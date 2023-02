Could've told the kids to walk there and pick it up, if they want it?



I don't trust my youngest lad to cross the road yet, he's got no awareness, he;s nearly been killed a couple of times, worst was when an Astra missed him by about an inch, the door mirror went over his head. The drivers around here are twats too, we nearly got hit 3 times in one night while on pedestrain crossings, they're dangerous.