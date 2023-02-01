« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2041929 times)

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37160 on: February 1, 2023, 04:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on February  1, 2023, 03:54:46 pm
Any kind of eating noises drive me mad. I can't sit with someone in silence and eat, have to have music or the TV on.
Misophonia.
We were only talking about that the other day. It's not just eating noises, it's intolerance of any manmade noise.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37161 on: February 1, 2023, 05:08:52 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on February  1, 2023, 04:54:05 pm
Misophonia.
We were only talking about that the other day. It's not just eating noises, it's intolerance of any manmade noise.

I'm OK when in a restaurant, but when sat at a desk at work or sat next to the wife on the couch, I want to take a fork and stab the eater in the eye.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37162 on: February 1, 2023, 05:25:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  1, 2023, 05:08:52 pm
I'm OK when in a restaurant, but when sat at a desk at work or sat next to the wife on the couch, I want to take a fork and stab the eater in the eye.
About 10 year ago when out on a date one evening we were in a restaurant and during the starters she's sat there making these horrible chomping noises and I said I needed the toilet and would be back in a minute . . . . . I bolted out the front door and legged it down the street.  Fuck that.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37163 on: February 1, 2023, 05:38:31 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on February  1, 2023, 04:08:26 pm
All vocal elements are flexible. This person needs to go on my Vocal Impact coaching...

Hush, hush
keep it down now...
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37164 on: February 1, 2023, 06:03:36 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on February  1, 2023, 05:25:05 pm
About 10 year ago when out on a date one evening we were in a restaurant and during the starters she's sat there making these horrible chomping noises and I said I needed the toilet and would be back in a minute . . . . . I bolted out the front door and legged it down the street.  Fuck that.

😂

The missus has a mate who I'd go for if I was single EXCEPT for the bloody noise she makes eating, I couldn't stand it.
Offline Kalito

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37165 on: February 1, 2023, 06:06:24 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on February  1, 2023, 05:25:05 pm
About 10 year ago when out on a date one evening we were in a restaurant and during the starters she's sat there making these horrible chomping noises and I said I needed the toilet and would be back in a minute . . . . . I bolted out the front door and legged it down the street.  Fuck that.
Bet you finished your starters.... :P
Offline 24/7

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37166 on: February 1, 2023, 06:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on February  1, 2023, 06:06:24 pm
Bet you finished your starters.... :P
Dessert would deffo have been a solitary action ;D
Online Schmidt

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37167 on: February 1, 2023, 06:17:35 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on February  1, 2023, 04:08:26 pm
All vocal elements are flexible. This person needs to go on my Vocal Impact coaching...

One individual reminded me of this annoying excuse, but it's something I've heard multiple people use throughout my life.

The more recent example needs more than vocal impact coaching though, the same guy dumped a bunch of computer equipment next to my desk for like three weeks because he's too fat and lazy to take it upstairs. After it finally got moved a bunch more appeared a day later, I smashed it out of the way so I could put my bag down in its place and the next day it was all gone.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37168 on: February 1, 2023, 06:17:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  1, 2023, 06:03:36 pm
😂

The missus has a mate who I'd go for if I was single EXCEPT for the bloody noise she makes eating, I couldn't stand it.
I could be sick just thinking about it Rob and as for those who keep their mouth open while eating I'm willing them to choke to death, the insufferable bastards.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37169 on: February 1, 2023, 06:19:20 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on February  1, 2023, 06:15:14 pm
Dessert would deffo have been a solitary action ;D
I see what you did there . . . . cheeky charley.
Offline Elzar

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37170 on: February 1, 2023, 06:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on February  1, 2023, 04:54:05 pm
Misophonia.
We were only talking about that the other day. It's not just eating noises, it's intolerance of any manmade noise.

Then yes. I do have this.
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37171 on: February 1, 2023, 06:54:26 pm »
Just want to add another vote for the misophonia/open-mouth chewing crew. There are dozens of us!

I got tuned in to this woman at my kids basketball game the other day, sat a few rows away from me, in a noisy gym, but there she was smacking and snapping her gum. Had to move away and I could still hear her

Online Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37172 on: February 1, 2023, 06:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on February  1, 2023, 04:54:05 pm
Misophonia.
We were only talking about that the other day. It's not just eating noises, it's intolerance of any manmade noise.

Sometimes I'll fly into a disgusted rage at home when I hear someone eating noisily, then realize it's the dog - and my anger instantly dissapates, all is forgiven, and I happily allow him to continue.
Online bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37173 on: February 1, 2023, 09:36:34 pm »
My firm have Desktop in Onedrive so everything on there gets backed up anyway. Loads of SSO as well. Spent half a day getting a brand new laptop set up like my old one just before Christmas, really satisfying.

