today at 12:35:19 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:45:09 pm
I don't have a great love of them either. I could do with a laugh after watching the last episode of His Dark Materials.  :-\
Watched the first 3 so far but have a 2 week home alone coming up starting  next weekend so deliberately held off watching and can't wait.
jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37249 on: Today at 06:20:00 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 12:35:19 am
Watched the first 3 so far but have a 2 week home alone coming up starting  next weekend so deliberately held off watching and can't wait.

You won't be disappointed.  :)
Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37250 on: Today at 08:27:03 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on February  3, 2023, 04:08:45 pm
Likely the insurer has just changed their taget market, or your wife's demographics are overrepresented in their current portfolio. Insurers don't want to be overexposed to a certain market - even if they have too many customers in your postcode for example.

Hiking it like that is just their way of saying they don't want your custom, without actually declining outright.

How come they don't want to be overexposed to a certain market?

I say Nick's wife should pay up just to spite them.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37251 on: Today at 08:35:11 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:27:03 am
How come they don't want to be overexposed to a certain market?

I say Nick's wife should pay up just to spite them.

It's probably easier to explain with home insurance. Imagine you had a housing development built on a floodplain. No insurer is going to want to insure the whole of the development. They are all about spreading risk. If you have a diverse portfolio you miminise the risk of having to pay out too much for something that turns out to be a big risk factor.

It could be that the postcode, it could be the model of car she drives. or too many people with her profession etc.
PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37252 on: Today at 09:31:27 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:35:11 am
It's probably easier to explain with home insurance. Imagine you had a housing development built on a floodplain. No insurer is going to want to insure the whole of the development. They are all about spreading risk. If you have a diverse portfolio you miminise the risk of having to pay out too much for something that turns out to be a big risk factor.

It could be that the postcode, it could be the model of car she drives. or too many people with her profession etc.
Go on. Say it. Too many women drivers.

Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37253 on: Today at 09:32:24 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:31:27 am
Go on. Say it. Too many women drivers.

Or they just realised she was assoicated with Nick and noped all the way out.
