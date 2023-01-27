« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

Offline Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37000 on: January 27, 2023, 07:41:16 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 26, 2023, 11:06:00 pm
It went straight in the bin.

Fairy liquid butties aren't my thing.  :-\

At least it was the bread & not the scouse that you had to throw away. ;)
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37001 on: January 27, 2023, 01:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on January 27, 2023, 07:41:16 am
At least it was the bread & not the scouse that you had to throw away. ;)
True. The Scouse was lovely.  :D

This reminded me of a Home Economics lesson in school many years ago. I think it was some kind of strawberry flan I made, and I couldn't wait to take it home to show my parents. I accidentally dropped the thing and it turned upside down as it fell. Landing with a splat, jammy side down on the floor.   :duh :-\
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37002 on: January 27, 2023, 01:44:11 pm »
Samsung TV remotes. They're absolutely shite.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Adeemo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37003 on: January 27, 2023, 01:57:11 pm »
Not gonna lie. No one has asked you to lie, you dont need to tell everyone that youre not going to.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37004 on: January 27, 2023, 02:16:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 27, 2023, 01:44:11 pm
Samsung TV remotes. They're absolutely shite.

I've been swearing at mine today ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37005 on: January 27, 2023, 02:20:49 pm »
VRBO

Found the holiday home we want to stay in in France. The week we want is the last available during summer.

Go through the booking process smoothly until the point we submit the payment.

"Sorry, there has been an error. Please try again"

Tried 3 times with the same result.

Call VRBO. Get to speak to someone who can barely speak English. After struggling to understand each other for a minute, they cut me off.

Call back. Next person is barely any better in the language stakes  but we muddle through. They tell me it is perhaps my payment card so I should speak to me bank.

I speak to my bank, who tell me there's no problem at their end - and no request for payment has come through.

Back onto VRBO. Person struggles with English. They tell me they can take the payment over the phone... but their system for doing this is currently down. I should call back the next day.

I call back the next day (yesterday). Best person yet. They try to process the payment from their end but it's not going through. Try some sort of 'dummy' payment (not using my card) and it's the same problem. They escalate issue to their technical support and tell me technical support will email me with instructions once it's resolved. Suggested I contact the host to explain.

Host agrees to 'block' any booking for 'our' week, until this evening, whilst VRBO resolve this.

Nothing from VRBO this morning, so I call them. Am told the techniocl support team is looking into it. I explain the host will only 'block' the property until this evening, and could they see if they can hurry this along. No, they can't. I have to wait.


I just know some other fucker is going to book this property.  >:(
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37006 on: January 27, 2023, 02:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 27, 2023, 02:20:49 pm
VRBO

Found the holiday home we want to stay in in France. The week we want is the last available during summer.

Go through the booking process smoothly until the point we submit the payment.

"Sorry, there has been an error. Please try again"

Tried 3 times with the same result.

Call VRBO. Get to speak to someone who can barely speak English. After struggling to understand each other for a minute, they cut me off.

Call back. Next person is barely any better in the language stakes  but we muddle through. They tell me it is perhaps my payment card so I should speak to me bank.

I speak to my bank, who tell me there's no problem at their end - and no request for payment has come through.

Back onto VRBO. Person struggles with English. They tell me they can take the payment over the phone... but their system for doing this is currently down. I should call back the next day.

I call back the next day (yesterday). Best person yet. They try to process the payment from their end but it's not going through. Try some sort of 'dummy' payment (not using my card) and it's the same problem. They escalate issue to their technical support and tell me technical support will email me with instructions once it's resolved. Suggested I contact the host to explain.

Host agrees to 'block' any booking for 'our' week, until this evening, whilst VRBO resolve this.

Nothing from VRBO this morning, so I call them. Am told the techniocl support team is looking into it. I explain the host will only 'block' the property until this evening, and could they see if they can hurry this along. No, they can't. I have to wait.


I just know some other fucker is going to book this property.  >:(

What property and what week is it?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37007 on: January 27, 2023, 02:27:17 pm »
Thought I wasn't doing to manage this due to some div messing about with their payment, so annoying, mad panic, but finally just booked this boss holiday home in France, last week available in Summer.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37008 on: January 27, 2023, 02:35:50 pm »
When delivery companies text you after they tried to deliver that they were coming today. ::)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37009 on: January 27, 2023, 02:36:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 27, 2023, 02:27:17 pm
Thought I wasn't doing to manage this due to some div messing about with their payment, so annoying, mad panic, but finally just booked this boss holiday home in France, last week available in Summer.


Not in Vendee, is it?

 :o
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37010 on: January 27, 2023, 02:58:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 27, 2023, 02:16:03 pm
I've been swearing at mine today ;D

I can't understand how a company like Samsung continues to produce these pieces of shit. They're like something you'd buy on the black market to get by until you can pick up an official remote.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline 24/7

  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37011 on: January 27, 2023, 04:02:12 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on January 27, 2023, 02:22:28 pm
What property and what week is it?
Arf ;D
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37012 on: January 27, 2023, 04:07:04 pm »
Traffic at 3 pm due to schools coming out. Took me 20 minutes to drive what should be  2-3 minutes. Cars parked dangerously on curbs, cars veering into different lanes. Mayhem.

