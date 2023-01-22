Been thinking of getting myself a record player for some time now. Spotted a vintage HiFi with one included on Gumtree.
Travelled an hour there and back to pick it up, the man selling it is really sound. Throws in a few extras.
Bring it home and play it, sounds good.
Next day try playing it, not working. Can't find anything on Youtube, the hifi is that old. I find the service handbook online and its impossible to follow. I plough straight in with the screwdriver anyway and I'm now convinced I've made it worse, beyond repair. Just can't help myself.