Windows 11 though - apparently it's in beta, but not being able to drag a file onto the taskbar and have that programme open makes adding attachments to emails and moving files frustrating. That and having to click on 'show more options' on the context menu.
Online RedSince86

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37174 on: February 1, 2023, 09:46:42 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on February  1, 2023, 05:25:05 pm
About 10 year ago when out on a date one evening we were in a restaurant and during the starters she's sat there making these horrible chomping noises and I said I needed the toilet and would be back in a minute . . . . . I bolted out the front door and legged it down the street.  Fuck that.
  ;D

Brilliant!!!
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37175 on: February 1, 2023, 11:15:27 pm »
Companies that don't tell you the salary for a position they've advertised, instead it's always "to be discussed at interview stage"
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37176 on: Yesterday at 04:26:08 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  1, 2023, 03:52:25 pm
After my own laptop went kaput, I've been using my work laptop (out of RDS mode) to store any docs/pics/files, and browse the web.

Mine got called 'to add a few changes' and I passed it over this morning.

What they're actually doing is replacing Windows10 with Windows 11.

All the docs/pics have been wiped (It's response was that we shouldn't be storing anything on the Desktop)

And they've got rid of Chrome. When I asked about this, was told 'Oh, just use Edge'. Edge is fucking wank (you can't even set it to open the home page when you open a new tab)

That's before having to re-login to everything. And some stuff not opening with the programs they used to (like, a client just sent me a .png file, and it's only giving me the option of opening with fucking Paint)
Win11 is a fucking abomination - having to fight to get rid of Edge, and - worst of all - having to fight to STOP STORING EVERYTHING ON FUCKING ONEDRIVE BY DEFAULT!!

I've been storing stuff on my PC for decades you bastards - leave me the fuck alone!
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37177 on: Yesterday at 08:45:01 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:26:08 am
Win11 is a fucking abomination - having to fight to get rid of Edge, and - worst of all - having to fight to STOP STORING EVERYTHING ON FUCKING ONEDRIVE BY DEFAULT!!

I've been storing stuff on my PC for decades you bastards - leave me the fuck alone!


Still on 10 at work but everything is now one drive and I fucking hate it, I use my desktop for temporary shite I don't care about so stop fucking backing it up. Shite it is.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37178 on: Yesterday at 12:21:09 pm »
Was meant to be meeting up with a mate I havent seen for a couple of years tomorrow, but the rail strike has put paid to it.

Not going to argue against that, just Sods law that the first time Ive needed to use the train in a few months and theres a strike on, same as the last time I needed to use it! Can they plan their strikes around my social calendar in future please? :D
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37179 on: Yesterday at 12:25:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:45:01 am
Still on 10 at work but everything is now one drive and I fucking hate it, I use my desktop for temporary shite I don't care about so stop fucking backing it up. Shite it is.

My current 11 year old laptop is still running windows 7  ;D
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37180 on: Today at 04:03:59 pm »
Because my tax ran out just after the MOT expired, I was forced to SORN the car. Now I have a fresh MOT, I can't find my V5 - I can find the other car and both my bikes, but not mine. Robbing bastards DVLA charge £25 for a replacement and I can't tax the car until the V5 comes.

Whats pissing me off the most, in this day and age, is that they can send me a V5 but they won't let me tax the car online without it. If I can give the keeper name, VIN no, reg no, postcode, no ownership changes and a bank account they've previously taken the money from for the Direct Debit, why the fuck do I need a number off the V5?  :butt
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37181 on: Today at 04:05:52 pm »
My wifes car insurer got in touch as it was up for renewal. Dont have the exact quote to hand but went from around £550 to £2,400. :lmao

She called them up and they couldnt even tell her why it had jumped that much. Same car, no changes, but somehow increased 5 fold. Shes obviously cancelling it and going elsewhere.
Online Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37182 on: Today at 04:08:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:05:52 pm
My wifes car insurer got in touch as it was up for renewal. Dont have the exact quote to hand but went from around £550 to £2,400. :lmao

She called them up and they couldnt even tell her why it had jumped that much. Same car, no changes, but somehow increased 5 fold. Shes obviously cancelling it and going elsewhere.

Likely the insurer has just changed their taget market, or your wife's demographics are overrepresented in their current portfolio. Insurers don't want to be overexposed to a certain market - even if they have too many customers in your postcode for example.

Hiking it like that is just their way of saying they don't want your custom, without actually declining outright.
