VRBOFound the holiday home we want to stay in in France. The week we want is the last available during summer.Go through the booking process smoothly until the point we submit the payment."Sorry, there has been an error. Please try again"Tried 3 times with the same result.Call VRBO. Get to speak to someone who can barely speak English. After struggling to understand each other for a minute, they cut me off.Call back. Next person is barely any better in the language stakes but we muddle through. They tell me it is perhaps my payment card so I should speak to me bank.I speak to my bank, who tell me there's no problem at their end - and no request for payment has come through.Back onto VRBO. Person struggles with English. They tell me they can take the payment over the phone... but their system for doing this is currently down. I should call back the next day.I call back the next day (yesterday). Best person yet. They try to process the payment from their end but it's not going through. Try some sort of 'dummy' payment (not using my card) and it's the same problem. They escalate issue to their technical support and tell me technical support will email me with instructions once it's resolved. Suggested I contact the host to explain.Host agrees to 'block' any booking for 'our' week, until this evening, whilst VRBO resolve this.Nothing from VRBO this morning, so I call them. Am told the techniocl support team is looking into it. I explain the host will only 'block' the property until this evening, and could they see if they can hurry this along. No, they can't. I have to wait.I just know some other fucker is going to book this property.