The roundabout by Allerton Road/Mossley Hill is basically a death trap at that time.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37013 on: January 27, 2023, 04:23:50 pm »
^ linked to that, temporary lights with no warning.
chose one route earlier today when I had 2 options, after a mile start queuing. Get through them and after another half mile another set of temporarys. No warning for either, no distance signs which at least gives an idea of the queue time. Added about 10 mins in all to a 4 mile journey when there was another alternative route, But putting proper warnings and signage is a bit too much like thinking.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37014 on: January 27, 2023, 04:52:39 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on January 27, 2023, 04:07:04 pm
Traffic at 3 pm due to schools coming out. Took me 20 minutes to drive what should be  2-3 minutes. Cars parked dangerously on curbs, cars veering into different lanes. Mayhem.

The roundabout by Allerton Road/Mossley Hill is basically a death trap at that time.

Worst school for this is Liverpool College. The end of Queens drive is unusable during school traffic times, parents that don't give a shit about anyone else and just park in the middle of the road. No surprise really.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37015 on: January 27, 2023, 05:27:10 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on January 27, 2023, 04:07:04 pm
Traffic at 3 pm due to schools coming out. Took me 20 minutes to drive what should be  2-3 minutes. Cars parked dangerously on curbs, cars veering into different lanes. Mayhem.

The roundabout by Allerton Road/Mossley Hill is basically a death trap at that time.

Its always the bloody women too. Used to walk my kids to and from school and have blown up at loads of mums over their driving, fucking idiots, the way they drive near Primary schools.

Same in car parks - some dickhead is flying round like its an F1 race, it'll be a woman.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37016 on: January 27, 2023, 05:29:36 pm »
Toyota drivers are all c*nts. Had one earlier deciding to skip the queue and taking to the bus lane approaching the lights, stopping in a yellow box while the lights were red, then turning left without indicating. Bastards the lot of them.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37017 on: January 27, 2023, 05:40:24 pm »
Getting forgetful!

I've come in this thread as there was something from my recent trip to Yorkshire that annoyed me but now I can't remember what it was 🤷

Oh well it must not have been that memorable 😂
Logged

Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37018 on: January 27, 2023, 05:41:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 27, 2023, 05:40:24 pm
Getting forgetful!

I've come in this thread as there was something from my recent trip to Yorkshire that annoyed me but now I can't remember what it was 🤷

Oh well it must not have been that memorable 😂

Every twat you spoke to?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37019 on: January 27, 2023, 05:47:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 27, 2023, 05:41:09 pm
Every twat you spoke to?

Well not all of them mate, thankfully I've a few left leaning clients that spend their lives helping others and decrying the current government.

Logged

Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37020 on: January 27, 2023, 05:48:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 27, 2023, 05:47:06 pm
Well not all of them mate, thankfully I've a few left leaning clients that spend their lives helping others and decrying the current government.



That's good to know, sounds like you need to sack the rest of them off for your own sanity though 😂
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37021 on: January 27, 2023, 06:08:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 27, 2023, 05:48:41 pm
That's good to know, sounds like you need to sack the rest of them off for your own sanity though 😂

I can cope mate the good ones keep me going.
Logged

Online reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37022 on: January 27, 2023, 06:17:31 pm »
I've remembered what annoyed me now.

Driving through the local woods this morning to get to a client.  It's where we used to walk the dogs and an area that is rife with fly tipping but this was downright disgusting and absolutely blatant too.

Over a 1-2 mile distance somebody had dumped black bin liner bags of rubbish on both sides of the road every 10mtrs or so.

It was like somebody was stood on the back of a flat back truck full of bags and dropped them systematically at the side of the road as it was driven along at a slow pace.

Dumping or fly tipping is one of my biggest pet hates, there's absolutely no need for it especially in this manner.

Dirty fucking scruffy bastards!!
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37023 on: January 27, 2023, 06:39:19 pm »
This new trend - perhaps it's a new directive? - for car lights to continue across the bonnet and boot in a thin line. Looks awful and just adds to the light pollution on UK roads with yet another row of LEDs.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37024 on: January 27, 2023, 06:53:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 27, 2023, 05:27:10 pm

Same in car parks - some dickhead is flying round like its an F1 race, it'll be a woman.


Absolutely true. Normally a young woman, too.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37025 on: January 27, 2023, 06:57:23 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 27, 2023, 06:39:19 pm
This new trend - perhaps it's a new directive? - for car lights to continue across the bonnet and boot in a thin line. Looks awful and just adds to the light pollution on UK roads with yet another row of LEDs.


I been going to post that about 10 times. I remember when I'm driving and see one. But have forgot by the time I get home.

 ;D

But yeah, it looks shite.

