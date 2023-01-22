« previous next »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36920 on: January 22, 2023, 07:11:15 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 22, 2023, 05:54:29 pm
You write this as if it makes me walking my father over a road is safer.

What you've done is throw these brands under the bus.

The bus which can indicate...

If you're calling such drivers of such brands small pricked thickos then science:

https://manofmany.com/rides/cars/new-study-men-sports-cars-small-penis

I await FURIOUS

i won't understand the claim "they are not fitted with left turn lights". It's literally illegal

Pick a side sir. Might I recommend music, sex, or anything outside the Forecourt Trader awards? https://forecourttraderawards.co.uk/live/en/page/home

Don't permit women crossing the road to have to back up because Mr Bigcar assumes technology gets in the way

Anything the cars aren't fitted with should be bettered by the drivers meanwhile the rest of us get mown down into the guttershit you wish we was

Run me down all the want. Brother jumps
Who let Sabu Pundit back in.....? 🤔🤣
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36921 on: January 22, 2023, 08:14:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 22, 2023, 06:05:17 pm
The problem with those marques of car, is that they seem to attract the worst of drivers. I see so many Audis/Mercs being driven in a twat of a manner, young dickheads with money buying them. BMWs I don't notice much anymore.

Lack of indication is spread across all makes though in my experience
Quite often drug dealers further up the chain than the hooded electric bike types.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36922 on: January 22, 2023, 08:28:29 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 22, 2023, 07:11:15 pm
Who let Sabu Pundit back in.....? 🤔🤣

Sabu ToneLa...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36923 on: January 23, 2023, 12:17:28 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 22, 2023, 03:38:04 pm
They're like a wasp trapped in a jar. All you can hear is the incessant drone as the angry little twat buzzes away inside with an angry look on its face.

Tiresome gobshites.

Chelsea fans are Millwall with money.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36924 on: January 23, 2023, 06:39:03 am »
Quote from: Alf on January 22, 2023, 03:03:05 pm
Chelsea fans.

Had to travel up and down on train with them Saturday , horrible experience
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36925 on: January 23, 2023, 10:03:19 am »
The missus parents had their car nicked from a hotel carpark at the weekend. The thieves apparently followed them into the hotel to find out the room number, then called reception early in the morning to say they heard heated arguing from that room, security guard went up to check and during that time they got themselves into the gated carpark (the entry/exit of which had just been jammed from someone leaving previously), hotwired it and away they went (all hooded on the CCTV). Some absolute scum out there, albeit well organised scum.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36926 on: January 23, 2023, 11:52:30 am »
^
That's horrible, Lobo.

I absolutely despise the creatures who do this kind of thing and traumatise decent people.

Where did this happen?
« Reply #36927 on: January 23, 2023, 11:59:59 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 23, 2023, 10:03:19 am
The missus parents had their car nicked from a hotel carpark at the weekend. The thieves apparently followed them into the hotel to find out the room number, then called reception early in the morning to say they heard heated arguing from that room, security guard went up to check and during that time they got themselves into the gated carpark (the entry/exit of which had just been jammed from someone leaving previously), hotwired it and away they went (all hooded on the CCTV). Some absolute scum out there, albeit well organised scum.

Fucking scum.

They'll be well known to the plod too as they'll have nicked them multiple times for car theft
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36928 on: January 23, 2023, 12:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 23, 2023, 11:52:30 am
^
That's horrible, Lobo.

I absolutely despise the creatures who do this kind of thing and traumatise decent people.

Where did this happen?

They're not traumatised to be fair, they were fast asleep and slept through the security guard banging on the door (her mum and dad would probably sleep through a hurricane). It was in Birmingham (an Ibis). We've had a look on social media and seems its a pretty common plot.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36929 on: January 23, 2023, 12:19:31 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 23, 2023, 10:03:19 am
The missus parents had their car nicked from a hotel carpark at the weekend. The thieves apparently followed them into the hotel to find out the room number, then called reception early in the morning to say they heard heated arguing from that room, security guard went up to check and during that time they got themselves into the gated carpark (the entry/exit of which had just been jammed from someone leaving previously), hotwired it and away they went (all hooded on the CCTV). Some absolute scum out there, albeit well organised scum.

That's shit.
My very non criminal brain says why does it matter which room the guard went to? Presumably they only sent him away to be sure he wasn't watching the CCTV  of the garage?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36930 on: January 23, 2023, 12:21:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 23, 2023, 12:19:31 pm
That's shit.
My very non criminal brain says why does it matter which room the guard went to? Presumably they only sent him away to be sure he wasn't watching the CCTV  of the garage?

Yeah wasn't too sure about that, I think in my head it was in case the security guard had clocked the car belonged to them so if he went back down thinking they'd just had an argument he wouldnt be too shocked to see the car gone?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36931 on: January 23, 2023, 12:22:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 23, 2023, 12:19:31 pm
That's shit.
My very non criminal brain says why does it matter which room the guard went to? Presumably they only sent him away to be sure he wasn't watching the CCTV  of the garage?

