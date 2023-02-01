Because my tax ran out just after the MOT expired, I was forced to SORN the car. Now I have a fresh MOT, I can't find my V5 - I can find the other car and both my bikes, but not mine. Robbing bastards DVLA charge £25 for a replacement and I can't tax the car until the V5 comes.Whats pissing me off the most, in this day and age, is that they can send me a V5 but they won't let me tax the car online without it. If I can give the keeper name, VIN no, reg no, postcode, no ownership changes and a bank account they've previously taken the money from for the Direct Debit, why the fuck do I need a number off the V5?