Following on from that, cars that have stupidly-shaped running lights. There's one car (might be a Renault) that has them like brackets. Or ears.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37026 on: January 27, 2023, 07:00:39 pm »
Or those car lights, indicators, which instead of just flashing sort of flow from left to right or right to left.

Everyone knows that if a light moves it has to make a Voor Voor sound like in Knight Rider, otherwise it's shite, like
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37027 on: January 27, 2023, 07:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 27, 2023, 07:00:39 pm
Or those car lights, indicators, which instead of just flashing sort of flow from left to right or right to left.

Everyone knows that if a light moves it has to make a Voor Voor sound like in Knight Rider, otherwise it's shite, like

There is a car that has the indicator lights inside a square of their normal lights - the normal lights form a frame, and when they indicate, the inside of that frame flashes. It's really hard to see, because you have to look straight into the very bright leds. Do these things not have to pass some sort of test before they are allowed on the roads?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37028 on: January 27
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 27, 2023, 07:32:25 pm
There is a car that has the indicator lights inside a square of their normal lights - the normal lights form a frame, and when they indicate, the inside of that frame flashes. It's really hard to see, because you have to look straight into the very bright leds. Do these things not have to pass some sort of test before they are allowed on the roads?

The new Mini's have lights like that, bloody annoying


LED headlights in general - far too bright, I'm sick to death of getting dazzled, I even get dazzled in the truck and my head is about 9ft off the ground. One day I'm going to get blined and either head on one of these cars or hit someone in front of me because I can't see them.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,142
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37029 on: January 27, 2023, 10:39:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 27, 2023, 08:01:46 pm
.....my head is about 9ft off the ground...
How the hell do you find trousers that fit you!!!!!!!
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,335
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37030 on: January 27, 2023, 10:48:59 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 27, 2023, 10:39:37 pm
How the hell do you find trousers that fit you!!!!!!!



Thats why they're all shorts.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,335
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37031 on: January 27, 2023, 10:59:53 pm »
More on topic. I just watched this clip of a Canadian man freeing a moose. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/word-us-canada-64417733
If I was him, I'd get divorced immediatly. F me, that woman is annoying.

*they see the moose stuck in a wire-link fence and have stopped next to it*
She: Can you help?
He: I don't know.
She: Well, I think you should help. It's gonna die.
*He leaves the car and is trying to get the moose out of the fence, she stays in the car*
She: Do you have anything in the car I could bring up to help, like a screwdriver?
*He denies*
She: See, this is why you should have these devices in your car.

Fucking hell!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37032 on: January 27, 2023, 11:22:13 pm »
New Asthma inhaler I'm on made by AstraZeneca, the Turbohaler is what it's called.

Confusing AF to use at first.

Didn't even come with instructions and to read it online and it only has 120 doses instead of the older versions of 240.

When you use it doesn't feel like you have, you realise a few minutes later with this bitter medicinal taste at the back of the throat.

First time Messing with it I must have used 5 doses trying it out. ::)




« Last Edit: January 27, 2023, 11:33:57 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37033 on: January 27, 2023, 11:41:31 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 27, 2023, 10:59:53 pm
More on topic. I just watched this clip of a Canadian man freeing a moose. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/word-us-canada-64417733
If I was him, I'd get divorced immediatly. F me, that woman is annoying.

*they see the moose stuck in a wire-link fence and have stopped next to it*
She: Can you help?
He: I don't know.
She: Well, I think you should help. It's gonna die.
*He leaves the car and is trying to get the moose out of the fence, she stays in the car*
She: Do you have anything in the car I could bring up to help, like a screwdriver?
*He denies*
She: See, this is why you should have these devices in your car.

Fucking hell!

That's odd, I don't remember ever freeing a moose - or being Canadian for that matter
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,554
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37034 on: Yesterday at 12:07:37 am »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,142
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37035 on: Yesterday at 07:52:56 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 27, 2023, 10:48:59 pm
Thats why they're all shorts.
BOOM!

Oh also that moose thing yeah - he was brave to try that but fuck me imagine being married to such a nag.......
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,988
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37036 on: Yesterday at 11:46:14 pm »
Flybe's collapse has pissed me off today, especially after reading more about it. The crew, pilots and ground staff all working hard to make a living but the top brass constantly making stupid decisions which lead to the airline losing £5m a day and the company folding. They're fucking millionaires so they'll have no problem sleeping tonight, it's the staff I feel for.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,937
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #37037 on: Today at 09:23:28 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 11:46:14 pm
Flybe's collapse has pissed me off today, especially after reading more about it. The crew, pilots and ground staff all working hard to make a living but the top brass constantly making stupid decisions which lead to the airline losing £5m a day and the company folding. They're fucking millionaires so they'll have no problem sleeping tonight, it's the staff I feel for.

I was mildly amused by a story on BBC NI about that yesterday. Some bellend claiming he was on his way to the City Airport when he got an email to say they flight was cancelled. His flight was at 7.25, but he claims he got the email at 3.07.
Literally no one in the history of avaition goes to the City Airport 4 hours early. Just a blatant lie with a compo face photo attached to the story. 
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