My criminal brain answers, because you want to keep the couple who's car you are stealing busy as well. You wouldn't want them to interrupt you by going to the car unexpectedly for something.

Sorry that happened to you Lobo!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36932 on: January 23, 2023, 12:26:07 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 23, 2023, 10:03:19 am
The missus parents had their car nicked from a hotel carpark at the weekend. The thieves apparently followed them into the hotel to find out the room number, then called reception early in the morning to say they heard heated arguing from that room, security guard went up to check and during that time they got themselves into the gated carpark (the entry/exit of which had just been jammed from someone leaving previously), hotwired it and away they went (all hooded on the CCTV). Some absolute scum out there, albeit well organised scum.

sheesh thats some calculated cunning shit and not some young opportinistic scum bag. thats sounds cold and calculated by career criminals. I guess the only upside being that it was a no violence loss. I hope they got home OK and that any insurance claim goes through smoothly
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36933 on: January 23, 2023, 12:30:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 23, 2023, 12:12:16 pm
They're not traumatised to be fair, they were fast asleep and slept through the security guard banging on the door (her mum and dad would probably sleep through a hurricane). It was in Birmingham (an Ibis). We've had a look on social media and seems its a pretty common plot.
I'm glad they're ok. Just being targeted like that can have a real effect on some people.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36934 on: January 23, 2023, 12:37:06 pm »
What car do they have out of interest?

Are these types on the look for certain makes and models? Seems more than just opportunism. Who do they buy them for.

On the subject of theft, I posted on here a while back that my son had been mugged and had his phone stolen. Reported it to the police but little came of it and didnt really expect it too. Son since had a new phone and number. At the weekend I was idly scrolling down WhatsApp, deleting a few messages and groups when I noticed that the messages I sent to his old number were still on there. Clicked into it and saw the profile pic of some teenage lad. Obviously now the owner of the stolen phone. Was tempted to go all vigilante but a) Im a wuss and b) this person could just have it having no idea where it was sourced from. What would RAWK do?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36935 on: January 23, 2023, 12:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 23, 2023, 12:37:06 pm
What car do they have out of interest?

Are these types on the look for certain makes and models? Seems more than just opportunism. Who do they buy them for.

On the subject of theft, I posted on here a while back that my son had been mugged and had his phone stolen. Reported it to the police but little came of it and didnt really expect it too. Son since had a new phone and number. At the weekend I was idly scrolling down WhatsApp, deleting a few messages and groups when I noticed that the messages I sent to his old number were still on there. Clicked into it and saw the profile pic of some teenage lad. Obviously now the owner of the stolen phone. Was tempted to go all vigilante but a) Im a wuss and b) this person could just have it having no idea where it was sourced from. What would RAWK do?


Hire a vigilante

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36936 on: January 23, 2023, 12:49:02 pm »
Its a Landrover, few years old. Assume there's certain cars that they just find easier to break into, or have some sort of GTA 3 list! Her uncle checked in at the same time and he's got some spanking new glitzy Ford pick-up and we were all a bit surprised that one didnt go too.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36937 on: January 23, 2023, 01:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 23, 2023, 12:37:06 pm
What car do they have out of interest?

Are these types on the look for certain makes and models? Seems more than just opportunism. Who do they buy them for.



A few years ago Ford Fiesta's were being nicked a lot as they were easy to use the relay technology on (Basically something that activated the keys to open the car etc).

We had one nicked from outside our flat, there was a one exit/entrance to the flat carpark, and a restaurant at the end of the road so the CCTV was there. We told the police and they said we would have to get the cctv passed on (?!?!). Of course the restaurant didn't want to do that. A week later the police posted a thing saying car theft is high and they think its a organised group so wanted any information they could get from the public  :butt

They usually do target certain cars if its an organised gang kind of thing, as they will know what has bits that they can strip and make money from.
« Reply #36938 on: January 23, 2023, 01:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 23, 2023, 12:37:06 pm
What car do they have out of interest?

Are these types on the look for certain makes and models? Seems more than just opportunism. Who do they buy them for.

On the subject of theft, I posted on here a while back that my son had been mugged and had his phone stolen. Reported it to the police but little came of it and didnt really expect it too. Son since had a new phone and number. At the weekend I was idly scrolling down WhatsApp, deleting a few messages and groups when I noticed that the messages I sent to his old number were still on there. Clicked into it and saw the profile pic of some teenage lad. Obviously now the owner of the stolen phone. Was tempted to go all vigilante but a) Im a wuss and b) this person could just have it having no idea where it was sourced from. What would RAWK do?

