You write this as if it makes me walking my father over a road is safer.What you've done is throw these brands under the bus.The bus which can indicate...If you're calling such drivers of such brands small pricked thickos then science:https://manofmany.com/rides/cars/new-study-men-sports-cars-small-penisI await FURIOUS i won't understand the claim "they are not fitted with left turn lights". It's literally illegal Pick a side sir. Might I recommend music, sex, or anything outside the Forecourt Trader awards? https://forecourttraderawards.co.uk/live/en/page/homeDon't permit women crossing the road to have to back up because Mr Bigcar assumes technology gets in the way Anything the cars aren't fitted with should be bettered by the drivers meanwhile the rest of us get mown down into the guttershit you wish we wasRun me down all the want. Brother jumps
The problem with those marques of car, is that they seem to attract the worst of drivers. I see so many Audis/Mercs being driven in a twat of a manner, young dickheads with money buying them. BMWs I don't notice much anymore.Lack of indication is spread across all makes though in my experience
Who let Sabu Pundit back in.....? 🤔🤣
They're like a wasp trapped in a jar. All you can hear is the incessant drone as the angry little twat buzzes away inside with an angry look on its face. Tiresome gobshites.
Chelsea fans.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]