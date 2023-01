When I took my father for a memory test(he failed miserably) the first thing the doctor asked me was 'does he drive'?



He didn't thank god so that was one thing we didn't have to worry about.



Our former neighbour was diagnosed with dementia at around the same time as my father and it took his son the best part of two years to put a stop to him using the car.



feel the pain there, my own Dad was diagnosed with Dementia about 10 months ago, though we had probably known for about 8 months. Thankfully he hasnt driven in about 3-4 yearsHe was driving from his early 20s until he was about 80, the last ten years his driving went to pot, so it would be wise to re test older drivers. Never had an accident (a miracle as he regularly drove with drink on him) but the last ten years he frequently would scratch it off the wall coming out of the driveway, few times he reversed into bollards as well