Could you not block the phone using the IMEI number?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36939 on: January 23, 2023, 01:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 23, 2023, 12:37:06 pm
On the subject of theft, I posted on here a while back that my son had been mugged and had his phone stolen. Reported it to the police but little came of it and didnt really expect it too. Son since had a new phone and number. At the weekend I was idly scrolling down WhatsApp, deleting a few messages and groups when I noticed that the messages I sent to his old number were still on there. Clicked into it and saw the profile pic of some teenage lad. Obviously now the owner of the stolen phone. Was tempted to go all vigilante but a) Im a wuss and b) this person could just have it having no idea where it was sourced from. What would RAWK do?
If you received a case number from the original police report, I'd give this new info to the detective assigned to the case. If not, then yeah, have a word with the Scallyban and see what's what, dig up as much info as you can on the lad in either case.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36940 on: January 23, 2023, 06:32:57 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 23, 2023, 12:49:02 pm
Its a Landrover, few years old. Assume there's certain cars that they just find easier to break into, or have some sort of GTA 3 list! Her uncle checked in at the same time and he's got some spanking new glitzy Ford pick-up and we were all a bit surprised that one didnt go too.
Land Rover Defenders are highly prized by thieving scumbags, unfortunately. Plenty of city-based thieves travel to more rural areas looking for them. They are sought after both for selling on and stripping for parts.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36941 on: Yesterday at 07:41:11 pm »
I suspect this might split opinion but I'm getting really annoyed with the neighbours boyfriend in our road. They live next door but one and he's taken to parking his works Transit van outside my house overnight.
To be honest the family have about four cars between them so often park outside, normally I don't mind because its only for 20 minutes or so, plus they know I don't drive or own a car.

But.... this van is now literally right outside my path. I know people will say its a public highway so he can park where he wants, but its definitely hannoying me!
« Reply #36942 on: Yesterday at 10:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 23, 2023, 12:37:06 pm
What car do they have out of interest?

Are these types on the look for certain makes and models? Seems more than just opportunism. Who do they buy them for.

On the subject of theft, I posted on here a while back that my son had been mugged and had his phone stolen. Reported it to the police but little came of it and didnt really expect it too. Son since had a new phone and number. At the weekend I was idly scrolling down WhatsApp, deleting a few messages and groups when I noticed that the messages I sent to his old number were still on there. Clicked into it and saw the profile pic of some teenage lad. Obviously now the owner of the stolen phone. Was tempted to go all vigilante but a) Im a wuss and b) this person could just have it having no idea where it was sourced from. What would RAWK do?

Have they put their name on the WhatsApp profile?

Would definitely update the police with it. Even if the lad doesn't know it's stolen and bought from whoever stole it, it's still a stolen phone and if they can trace the current 'owner' they'll take it off them.
« Reply #36943 on: Yesterday at 10:20:10 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 07:41:11 pm
I suspect this might split opinion but I'm getting really annoyed with the neighbours boyfriend in our road. They live next door but one and he's taken to parking his works Transit van outside my house overnight.
To be honest the family have about four cars between them so often park outside, normally I don't mind because its only for 20 minutes or so, plus they know I don't drive or own a car.

But.... this van is now literally right outside my path. I know people will say its a public highway so he can park where he wants, but its definitely hannoying me!

Shouldn't split opinion. He's a c*nt.
« Reply #36944 on: Yesterday at 10:43:02 pm »
Been thinking of getting myself a record player for some time now. Spotted a vintage HiFi with one included on Gumtree.

Travelled an hour there and back to pick it up, the man selling it is really sound. Throws in a few extras.

Bring it home and play it, sounds good.

Next day try playing it, not working. Can't find anything on Youtube, the hifi is that old. I find the service handbook online and its impossible to follow. I plough straight in with the screwdriver anyway and I'm now convinced I've made it worse, beyond repair. Just can't help myself.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36945 on: Today at 02:09:08 am »
Not sure if this has happened to anyone else recently, but say the past 6 months - the plastic lids on pop bottles.  When you turn the lid to break the thin seal underneath the seal seems to "come away" and snap rather than just coming away cleanly. Leaves a bit of plastic sticking out that you then need to snap off if you want to drink from the bottle itself.
« Reply #36946 on: Today at 08:06:57 am »
^

All the bloody time.

Another one that happens occasionally is the cap on a plastic milk bottle sticks to the seal and the lid is a bastard to get off
« Reply #36947 on: Today at 09:14:08 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 07:41:11 pm
I suspect this might split opinion but I'm getting really annoyed with the neighbours boyfriend in our road. They live next door but one and he's taken to parking his works Transit van outside my house overnight.
To be honest the family have about four cars between them so often park outside, normally I don't mind because its only for 20 minutes or so, plus they know I don't drive or own a car.

But.... this van is now literally right outside my path. I know people will say its a public highway so he can park where he wants, but its definitely hannoying me!

2 ways to approach this:

1 ask him nicely that you think it's affecting the light coming into your house/making it awkward for other delivery drivers visiting your house and if he could possibly park it elsewhere

2 go on gumtree and buy an old trailer and leave it 'parked' outside your house

here's one for £120 - could be worth it for your sanity

https://www.gumtree.com/p/car-part-accessories/trailer-5x3ft/1449552323

